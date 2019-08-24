on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and EPL Scores
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and EPL Scores

Follow along for AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Premier League match. Kick-off time: 14:00 BST.

memphistekkers
Josh Slinger
60 LIVE live icon gif
Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back closer to kick-off as more news breaks ahead of this matchup, including team news from 13:00 BST.
Predicted XI's
Bournemouth predicted XI: Ramsdale; Smith, Mepham, Cook, Ake, Rico; Billing, Lerma; Fraser, King; Wilson.​

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva; B. Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

Citizens team news
Guardiola has been more fortunate on the injury front as of late, almost leading to him having a fully fit squad.

Benjamin Mendy is still absent with a knee injury, whilst John Stones will face a late fitness test.

Cherries team news
The south-coasters will be without seven senior players after a series of injuries has left Howe with somewhat of a nightmare.

Long-term absentees Lewis Cook and Simon Francis continue to receive treatment for their long-term injuries, with Junior Stanislas having also been sidelined since last season.

 

Midfield duo David Brooks and Dan Gosling both have muscular problems and will also be out for an extended period of time.

 

Finally, Howe is without summer signings Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Groeneveld, both of whom damaged ankle ligaments during pre-season.

Last time out
Eddie Howe's men travelled to Villa Park last weekend in their first away game of the season and clinched all three points with an impressive 2-1 win. The Cherries have picked up four points from their first two games and would love three more against the champions here.

Despite dominating vs Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City were held to a 2-2 draw with more VAR controversy denying them of all three points. City won their first game, meaning that like Bournemouth they have recorded four points thus far.

Kick-off time
The kick-off time for this encounter is 14:00 BST on Sunday. With many of City's rivals playing on Saturday, it is up to them to respond and keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the league.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score updates of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Vitality Stadium.
VAVEL Logo