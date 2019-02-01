As it happened: Wolves win again to stay 7th against a lacklustre Everton
Raul Jimenez celebrates putting Wolves 2-1 up. mage from Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Follow text commentary of the premier league fixture between Everton vs Wolves Live Score. Kick off is at 3:00. 

jackwitham
Jack Witham
It's a 3rd win in a row now for Wolves as goals from Neves, Jimenez and Dendoncker help them leave Merseyside with all three points. It tightens Wolves' grip on 7th place and they move five points clear of Everton. 

Everton were extremely disappointing throughout this game. They got level against the run of play through Andre Gomes but their defensive problems were there for everyone to see. Captain Baines also went off injured to make matters worse. The pressure is beginning to mount on Everton boss Marco Silva. 

Full Time!
It's full time and it's another brilliant victory for Wolves who are loving life in the Premier League. Final Score - Everton 1-3 Wolves. 
90+3' Still no threat from the home side and many of the fans are heading to the exit. 
90' Seven Minutes added on! 
Substitution
89' Raul Jimenez comes off after another solid performance. Adama Traore comes on in his place. 
Chance!
88' Calvert-Lewin has a header from six yards out but he heads it straight at the keeper. He needed to score that really for Everton to have a chance of a point. 
85' Wolves looking very comfortable here and are seeing out time well. 
81' Sigurdsson strikes from outside the area but it's comfortable for Patricio. Time running out here for Everton. 
80' Wolves see out the free kick. 
79' Coady fouls Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the box. The home fans are not happy as they think he should he received his second yellow. 
78' Jimenez flashes a shot across goal and it runs all the way through. Goal Kick. 
Yellow
77' Davies fouls Jimenezand picks up a yellow. 
77' Diogo Jota is replaced by Helder Costa. Another impressive performance by Jota. 
74' It's a really good block as Sigurdsson floats it in, but Boly is there to prevent Everton getting back into it. 
74' Sigurdsson is standing over a free kick about 30 yards out. 
Substitution
73' Coleman is being replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin 
69' The cat finally removes themselves from centre stage. "Sign him up" the Everton fans sing. 
67' There is now a cat stopping play as it's on the pitch. It already looks like Everton's best player and it's only been on for one minute!
GOAAAALLLL!!
65' It's 3-1! Dendoncker gets his first goal for the club. Jimenez plays a great through ball to jota on the left hand side of the box. He cuts inside and shoots. His shot gets blocked by Zouma but Dendoncker reacts first and volleys the ball home from six yards. 
62' Wolves fans are in fine voice here at Goodison. Can their side hold on? They look very much set up for the counter attack now. 
Substitution
59' Theo Walcott comes off for Ademola Lookman  Walcott never really got into this game.
57' Walcott crosses from the right but the ball is deflected high into the air and into Patricio's hands. 
Yellow
56' Eventually, Conor Coady goes into the book after committing a foul previously. 
56' Coleman thinks he's got in behind but he's flagged offside. 
52' Gomes nearly became a villain there by passing the ball straight to Jimenez 25 yards out. Luckily, he can't make the most of it. 
49' Neves will be a massive loss for Wolves in this game. They'll be hoping that it's nothing too serious. 
Substitution
49' Neves has to come off injured, and Romain Saiss comes on his place 
48' More frustration from the Everton fans as Neves seems to be taking along time to get off the field after going down injured. 
46' Back underway here at Goodison. Can Everton find an equaliser?
Half Time - Wolves went ahead from the penalty spot as Baines fouled Doherty in the box. Ruben Neves scored to put Wolves 1-0 up. Everton levelled out of nowhere, Andre Gomes smashing the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area. Just before half time, Raul Jimenez headed home Joao Moutinho's free kick to send Wolves in at the break ahead. 
Half Time
45' It's half time here at Goodison Park and it's 2-1 to the away side. 
45' 3 minutes of stoppage time 
GOAAAALLLLL!
45' Wolves are back in front! Raul Jimenez heads home from a fantastic free kick that Moutinho floated into the area. Nobody was anywhere near Jimenez and he heads home his 11th of the season. 
Yellow!
44' Keane is booked for pulling back Jota
40' Richarlison miss kicks from inside the box when he had a great opportunity to deliver. He hasn't been able to get into the game just yet. 
37' Leighton Baines is coming off injured, and being replaced by Kenny
35' More groans from the Everton fans as the referee stops an Everton counter attack. 
33' Wolves had a three on two counter attack but the two Everton defenders stood firm. 
30' Jota is currently down injured so the game is at a stand still. 
GOAAAAALLL!
27' It's all square here at Goodison! Sigurdsson lays the ball of for Andre Gomes on the right. He drives with the ball and unleashes an unstoppable shot past Patricio. 1-1!
25' Moutinho has a chance to deliver a dangerous free kick but he puts too much on it and it goes out for a goal kick. 
Chance!
23' It's Everton's turn to go forward this time. Sigurdsson slips Walcott in and his shot is brilliantly saved by Patricio. Really good start to this game!
Chance!
20' It should be 2-0 to Wolves but Pickford denies Dendoncker from six yards out. Everton really struggling here and the crowd are beginning to get restless
18' Wolves looking good here early on and came forward again on the right but Jimenezfouls Andre Gomes in the box
Yellow!
16' First booking of the match goes to Zouma for a foul of Jimenez
1
15' Sigurdsson has a free kick from a dangerous position on the left but his free kick goes straight into the wall
12' Great chance for Jota however his first touch lets him down and the ball goes into Pickfords hands
GOAAAAL
7' Neves puts the penalty away and it's 1-0 to the away side. Pickford goes the wrong way. Great start for Wolves!
6' Doherty goes down under a challenge from Baines and the referee points to the spot
Penalty!
6' It's a penalty to Wolves!
2' Quiet start here with the hosts keeping the ball for the most part. 
Kick Off
And we are off!
Substitutes
Everton: Stekelenburg, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny

Wolves: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Traore, John​​​​​​​

Wolves line up
Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Jota
Everton Line Up
 

Pickford, Baines, Keane, Zouma, Coleman, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Davies, Walcott, Richarlison, Tosun

Team News
Idrissa Gueye is a doubt for this game with a groin problem. Lucas Digne is suspended after his red card against Huddersfield. Leighton Baines has a rib injury so he will be assessed before the game and Yerry Mina is unlikely to feature.

Wolves have no new injury concerns and Willy Boly is available again after serving his three match suspension. 

Last time they met
The last time these two teams met was on the opening weekend of the season. The game was an exciting one, with it finishing 2-2. 

Richarlison scored two on his debut for Everton, whilst Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez scored for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League. 

Recent Form
Everton have lost three out of their last five games in the Premier League, however last time out at home they recorded a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. 

Wolves have won three out of their last five and will go into this game with confidence after winning their last two at home, including a thrilling 4-3 win against Leicester City.  

Last time out
Everton scored the only goal of the game after just three minutes to beat bottom of the league Huddersfield Town. The Blues saw Lucas Digne sent off after 65 minutes but held on for the win. 

Wolves recorded a fabulous 3-0 victory over West Ham at Molineux. Two goals from Raul Jimenez and one from Romain Saiss saw Wolves run out as comfortable winners. 

Welcome!
Hello, I'm Jack Witham and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of this Premier League fixture between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. 
