Arsenal FC v West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020
Talking team news

Great choice from David Moyes to stick with a winning team. Bowen, Fornals, Haller and Antonio if able to replicate their last week's performances should cause havoc in the Gunners' defensive line, which looks like a four-at-the-back with Bukayo Saka at left-back and Sokratis at right-back with David Luiz and Pablo Mari, who's about to make his Premier League debut after signing in January from Flamengo, in the middle.

Eddie Nketiah also gets another shot as he managed to find his way into the starting XI following his return from loan at Leeds United, thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's poor form.
West Ham United: Starting XI

Fabiański; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio; Haller.
Arsenal FC: Starting XI

Leno; Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil; Pepe, Aubameyang, Nketiah.
Player to watch

Having impressed under Manuel Pellegrini, Pablo Fornals, signed by West Ham for £20m, has been enjoying a great spell under the Hammers' new manager, David Moyes.

One goal and two assists in the club's three recent games since coming back into the lineup make him a player who's well worth watching as he's becoming better and better with every another game, as he's coming close to his best form from Villareal.
Historical matchup

One of the teams' most famous games in history took place on April 7th 2007.

Bobby Zamora scored the only goal of the game as the Hammers went home winners, and became the first team to beat Arsenal at the Emirates following their move from Highbury.

It was The Gunners' first home loss in eight months.
Previous meeting

In the team's first meeting of the season which took place in December, the Hammers fell short after goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Angelo Ogbonna scored West Ham's only goal of the night.
Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of the final match of Matchday 29 of the 2019/20 Premier League season: Arsenal FC v West Ham United: at the London Stadium.
