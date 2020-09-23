Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE Stream and Score (2-1)
Manchester City host Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium tonight

21:476 months ago

THANK YOU!

That's a wrap! Thank you very much for following tonight's commentary and be sure to check out VAVEL UK for all of this weekend's Premier League action.
21:466 months ago

DEBUT DELIGHT FOR DELAP

Tonight will most definitely be a night to remember for 17-year-old  Liam Delap! The forward put in an superb performance on the head of City's attack and scored a goal that will live long in the memory of the youngster for a very long time.
21:446 months ago

FULL TIME ROUND-UP

A second half strike from Foden proved just enough to edge past the Cherries to keep City on track for their FOURTH successive Carabao Cup title!
21:436 months ago

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH

Despite a valiant effort from the Championship side it's City who book themselves a place in the next round against Burnley!
21:406 months ago
94' Fortunately for City and Be Bruyne the Belgian is back on his feet and ready to go again.
21:396 months ago

YELLOW CARD - LEWIS COOK

93' De Bruyne is clattered by Cook and is now recieiving treatment.
21:366 months ago
90' Four minutes added on...
21:326 months ago
86' A free kick into the box finds Surridge but he heads his effort from six yards wide.
21:296 months ago

YELLOW CARD - LIAM DELAP

80' Delap is booked for the collision 
21:266 months ago
79' Travers is down receiving treatment after colliding with Delap
21:236 months ago
77' Torres finds space on the edge of the box but his wild effort flies wide of the post.
21:236 months ago

BOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTE

75' David Brooks is replaced by Gavin Kilkenny.
21:216 months ago

GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH - PHIL FODEN

74' CITY BACK IN FRONT! A Mahrez effort from the edge of the box crashes against the post, however Foden is there to tap in the rebound!
21:166 months ago

YELLOW CARD - JORDAN ZEMURA

70' Torres skips past Zemura with ease and is then fouled by the Bournemouth left back, resulting in the first yellow card of the game.
21:126 months ago

MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE

66' Another of the City big guns comes on as Raheem Sterling replaces Tommy Doyle.
21:096 months ago

BOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTE

65' Diego Rico is replaced by Steve Cook. An experienced head on at the back for the Cherries.
21:096 months ago
63' Foden finds space 25 yards from goal but he fires well over the bar.
21:066 months ago

MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 BOURNEMOUTH

60' Here comes the big one, Kevin De Bruyne replaces Rodri on the hour mark. 

Looks like Pep seen our half time comments at the break!

21:066 months ago
59' A superb move  from City finds Walker down the right-hand side of the box but his cross is well blocked!
21:046 months ago

CHANCE!

59' A long range effort from Walker deflects just over the bar for a City corner!
21:016 months ago
55' Once again Bournemouth catch City on the counter, however Steffen is quick off his line and cleares just ahead of Surridge after he was played in by Brooks.

City living dangerously here...

21:006 months ago

CHANCE!

54' First second half chance for Bournemouth! A counter finds Surridge on the end of the box however Garcia does well to get block and block!
20:596 months ago
52' A lovely first time ball from Mendy finds an unmarked Delap, but it catches the youngster off guard and he can guide an effort on goal.
20:576 months ago
50' City really knocking on the door at the beginning of the half. First, Rodri has two efforts from edge of the box well blocked before Mahrez fires an effort well over.
20:546 months ago

CHANCE!

47' City come close! A delightful ball from the right evades everyone and falls just wide of the post!
20:536 months ago
46' A low ball from Mendy is put in a dangerous area but it's well cleared by Simpson.
20:516 months ago

SECOND HALF: MANCHESTER CITY 0-0 BOURNEMOUTH

46' Bournemouth get us restarted for the second half!
20:396 months ago

HALF TIME ROUND-UP

It is fair to say despite fielding a youthful side, it is indeed the hosts that have dominated possession. However, for all their possession the Blues have lacked the cutting edge in the final third with the Cherries defending well at the back.

Pep Guardiola may have to dip into his more experienced pool from the bench if he wants to win this one.

20:376 months ago

HALF TIME ROUND-UP

It all started so well for City and debutant, Delap after the 17-year-old scored his first ever senior goal to open the scoring. However, it was cancelled out minutes later by Surridge to leave the teams level after the first 45.
20:356 months ago

HALF TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 BOURNEMOUTH

It is all to play for at the break as the two sides go in level!
20:326 months ago
45' Three minutes added on.
20:296 months ago

CHANCE!

40' CLOSE! A loose ball finds Rodri 25 yards from goal and his half volley flies just wide of the mark!
20:276 months ago
38' Bernabe is finally removed from pitch side as he is stretchered off.
20:246 months ago

CHANCE!

36' Another chance for Delap as he meets a Walker cross at the back post but he can't direct his effort goalwards!
20:226 months ago

MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE

36' Change for City as the injured Bernabe is replaced by Benjamin Mendy.
20:206 months ago
32' Stoppage in play as Adrian Bernabe is down receiving treatment.
20:146 months ago

BOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTE

27' The Cherries forced into an early change as Lloyd Kelly limps off and is replaced by Jordan Zemura
20:106 months ago

GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 BOURNEMOUTH - SAM SURRIDGE

22' The Cherries level! Brooks finds Surridge on the edge of the box, and the forward beats Bernabe before crashing a great finish into the bottom corner! GAME ON!
20:076 months ago
20' What a way for Delap to announce himself on the biggest stage! The young Blues look in their element out there!
20:076 months ago

GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH - LIAM DELAP

18' IT'S DELAP ON HIS DEBUT! Another lovely ball from Foden allows Delap to break free, and the youngster makes no mistake finishing into the top of the corner to open the scoring!

Liam Delap, remember the name!

20:046 months ago

CHANCE!

Huge chance for City! Foden slides in a stunning pass for Mahrez however the Algerian has his effort six yards well saved by Travers!
20:006 months ago
12' At the other end David Brooks hits a curling effort straight at Steffen, however the assistant's flag was raised for  offside.
19:596 months ago

CHANCE!

10' The first chance of the game! A lovely lofted ball over the top finds Torres, who takes a touch and hits his close range effort straight at Travers!
19:516 months ago
5' The following City corner comes to nothing.
19:516 months ago
3' Bernabe does well down the left and wins a corner for the hosts.
19:486 months ago

KICK OFF

1' We are under way at the Etihad Stadium!
19:406 months ago

Five Minutes from kick-off

We are just five minutes from kick-off at the Etihad Stadium! Make sure to follow throughout the evening for live match updates as soon as they happen!
19:316 months ago

The Stage is Set

The Etihad Stadium looking ready to go!

19:296 months ago

15 Minutes to go!

We are just 15 minutes from kick-off so make sure you stay tuned!
19:276 months ago

Steffen Starts

Zack Steffen is also a City debutant in tonight's clash!

 

Embed from Getty Images

19:266 months ago

Delap Debut

As expected City youngster, Liam Delap makes his first team debut. An exciting night ahead for the 17-year-old!

Embed from Getty Images

18:496 months ago

Team News: AFC Bournemouth

Meanwhile it's a five at the back for the visitors, who gave as good as they got in their narrow 2-1 defeat at the Etihad at the back end of last season.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Rico, Kelly, Simpson, Ofoborh, Smith, Gosling (C), Billing, L. Cook, Brooks, Surridge 

18:476 months ago

Team News: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola said that he would field a young side tonight - citing the crammed fixture schedule as his reason for doing so - and he's somewhat stuck to his word.

Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap, Taylor Hardwood-Bellis and Adrian Bernarbe all start, whilst Zack Steffan makes his Manchester City debut between the sticks.

Manchester City XI: Steffan, Walker (C), Garcia, Hardwood Bellis, Rodri, Doyle, Foden, Bernarbe, Torres, Mahrez, Delap

17:186 months ago

Stay Tuned!

Be sure to check in throughout the evening for all the pre-match build-up, including team news as well as following our live match updates from 8pm!
16:366 months ago

Burnley Await

The winner of tonight's tie will face Burnley at Turf Moor in the next round of the competition after the Clarets defeated Milwall 2-0 last night.
16:326 months ago

Steffen Set For Start

City second choice shot-stopper, Zack Steffen is set to make his Manchester City debut this evening. The US international spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf before returning to his parent club as back-up keeper in the summer.
16:196 months ago

The Last Time

The last time these two locked horns came just two months ago as the Blues edged past the Cherries 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Check out the highlights here.

16:116 months ago

Kelly Expecting Tough Test

Bournemouth defender, Lloyd Kelly is expecting a tough test for his side this evening. In a interview with the club website he said:

“Manchester City are the holders and we know it’s going to be a tough game. We played them twice last season and know what they’re about.

“The away game post-lockdown was a tight affair. We are going to have to take our A-game and make sure we’re right on it because we know the quality they have."

16:086 months ago

Touchdown

The visitors have arrived in Manchester ahead of tonight's clash! 

16:026 months ago

Kings of the Carabao

It is fair to say that no one has dominated this competition like City in recent years. As well as winning three titles on the bounce, the Blues have won the League Cup five times in the past seven years?

Can Guardiola's side make it six in eight and four on the bounce?

Embed from Getty Images

15:446 months ago

Debut for Delap?

With Pep Guardiola looking to play a youthful side this evening, one man who has been predicted to be given a City debut is 17-year-old Liam Delap.

Delap proved a sensation in the club's under 18 side last year and has thus been training with the first team for the upcoming campaign, so it would be no surprise to see his name on the teamsheet come 7pm.

Embed from Getty Images

15:396 months ago

City Provide Virtual Programme

Despite supporters still not being allowed into the Etihad, fans are still able to enjoy the official matchday programme from the comfort of their own home after the home side have produced a free digital copy.
15:376 months ago

Ake Faces Old Friends

New Manchester City man, Nathan Ake will face off against his former side for the first time this evening. The game will be the Dutchman's first home game for the Blues and there is no doubt he'll be hoping for a change in his past Etihad fortunes as he previous two appearances in Manchester for Bournemouth were a 3-1 and 4-0 defeat!

Embed from Getty Images

15:316 months ago

MATCH DAY!

It's matchday with just over four hours to go until kickoff. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on VAVEL.com
12:526 months ago

How to Watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth

If you want to watch the game on TV: N/A

If you want to directly stream it: Carabaocup.live (£10 cost)

If you want to follow it on the internet and for free, VAVEL UK is your best option!

12:476 months ago

Bournemouth Predicted Line-up

Begovic; Kelly, Simpson, Ofoborh, Stacey, Arter, Cook, Billing, Zemura, Surridge, Brooks (3-5-2)
12:426 months ago

Manchester City Predicted Line-up

Steffen; Cancelo Otamendi, Harwood-Bellis, Dionkou; Rodri, Doyle, Bernabe; Mahrez, Torres, Palmer (4-3-3)
12:376 months ago

Bournemouth Team News

The key absentee for the visitors will be forward, Josh King who has been allowed to stay in Norway to recover from injury. Junior Stanislas however is set to return after missing Saturday's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough. 
12:326 months ago

Manchester City Team News

For the Blues Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko will all miss out whilst Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia also remain doubts.

Injuries and a bus schedule means Guardiola has hinted he will play a youthful side, with 17 year-old Liam Delap tipped to make his first team debut.

Second choice keeper, Zak Steffen is also set for his first ever Manchester City game.

12:276 months ago

Bournemouth up and Running

Whilst for City it is their first outing in this year's competition the Cherries head into the clash with a win over Premier League opposition as well in the Carabao Cup, after the defeated Crystal Palace on penalties in the previous round.
12:226 months ago

City looking For four in a Row

The Blues head into the clash on the back of three Carabao Cup title wins on the bounce and there is no doubt Pep Guardiola will be hoping he can add a fourth this term.
12:176 months ago

Kick-off Time

Manchester City vs Bournemouth  will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
12:176 months ago

WELCOME!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Carabao Cup clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth. My name is Josh Lees and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
