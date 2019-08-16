Reading vs Cardiff City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Reading vs Cardiff City live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 12pm BST.
“We need points, and we need to start to win in the Championship,” said Pușcaș.
We have to give everything on Sunday. It is an important game for us and our fans. We have to be ready. It will be a difficult game for us – and a difficult game for them also.
The forward also thanked his teammates for helping him settle in to life in England, he said:
“My teammates have been helping me from the first day I arrived here.
That helps because I have to adapt here in England – to the language and football.”
"It's always great to get the first win under your belt and you could see that in training this week. The lads have enjoyed it.
I think we can settle down now and look to getting some rhythm going."
The 70-year-old knows what to expect from the new look Reading side, he said:
"Even their manager said that he was surprised they spent £20 million last week. Pușcaș was one of the lads we were looking at and I think they paid around £8 million for him.
It's always tough at Reading and I always get a bit of stick, but it's a nice stadium."
Also, if you live outside of the UK, you can pay to watch a stream of the game through the 'ifollow' section of either clubs website.
Otherwise, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Peltier, Morrison, Flint, Bennett
Bacuna, Pack
Hoilett, Paterson, Murphy
Glatzel
Yiadom, Moore, Miazga, Richards
Pele, Rinomhota
Meite, Swift, Puscas
Joao
Lee Tomlin is now back in training after suffering from gastroenteritis.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has started training following his hamstring injury, although Sunday's game will most likely come to soon for him.
The Bluebirds have a few long term absences who will also be unavailable for this game, they are Neil Etheridge, Sol Bamba, Jazz Richards and Matthew Connolly.
Jordan Obita has also not played a game in this campaign for the Royals but he got 60 minutes in an Under-23's game yesterday against Manchester United Under-23's.
As a result of that, he will not be available for this game but will be back in the first team squad sooner rather than later.
They started this season with a surprise defeat against Wigan, with that one ending 3-2 to the home side. They were able to get three points at the second time of asking though, Isaac Vassell's 96th minute strike giving them the win against last seasons League One champions.
They began with an opening day 3-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, who actually ended the game with 10 men.
They then faced a tricky test at the KCOM against Hull and were beaten 2-1, leaving them in joint last position after the first two games.
They did find a way to win in midweek though, beating League One side Wycombe on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round.