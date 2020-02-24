Liverpool FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (3-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
Final-Time: Liverpool FC 3-2 West Ham United
The substitute Jarrod Bowen had his first chance of becoming a hero, but his effort was saved by Alisson who came out of the goal very quickly.
Great chance to bring the Hammers back level...
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 3-2 West Ham United
First bad game from Łukasz Fabiański, and it obviously had to come against Liverpool, in a game which West Ham were winning in.
Just the luck, isn't it?
Fabiański saved the initial shot from Salah but how's has Firmino missed that? Had the simplest tap-in from basically a yard out, but got it all wrong.
Just before Michail Antonio had a sitter but his touch let him down as the ball bundled towards Alisson.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 2-2 West Ham United
What a howler from Fabiański as he somehow managed to let Salah's powerful shot through both his legs and his hands.
Just before that Trent Alexander-Arnold tried his luck but Łukasz Fabiański managed to get his hand to the right-backs shot.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 1-2 West Ham United
Declan Rice whipped in a beautiful cross and Pablo Fornals scored a half-volley within the first 10 minutes of being on the pitch!
Are we in for a shocker tonight?
He's been replaced by Pablo Fornals.
Half-Time: Liverpool FC 1-1 West Ham United
Good half from both teams who looked to be at it. Liverpool, as always, pure class. Ngakia, Soucek so far very impressive for the Hammers with Anderson struggling on his comeback from injury.
Expect the Brazilian to be substituted off in the break for most likely Jarrod Bowen.
Cross from TAA was met by Virgil van Dijk, but the Dutchman only managed to steer it into the bar.
Remains 1-1, at least for now.
Mohamed Salah tried his luck from 20 yards out, but the keeper was equal to his strike.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 1-1 West Ham United
After three successive corners finally one made his way into the back of Alisson's net!
Not sure if it's a goal from Issa Diop or an own-goal from Joe Gomez, but who actually cares?
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 1-0 West Ham United
Georginio Wijnaldum heads the Reds into the lead with a brilliant header after an even better cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Andy Robertson tried his luck from the edge of the box but got too much on the ball and put it over the bar.
West Ham get us off and running.
About five minutes left until Jon Moss will be ready to blow the whistle.
Talking team news
Due to Ryan Fredericks' recent injury, 19-year-old Jeremy Ngakia has been handed his second first-team start. Coincidentally, his debut and first-ever start also came against Liverpool, in the team's first tie just a month ago.
Apart from the forced change, David Moyes also opted for returnee Felipe Anderson as Arthur Masuaku has been entirely dropped from the matchday squad.
Only one change for Jurgen Klopp as Jordan Henderson had to drop out with an injury and has been replaced by Fabinho.
West Ham United: Starting XI
Our team to take on @LFC tonight...#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/HXZ1HQlDVM— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 24, 2020
Liverpool FC: Starting XI
🔴 Our team to face @WestHam 🔴@JamesMilner is out as a precaution due to a slight muscle strain.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2020
Fabianski’s rallying cry
“They’re unbeaten and I think they’ve only drawn one game throughout the whole season, so we know that it’s going to be very hard, but this is the Premier League,” he told the club website.
“You’ve seen many different stories happen in the history of this country and league, so we just have to be up for it and make sure we deliver a good performance.”
"It's going to be a difficult game," he told LiverpoolFC.com. "When we played away it was already a difficult game – they dropped deep, they made it difficult for us to play our football. I think they're going to try to do that again.
"Every situation is different, we just have to deal with the situation we will be in at that moment."
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum for the hosts with Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals scoring for the Hammers.
A great performance from Liverpool, as always, but it has to be said that West Ham have been excellent all afternoon. A performance all players should be proud of.
Next up on the Hammers' fixture list, Southampton FC. A potential relegation six-pointer.