As it happened: Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley in the Premier League
Photo Credit:(Gettyimages/Lee Parker - CameraSport)

That's all from me this evening as Newcastle ran out quite comfortable 3-1 winners against a Burnley side who look to have a newfound soft underbelly.

I've been Aaron Hindhaugh and thanks for joining me at Vavel and be sure to check out all the fallout from the game and other games from today and tomorrow.

The Frenchman was unstoppable and Wilson is proving why Newcastle splashed out £20 million on him this summer as he is everything they needed, a striker who can run the channels and is in the right place at the right time.

Not much needs to be said as Saint-Maximin did all the talking with his feet and he was simply faultless tonight.

1 goal

1 assist

2 chances created

Full time Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley

Full time at St James' Park and Newcastle record their first home win of the season thanks to Wilson's double and Saint-Maximin's brilliance was too hot to handle for Burnley

That was Wilson's fourth goal in four Premier League games which highlights how crucial he is to Newcastle. 

It's also his fifth goal involvement out of six goals the Magpies have scored all season.

Hendrick almost comes back to haunt Burnley

81'

Chance for Newcastle to end the game there as Hendrick drifts in at the far post but the ball just skids up off the surface and beyond the former Burnley man

Wilson doubles his tally for the evening

76' GOAL

Wilson cheekily dinks his spot-kick down the middle as Pope dives to his left and Wilson has three in four games now for the Magpies. It looks like his goals will be crucial to their survival

Penalty to Newcastle

75'

Penalty to Newcastle after another sloppy touch by Pope sees him closed down and the substitute is taken down before his shot hits the post

Substitution

72' 

Saint-Maximin departs after terrorising the Burnley team all night and he is replaced by Fraser. Bruce will be hoping it's just cramp for his star man and nothing more.

Saint-Maximin down injured

A real concern for Bruce and Newcastle as Saint-Maximin is down once again with what looks like cramp.

Less than five minutes after Burnley got themselves back level Saint-Maximin takes things into his own hands and once again Burnley have no answer to the Frenchman as he gives Wilson the easiest goal he will ever score.

Wilson restores Newcastle's lead

65' GOAL

Wilson gets the home side back in-front after Saint-Maximin breezes past Taylor and puts it on a plate for Wilson to tap in at the back post

Westwood levels things up

60' GOAL

Westwood fires home into the bottom corner on the volley after Newcastle fail to clear their lines from a corner and then a second cross.

Newcastle have failed to get going this half playing with very little urgency and giving Burnley a lot of space on the ball and time to dictate play 

54' 

Fabian Schar can no longer continue with his shoulder problem and is replaced by Manquillo as Krafth will switch to CB and the Spaniard playing in his familiar RB role.

Positive from Burnley

Burnley have come out much better this half, moving the ball quickly and running at the Newcastle defence.

Wood half chance

51'

Wood is beyond the near post and eight yards out but guides a good header towards the near post which Darlow was alert to and managed to parry it to safety 

Nervy moment for Darlow

48'

Lewis gets booked after catching Barnes in the face and the resulting free-kick sees Darlow drop the ball in the box before Krafth half clears and Barnes can't quite connect on the half volley.

Back underwway

The teams are back out for the second half now with both sides needing the points desperately.

Burnley will have to find another gear if they are to get back into the game and find a way to nullify Saint-Maximin's involvement.

Burnley have not been able to stop the Frenchman, he has been fouled five/six times but keeps going. He's been Newcastle's outlet and the livewire for the first 45 minutes.

Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley half-time

Half-time at St James' Park and Saint-Maximin's solo goal is the difference 

Hendrick blasts wide

47'

Huge chance for Newcastle to double their lead as the ball falls to Hendrick completely free at the back post and after taking a touch he fires aimlessly into the side netting.

Should've done better after showing what he can do against West Ham on his debut.

Four minutes added on

45'

Four minutes have been added on by the referee. Newcastle have been composed and offered a threat in the final third. Burnley however, have struggled to get going and find space between the lines.

39'

Barnes now picks up a booking for a needless kick on Hayden's legs when there was nowhere for the midfielder to go.

A yellow card for both sides

37'

Two bookings in quick succession as Joelinton picks up a booking for throwing the ball away and then Tarkowski now being booked for a petty foul less than a minute later.

Goal disallowed

34'

Barnes has the ball in the back of the net but was a few yards offside before he slotted into an almost empty net, to the Austrians disbelief 

Seems like the Switzerland international will be able to continue but he does seem in some discomfort, maybe see it out until half time and assess it inside.

Schar down injured

31'

Schar is down with what seems like a reoccurrence of a shoulder injury he suffered vs Spurs last season and is requiring treatment 

More space between the defenders for Wilson

29'

Wilson finds himself with a free header 10-yards from goal but can only glance his effort wide of Pope's post, another half a chance for Newcastle who look very dangerous in the final third

Burnley struggling in the air

Burnley are struggling to deal with the long balls against Newcastle here, which is something I never thought I would type

Solo magic from Saint-Maximin

Wilson holds off Long and chests it to Saint-Maximin who runs at the Burnley defence and with nobody closing him down he chops onto his left and then back onto his right before firing an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area

ASM gives NUFC the lead

GOAL! Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin opens the scoring for the home side with Newcastle's fourth shot 

Pope sloppy again

Another mistake by Pope as he comes rushing out and misses the ball but Wilson could not pick out Joelinton in the middle who would've had an open goal to aim at

Burnley quick to get forward

Burnley launch a quick counter-attack from a Newcastle corner and McNeil carries the ball half the length of the pitch before firing one low towards the bottom corner which Darlow tips round the post for a corner

Pope lucky after being closed down

An early chance for Newcastle as Wilson closes down Pope who is slow to clear his lines and is lucky to see the ball bounce narrowly wide of his post

The teams are out at St James' Park, can Newcastle muster up more than their average of one shot on target a game tonight?

Bruce hits out

Bruce says 'There's always a noise in Newcastle' as he hits back at people who have criticised him for the start of the season

Barnes and Tarkowski make their first starts of the season in what is a more familiar Burnley line up and one that will be confident of picking up their first win of the season

Despite Joelinton putting in two decent back-to-back performances from the left-wing Bruce shifts him back to his more uncomfortable striker role

Burnley line up

Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens; Barnes, Wood

Newcastle United line up:

Darlow; Krafth, Fernadez, Schar, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick; Joelinton Wilson

The rain is certainly not easing up at St James' Park which is sure to add to the unknown of the game this evening

Team news almost an hour away

Just over an hour away from team news and with both managers set to name a few returning faces it will be interesting to see who's risked and who's not

Jeff Hendrick on facing his former club

Form guide

Newcastle United: WLWDW

Burnley: WLWLL

Previous meeting

The last time Newcastle and Burnley faced each other was in March, where the two sides played out a drab 0-0 draw.

Sean Dyche talks ahead of Newcastle trip

“I am a big fan of Steve as a fella, and a manager.

“His teams are always in good shape and with a good tactical understanding, so I expect it to be a tough game.

“We are beginning to get players back and I know they have a few knocks too. 

“It’s never an easy place to go, regardless of the fact there are no fans.

“But from our point of view it is encouraging that we are getting bodies back, with the likes of Barnesy and Tarky, and we hope we can get the fitness of others improved over the international break.”

Steve Bruce speaks on the challenge that is Burnley

“We know what's coming, Dyche has his identity and I'm a big admirer of his.

“He plays two up top, they're direct, ask you the question constantly and have been very successful at it.

“Let's hope we can get a result which will probably take us into the top six.”

It's matchday!

How to watch Newcastle United vs Burnley Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV it will be shown on Sky Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Burnley predicted line-up

4-4-2

Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Newcastle United predicted line-up

4-2-3-1

Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Lewis; Shelvey, Hayden; Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton; Wilson

Burnley team news

Dyche will be delighted to be welcoming back James Tarkowski and Ashley Barnes who have trained all week and are expected to feature for Burnley tomorrow evening. 

However, Burnley will still be without Jay Rodriguez, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton with the latter recently joining the injury list.

Newcastle United team news

Bruce has mixed feelings with his team news for this weekend as he expects to welcome back Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar to Premier League action.


He believes it's unlikely Emil Krafth and captain Jamaal Lascelles will feature on Saturday evening as they both picked up knocks. Krafth was replaced by Schar against Newport whereas Lascelles looked uneasy during training so may not be risked. Matt Ritchie is also ruled out after having an operation on his shoulder.


It's likely Bruce opts to start Callum Wilson and Joelinton together after they came on as subs against Newport in midweek and changed the game for the Magpies.

Time to get going for Dyche's side

Burnley are yet to get off the mark this season with back-to-back defeats against Leicester and Southampton paint a bleak picture.
However, Dyche's side have performed well and were unlucky to lose against the Saints and could see a trip up North the perfect time to get their win of the season.

Put a marker down

At the beginning of the season, Bruce and fans would have taken four points from games against West Ham, Brighton and Spurs. 
However, it is the way the points have come and performances which have left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths after recent performances. A confident display against Burnley could remove those feelings.

This is a huge chance for Steve Bruce to silence a lot of critics who have questioned his tactics and approach after three drab performances against Brighton, Tottenham and Newport recently.

Newcastle United vs Burnley will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.

Newcastle United vs Burnley will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
