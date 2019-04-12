As it happened: West Ham's fantastic performance overshadowed by Pogba's brace and poor refereeing
Follow live from the Old Trafford where Manchester United host West Ham United in the Premier League. Kick-off 17:30 BST.
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Pogba, Lingard, Fred; Mata, Martial, Lukaku
West Ham: Fabiański; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Anderson
SCORE: 1-0, MIN. 20, POGBA. 1-1, MIN. 49, ANDERSON. 2-1, MIN.81, POGBA.
Goodbye
Stay tuned for the post match coverage including press conferences from both managers.
I'll be back soon reporting on more Premier League football. Maybe the next time will be finally the time when West Ham are going to get at least a point.
Wish everyone a decent afternoon, meanwhile I'm going to have dreams about VAR. See you next time.
Full Time Analysis
West Ham were the much better side as Manchester United looked tired, and weakened by injuries and squad rotation.
The Hammers have the full right to feel hard done by the officials. Firstly, Felipe Anderson's opening goal that's been ruled offside despite Dalot playing the Brazilian on. Secondly, Juan Mata being fouled on the line for the first penalty as Graham Scott should've called it as a free kick. Thirdly, Anthony Martial had been offside for the second penalty. Overall a very poor performance from the officials, especially the linesman that made the wrong calls against Anderson and for Martial, as he's also missed Marcus Rashford being offside in a very good chance to score. Despite, they've put on a really fantastic performance, as Arthur Masuaku, Declan Rice and Felipe Anderson ran the show.
Manchester United on the other hand looked very out of touch with the game. A few chance on breaks, a few corners. Apart from that, they've not created a clear opportunity until Rashford came on and was denied by Fabiański. Very poor perfomances from most of the Red Devils, apart from Dalot who's with time grown more into the game and Fred who looked decent, carrying the ball from midfield upwards.
Game spoiled by awful referees. Really shameful that English football needs to puts up with that while other leagues have the ability to correct their referees' mistakes.
Full Time: Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
And that's it. West Ham done very harshly despite being the visibly better side today.
Two penalties from Paul Pogba and an equalizer from Felipe Anderson set the scoreline of the game as Manchester United jump back in TOP 3, leaving West Ham very far away from TOP 10.
90' Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Five minutes added with West Ham very much on the front foot.
81' Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
GOAL!
Manchester United back in front! Second penalty, second goal for Paul Pogba.
That's now his eighth penalty scored of the season.
80' Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United
ANOTHER PENALTY!
Antony Martial was through on goal as Ryan Fredericks caught him from the side.
Pogba steps up again...
78' Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR ANTONIO!
That's what you call an instant impact! The English winger first clattered the bar with a wonder left-footed strike, and only seconds later David De Gea managed to somehow get the ball away from the line.
76' West Ham United substitution
Last substitution of the game as Ryan Fredericks replaces Pablo Zabaleta.
75' Manchester United substitution
And now a double sub for Manchester United.
Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira replace Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Rojo.
Dalot goes on the left side of defence while Pereira comes into the right-back spot.
72' West Ham United substitution
Another substitution for the Hammers, this time it's Javier Hernandez coming off to a standing ovation from the whole of Old Trafford.
He's being replaced by Michail Antonio.
67' Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United
Chance!
Marcus Rojo was first to get to a lone ball outside West Ham's box but his volley was easily saved by Fabiański.
62' West Ham United substitution
Second substitution in the game as Grady Diangana replaces injured the assistant Lanzini, who looks like has pulled his groin.
59' Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United
CHANCE!
Marcus Rashford with the instant impact but his low drive has been saved by Fabiański.
Extraordinary save.
56' Manchester United substitution
Marcus Rashford replaced the booked Juan Mata.
Is Solskjaer feeling the pressure already?
49' Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United
GOAL!
Manuel Lanzini's back post cross was converted by Felipe Anderson, who finally broke his goal drought!
West Ham are level, and very deservedly so.
Second Half kick-off
The second half is underway with no changes to either of the sides.
Half Time Analysis
Very tight game between West Ham who need all three points to keep themselfs within the race for 7th and a weakened Manchester United side that are battling for TOP 3.
The Hammers looked like a better side, only done very harsh by the referee, Graham Scott. Felipe Anderson's goal undeservedly ruled out for offside when the Brazilian was played on by Dalot, harsh penalty as Juan Mata was standing on the line when Snodgrass made contact with him and a penalty shout as Phil Jones focused more on grabbing Manuel Lanzini than going for the ball during a corner kick. This game cries out for VAR which will thankfully be introduced only from the start of 2019/20 season.
Manchester United are looking very unimpressive at the back with Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones making mistakes after mistakes, as the Argentinian can't cope with Anderson's pace on the wing.
Hopefully the second half will bring us less controversy and more beautiful football.
Half Time: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
Both teams are heading towards the changing rooms.
Paul Pogba's penalty separates the two sides, but West Ham should've had at least one goal.
More to follow...
44' Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
Chance for West Ham.
Felipe Anderson picked up the ball on the wing, tried to find someone in the box after an astonishing run in the box but De Gea cleared it with his feet.
The Hammers are pressing very well.
35' Manchester United yellow card
Juan Mata has received the first booking of the game o, despite Paul Pogba's high foot against Robert Snodgrass earlier in the game which went unpenalized.
Baffled by some of the decisions today by Graham Scott.
25' Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
CHANCE!
Snodgrass' corner found Felipe Anderson's head but the Brazillian's flick-on went just past De Gea's goal, just out of Manuel Lanzini's range.
The Argentinian was held back by Phil Jones, which none of the referee's picked up. Should be a penalty.
20' Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
GOAL!
Paul Pogba puts the hosts ahead with a strong penalty in the middle of the goal.
West Ham fans can feel really hard done by the referee today, again.
18' Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United
PENALTY FOR MANCHESTER UNITED!
Robert Snodgrass went through the back of Juan Mata's back on the line of the penalty area and Graham Scott pointed to the spot.
Paul Pogba will step up to take it...
13' Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United
Well it seems like Anderson during the chance was indeed on side, with Diego Dalot playing him on.
West Ham fans must be furious, because next season that's them 0-1 up.
Best league in the world not using VAR when even the Polish Ekstraklasa decided to go with it. Real shame.
10' Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United
GOAAA... NO! Offside.
Felipe Anderson has the ball in the back off the net following a cross from Arthur Masuaku which was played down by Hernandez, but the Brazilian was *just* offside.
Unlucky from West Ham. United are looking really shambolic at the back so far.
7' Manchester United 0-0 West Ham United
Promising start from both teams who are looking very lively.
Arthur Masuaku hit the stands inside the first minute of the game, while Man United's best chance was a wasted corner, followed by West Ham's break cut off by Fred.
First half underway
And we're OFF!
Manchester United get us underway in their home red strip, while the Hammers are using their grey, third strip.
Getting ready for kick-off
Graham Scott, the today's referee, leads out both teams onto the pitch. The atmosphere at the 'Theatre of Dreams' is clearly heating up with both sets of fans becoming louder and louder with every second.
Talking team news
Very interesting lineups to come out at Old Trafford today.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the decision to rest youngsters Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford before earlier mentioned tie against Barcelona and gave Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata another chance to impress. Alexis Sanchez didn't made the bench as he's continuing his battle to be 100% fit for Tuesday.
Some forced as well as tactical changes for Manuel Pellegrini yet again. Marko Arnautović is left out due to an illness, Aaron Cresswell has been replaced by Arthur Masuaku who's been very disappointing this season and Ryan Fredericks has been dropped for Pablo Zabaleta yet again. Michail Antonio has been named as a substitute instead of being a part of the starting XI.
There's been one very surprising name on West Ham's team sheet. Nathan Holland, the 20-year-old winger who's been in and around the first team since his free transfer from Everton in January 2017, is one of Pellegrini's subs for today's game after joining the first team in training last week in preparation of the game.
Two offensively strong teams with weakened clutch positions. We'll see how that plays out, but all starts on the sky are pointing towards a draw.
Team news
Some unexpected picks from both managers, as these are the teams...
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Pogba, Lingard, Fred; Mata, Martial, Lukaku.
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Pereira, McTominay, Greenwood, Rashford.
West Ham United XI: Fabiański; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Anderson; Chicharito.
Subs: Adrian, Diop, Fredericks, Obiang, Diangana, Holland, Antonio.
Back closer to kick off
I‘ll be back before kick-off to provide you with more updates from Old Trafford, including team news from 16:30 BST.
Predicted XI’s
Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Smalling, Bailly, Rojo; Pogba, McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Noble, Rice, Lanzini; Antonio, Arnautovic, Anderson.
Ole’s team selection problems
Ole Gunnar Solskjær is going to have a really tough time picking a suitable starting XI for tonight’s game , as Manchester United plays their second UEFA Champions League quarter-final leg against Barcelona on Tuesday.
Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian are reportedly going to start tonight’s game on the bench after recovering from their respective injuries earlier on in the week. Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are suspended while Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic have been ruled out.
Manuel Pellegrini’s situation looks a bit better as Michail Antonio is back in the selection following a knock that ruled him out of last week’s 2-0 loss against Chelsea.
Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez are back in training while Winston Reid, Andy Carroll and Andriy Yarmolenko remain sidelined.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Manchester United vs West Ham United in the sides second fixture of the season. I'm Alan Rzepa and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Old Trafford.