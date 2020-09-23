Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE Stream and Score (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
DEBUT DELIGHT FOR DELAP
FULL TIME ROUND-UP
FULL TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH
YELLOW CARD - LEWIS COOK
YELLOW CARD - LIAM DELAP
BOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTE
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH - PHIL FODEN
YELLOW CARD - JORDAN ZEMURA
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE
BOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTE
MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 BOURNEMOUTH
Looks like Pep seen our half time comments at the break!
CHANCE!
City living dangerously here...
CHANCE!
CHANCE!
SECOND HALF: MANCHESTER CITY 0-0 BOURNEMOUTH
Pep Guardiola may have to dip into his more experienced pool from the bench if he wants to win this one.
HALF TIME ROUND-UP
HALF TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 BOURNEMOUTH
CHANCE!
CHANCE!
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE
BOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTE
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 BOURNEMOUTH - SAM SURRIDGE
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH - LIAM DELAP
Liam Delap, remember the name!
CHANCE!
CHANCE!
KICK OFF
Five Minutes from kick-off
The Stage is Set
15 Minutes to go!
Steffen Starts
Delap Debut
Team News: AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth XI: Travers, Rico, Kelly, Simpson, Ofoborh, Smith, Gosling (C), Billing, L. Cook, Brooks, Surridge
Team News: Manchester City
Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap, Taylor Hardwood-Bellis and Adrian Bernarbe all start, whilst Zack Steffan makes his Manchester City debut between the sticks.
Manchester City XI: Steffan, Walker (C), Garcia, Hardwood Bellis, Rodri, Doyle, Foden, Bernarbe, Torres, Mahrez, Delap
Stay Tuned!
Burnley Await
Steffen Set For Start
The Last Time
Kelly Expecting Tough Test
“Manchester City are the holders and we know it’s going to be a tough game. We played them twice last season and know what they’re about.
“The away game post-lockdown was a tight affair. We are going to have to take our A-game and make sure we’re right on it because we know the quality they have."
Touchdown
Kings of the Carabao
Can Guardiola's side make it six in eight and four on the bounce?
Debut for Delap?
Delap proved a sensation in the club's under 18 side last year and has thus been training with the first team for the upcoming campaign, so it would be no surprise to see his name on the teamsheet come 7pm.
City Provide Virtual Programme
Ake Faces Old Friends
MATCH DAY!
How to Watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth
If you want to directly stream it: Carabaocup.live (£10 cost)
If you want to follow it on the internet and for free, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Bournemouth Predicted Line-up
Manchester City Predicted Line-up
Bournemouth Team News
Manchester City Team News
Injuries and a bus schedule means Guardiola has hinted he will play a youthful side, with 17 year-old Liam Delap tipped to make his first team debut.
Second choice keeper, Zak Steffen is also set for his first ever Manchester City game.