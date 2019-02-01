As it happened: Wolves win again to stay 7th against a lacklustre Everton
Follow text commentary of the premier league fixture between Everton vs Wolves Live Score. Kick off is at 3:00.
Everton were extremely disappointing throughout this game. They got level against the run of play through Andre Gomes but their defensive problems were there for everyone to see. Captain Baines also went off injured to make matters worse. The pressure is beginning to mount on Everton boss Marco Silva.
Wolves: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Traore, John
Pickford, Baines, Keane, Zouma, Coleman, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Davies, Walcott, Richarlison, Tosun
Wolves have no new injury concerns and Willy Boly is available again after serving his three match suspension.
Richarlison scored two on his debut for Everton, whilst Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez scored for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League.
Wolves have won three out of their last five and will go into this game with confidence after winning their last two at home, including a thrilling 4-3 win against Leicester City.
Wolves recorded a fabulous 3-0 victory over West Ham at Molineux. Two goals from Raul Jimenez and one from Romain Saiss saw Wolves run out as comfortable winners.