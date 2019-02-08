Mohammed salad celebrates towards the fans following his goal, Liverpool's third. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images) Liverpool 3-0 AFC Bournemouth As It Happened: Reds return to winning ways with dominant performance

Liverpool's front three were firing on all cylinders as they dispatched Bournemouth 3-0. This victory brings the Reds back to the top of the table, three points ahead of Manchester City.