Arsenal FC v West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Talking team news
West Ham United: Starting XI
Fabiański; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio; Haller.
📋 Here's how we line up this afternoon... #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/ysfIRumdT8— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 7, 2020
Arsenal FC: Starting XI
Leno; Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil; Pepe, Aubameyang, Nketiah.
📋 Today's team news at Emirates Stadium...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 7, 2020
🇪🇸 @PabloMV5 makes his #PL debut
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 leads the line
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 also starts#ARSWHU | @PremierLeague
Just about 10 minutes left to the official line-ups...
That’s all for now, but make sure you check back an hour or so before kick-off for the full team news…
Player to watch
Having impressed under Manuel Pellegrini, Pablo Fornals, signed by West Ham for £20m, has been enjoying a great spell under the Hammers' new manager, David Moyes.
One goal and two assists in the club's three recent games since coming back into the lineup make him a player who's well worth watching as he's becoming better and better with every another game, as he's coming close to his best form from Villareal.
One goal and two assists in the club's three recent games since coming back into the lineup make him a player who's well worth watching as he's becoming better and better with every another game, as he's coming close to his best form from Villareal.
Historical matchup
One of the teams' most famous games in history took place on April 7th 2007.
Bobby Zamora scored the only goal of the game as the Hammers went home winners, and became the first team to beat Arsenal at the Emirates following their move from Highbury.
It was The Gunners' first home loss in eight months.
Bobby Zamora scored the only goal of the game as the Hammers went home winners, and became the first team to beat Arsenal at the Emirates following their move from Highbury.
It was The Gunners' first home loss in eight months.
Previous meeting
In the team's first meeting of the season which took place in December, the Hammers fell short after goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Angelo Ogbonna scored West Ham's only goal of the night.
I’m Alan Rzepa and I’ll be providing you with the key pre-match information before taking you through the action. Kick-off is set for 15:00.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of the final match of Matchday 29 of the 2019/20 Premier League season: Arsenal FC v West Ham United: at the London Stadium.
Eddie Nketiah also gets another shot as he managed to find his way into the starting XI following his return from loan at Leeds United, thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's poor form.