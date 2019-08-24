AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and EPL Scores
Follow along for AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Premier League match. Kick-off time: 14:00 BST.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva; B. Silva, Sterling, Aguero.
Benjamin Mendy is still absent with a knee injury, whilst John Stones will face a late fitness test.
Long-term absentees Lewis Cook and Simon Francis continue to receive treatment for their long-term injuries, with Junior Stanislas having also been sidelined since last season.
Midfield duo David Brooks and Dan Gosling both have muscular problems and will also be out for an extended period of time.
Finally, Howe is without summer signings Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Groeneveld, both of whom damaged ankle ligaments during pre-season.
Despite dominating vs Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City were held to a 2-2 draw with more VAR controversy denying them of all three points. City won their first game, meaning that like Bournemouth they have recorded four points thus far.