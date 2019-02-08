Fulham vs Manchester United Live Score Stream Commentary in Premier League 2019
Follow live Fulham vs Manchester United in the Premier League 2018/19 season from Craven Cottage, London. Live kick-off is set for 12:30PM in the early Saturday lunchtime game in the Premier League. Stay tuned with VAVEL UK for more stream, score, commentary updates.
Full auto refresh in 60
Kick-off is at 12:30PM. Stay with VAVEL UK until then for all the latest on Fulham vs Manchester United. The starting line-ups will be out at 11:30AM.
Last time these two sides played each other, Jose Mourinho was in charge for United. Paul Pogba was sat on the bench. United managed a 4-1 win in what proved a small bit of respite for Mourinho.
For Fulham, Marcus Bettinelli and Alfie Mawson are both sidelined with injury while out-of-favour Timothy Fosu-Mensah can't play against his parent club, United. The Dutchman has been on loan in West London all season but has hardly played under Claudio Ranieri.
Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia are injured for United, while Marcos Rojo remains are doubt. Apart from that, it's a full selection for Solskjaer to choose from. With the PSG game in mind, Victor Lindelof is set to be rested while Romelu Lukaku may come in for Marcus Rashford up front.
Fulham will be hoping to capitalise on what could prove to be over-confidence at United. The Reds should take all three points at Craven Cottage on Saturday, but their unbeaten run will come to an end somewhere. On the horizon is Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and some players will be rested today. Can Fulham take advantage?
United are flying at the moment. Solskjaer's first few games saw some blistering victories against Cardiff and Huddersfield. The margins have gotten finer now, though. The performances are mildly less threatening to their top four rivals.
While Fulham looked doomed for relegation, Manchester United's rejuvenation under Solskjaer has been even better than anyone at the 20-time champions could have expected. A win today would mean 10 wins out of Solskjaer's first 11 games in charge. He was named Premier League Manager of the Month for January.
Fulham have been impressive at many points throughout this season. And that has included at home to big teams. Most recently, they were hurt right at the end against Tottenham Hotspur after a good performance against their London rivals.
It's been a rainy week in London, and in much of Great Britain, too. The wind and downpours aren't stopping today as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-form Reds try to force a downpour on their opposition in the early Saturday kick-off in the Premier League, Fulham.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Manchester United's trip to Fulham.