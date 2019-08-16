on VAVEL
Reading vs Cardiff City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Reading vs Cardiff City live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 12pm BST.

Adam Thomason
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries from VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups for this Championship game between Reading and Cardiff City
“We have to give everything on Sunday": Puscas ready for the challenge of Cardiff
The Romanian will have the chance to play his first game at the Madjeski stadium on Sunday and knows that his team need to start picking up points.

“We need points, and we need to start to win in the Championship,” said Pușcaș.

We have to give everything on Sunday. It is an important game for us and our fans. We have to be ready. It will be a difficult game for us – and a difficult game for them also.

The forward also thanked his teammates for helping him settle in to life in England, he said:

“My teammates have been helping me from the first day I arrived here.

That helps because I have to adapt here in England – to the language and football.”

"It's always tough at Reading": Warnock expects a difficult game at the Madjeski
The Cardiff manager spoke to the press ahead of the game, stressing how he wants his side to start to pick up some momentum after last weeks win.

"It's always great to get the first win under your belt and you could see that in training this week. The lads have enjoyed it.

I think we can settle down now and look to getting some rhythm going."

The 70-year-old knows what to expect from the new look Reading side, he said:

"Even their manager said that he was surprised they spent £20 million last week. Pușcaș was one of the lads we were looking at and I think they paid around £8 million for him.

It's always tough at Reading and I always get a bit of stick, but it's a nice stadium."

How to watch Reading vs Cardiff Live TV and Stream
You can watch this Championship clash on TV by tuning in live on Sky Sports.

Also, if you live outside of the UK, you can pay to watch a stream of the game through the 'ifollow' section of either clubs website.

Otherwise, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Cardiff: Predicted XI
                     Smithies

 Peltier, Morrison, Flint, Bennett

                 Bacuna, Pack

         Hoilett, Paterson, Murphy

                        Glatzel

 

 

 

Reading: Predicted XI
                         Rafael

  Yiadom, Moore, Miazga, Richards

                  Pele, Rinomhota

                Meite, Swift, Puscas

                             Joao

Cardiff team news
It is currently touch and go as to whether midfielder Joe Ralls will play a part in this game as he is recovering from an illness he picked up after the Luton game last weekend.

Lee Tomlin is now back in training after suffering from gastroenteritis.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has started training following his hamstring injury, although Sunday's game will most likely come to soon for him.

The Bluebirds have a few long term absences who will also be unavailable for this game, they are Neil Etheridge, Sol Bamba, Jazz Richards and Matthew Connolly.

Reading team news
Tyler Blackett is yet to make an appearance this season for the home side after suffering a hamstring injury.

Jordan Obita has also not played a game in this campaign for the Royals but he got 60 minutes in an Under-23's game yesterday against Manchester United Under-23's.

As a result of that, he will not be available for this game but will be back in the first team squad sooner rather than later.

Warnock looking for back to back league wins
The newly relegated side are one of the favourites for promotion this season, with Neil Warnock considered one of the better managers in the league in terms of getting teams promoted, whilst they have kept together a strong squad despite relegation from the Premier League in the last campaign.

They started this season with a surprise defeat against Wigan, with that one ending 3-2 to the home side. They were able to get three points at the second time of asking though, Isaac Vassell's 96th minute strike giving them the win against last seasons League One champions.

Reading searching for their first point of the season
After a lot of money was spent in the summer window, there was plenty of optimism surrounding the Royals, although their start to the 2019/20 Championship season has not been great.

They began with an opening day 3-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, who actually ended the game with 10 men.

They then faced a tricky test at the KCOM against Hull and were beaten 2-1, leaving them in joint last position after the first two games.

They did find a way to win in midweek though, beating League One side Wycombe on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round.

Kick-off time
The Reading vs Cardiff match will be played at the Madjeski stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 BST.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Championship match: Reading vs Cardiff City! My name is Adam Thomason and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
