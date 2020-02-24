Liverpool FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (3-2)
Photo: Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

Final-Time: Liverpool FC 3-2 West Ham United

And that's it, folks.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum for the hosts with Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals scoring for the Hammers.

A great performance from Liverpool, as always, but it has to be said that West Ham have been excellent all afternoon. A performance all players should be proud of.

Next up on the Hammers' fixture list, Southampton FC. A  potential relegation six-pointer.
88' Oh no...

The substitute Jarrod Bowen had his first chance of becoming a hero, but his effort was saved by Alisson who came out of the goal very quickly.

Great chance to bring the Hammers back level...
87' Phew. Sadio Mane had the ball in the back of the net but VAR ruled his goal for offside.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 3-2 West Ham United

Well, the Hammers have had their fun tonight but Sadio Mane has just put a dagger straight into their hearts.

First bad game from Łukasz Fabiański, and it obviously had to come against Liverpool, in a game which West Ham were winning in.

Just the luck, isn't it?
74' Two huge chances from Liverpool!

Fabiański saved the initial shot from Salah but how's has Firmino missed that? Had the simplest tap-in from basically a yard out, but got it all wrong.

Just before Michail Antonio had a sitter but his touch let him down as the ball bundled towards Alisson.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 2-2 West Ham United

Oh dear oh dear.

What a howler from Fabiański as he somehow managed to let Salah's powerful shot through both his legs and his hands.
65' Second substitution of the game as Sebastien Haller replaces Felipe Anderson.

Just before that Trent Alexander-Arnold tried his luck but Łukasz Fabiański managed to get his hand to the right-backs shot.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 1-2 West Ham United

WHAT IS GOING ON???

Declan Rice whipped in a beautiful cross and Pablo Fornals scored a half-volley within the first 10 minutes of being on the pitch!

Are we in for a shocker tonight?
46' And just like that Tomas Soucek, West Ham's best performer of the night, is off with a thigh injury.

He's been replaced by Pablo Fornals.
45' The teams are back out with no changes to either.
Half-Time: Liverpool FC 1-1 West Ham United

Half time, one-all. Georginio Wijnaldum and Issa Diop with the early goals to set the current scoreline.

Good half from both teams who looked to be at it. Liverpool, as always, pure class. Ngakia, Soucek so far very impressive for the Hammers with Anderson struggling on his comeback from injury.

Expect the Brazilian to be substituted off in the break for most likely Jarrod Bowen.
39' CHANCE!

Cross from TAA was met by Virgil van Dijk, but the Dutchman only managed to steer it into the bar.
31' Couple of shots from range from the hosts with Alexander-Arnold coming the closest as his effort went just wide of the far post.

Remains 1-1, at least for now.
24' Nearly a chance for the Hammers as Michail Antonio managed to force an error out of Joe Gomez, but his touch was very poor, and Alisson managed to come out for it in time.
16' Great save from Fabiański!

Mohamed Salah tried his luck from 20 yards out, but the keeper was equal to his strike.
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 1-1 West Ham United

What a brilliant response from the Hammers!

After three successive corners finally one made his way into the back of Alisson's net!

Not sure if it's a goal from Issa Diop or an own-goal from Joe Gomez, but who actually cares? 
GOAL!: Liverpool FC 1-0 West Ham United

Here we go.

Georginio Wijnaldum heads the Reds into the lead with a brilliant header after an even better cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
6' Issa Diop nearly put Łukasz Fabianski into trouble with a poor backpass but the keeper's clearance bounced off  Sadio Mane and out for a goal kick.
5' Two early corners for the hosts but Tomas Soucek was the first one to react both times.

Andy Robertson tried his luck from the edge of the box but got too much on the ball and put it over the bar.
3' And the anti-board chants from West Ham fans are already ringing around the Anfield.
1' And we're underway!

West Ham get us off and running.
 
As we're closing in on kick-off, more and more anti-board banners start showing up in the away section of Anfield.

About five minutes left until Jon Moss will be ready to blow the whistle.
Talking team news

No shocks in both team's line-ups as both managers decided to put out their seemingly strongest starting XI's.

Due to Ryan Fredericks' recent injury, 19-year-old Jeremy Ngakia has been handed his second first-team start. Coincidentally, his debut and first-ever start also came against Liverpool, in the team's first tie just a month ago.

Apart from the forced change, David Moyes also opted for returnee Felipe Anderson as Arthur Masuaku has been entirely dropped from the matchday squad.

Only one change for Jurgen Klopp as Jordan Henderson had to drop out with an injury and has been replaced by Fabinho.
West Ham United: Starting XI

Fabianski; Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Snodgrass, Anderson, Antonio.
19:153 hours ago

Liverpool FC: Starting XI

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
That’s all for now, but make sure you check back an hour or so before kick-off for the full team news…
Fabianski’s rallying cry

Irons ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianskianticipates a busy night at Anfield but isn’t daunted by the extent of the task. In fact, he’s challenged West Ham to produce a ‘historic’ result against the most dominant outfit (up to this point) the Premier League has ever seen.

“They’re unbeaten and I think they’ve only drawn one game throughout the whole season, so we know that it’s going to be very hard, but this is the Premier League,” he told the club website.

“You’ve seen many different stories happen in the history of this country and league, so we just have to be up for it and make sure we deliver a good performance.”

Wijnaldum expects familiar approach from visitors | Georginio Wijnaldum, who could start alongside Keita, knows what to expect. West Ham will look to stifle Liverpool, much as Atletico Madrid did in the Champions League last week. 

"It's going to be a difficult game," he told LiverpoolFC.com. "When we played away it was already a difficult game – they dropped deep, they made it difficult for us to play our football. I think they're going to try to do that again. 

"Every situation is different, we just have to deal with the situation we will be in at that moment."

Player to watch

With Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson facing a few weeks out with a hamstring injury, Naby Keita is set to start here. For the most part, Keita has only shown flashes of his ability since his arrival in the summer of 2019, but there are few players in the team more enjoyable to watch when on song. He’ll look to make his mark and begin a consistent run of starts between now and season’s end.
Two meetings in a month

Could West Ham take some encouragement from their display when they last faced Liverpool? In the end, it was a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory for the league leaders, but had Alisson not been on top form, it would have been a far nervier finish. The Brazilian made important stops to deny Robert Snodgrass and Declan Rice.
West Ham’s record at Anfield

Between August 2015 and December 2016, West Ham enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run at Anfield, comprising a memorable 3-0 win and two draws. But their two visits since have ended in emphatic defeats (4-1 in February 2018 and 4-0 the following August). They’ll hope to make Liverpool work much harder this evening.
One eye on Saturday for West Ham?

David Moyes will enter this game with more hope than expectation. His 18th-placed team are scrapping for any point they can get, of course, but Saturday’s home game against Southampton is far more likely to define their season. That is a must-win in the context of a gruelling run until the end of March.
History beckons for Reds

Liverpool fans are counting down the games until they can celebrate their first Premier League title. Win here, and they’ll only need four more victories. They can also tie Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive Premier League wins.
Kick-off is set for 20:00.
Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of the final match of Gameweek 27 of the 2019/20 Premier League season: Liverpool vs West Ham United at Anfield.
