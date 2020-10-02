As it happened: Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
1 goal
1 assist
2 chances created
Full time Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley
It's also his fifth goal involvement out of six goals the Magpies have scored all season.
Hendrick almost comes back to haunt Burnley
Chance for Newcastle to end the game there as Hendrick drifts in at the far post but the ball just skids up off the surface and beyond the former Burnley man
Wilson doubles his tally for the evening
Wilson cheekily dinks his spot-kick down the middle as Pope dives to his left and Wilson has three in four games now for the Magpies. It looks like his goals will be crucial to their survival
Penalty to Newcastle
Penalty to Newcastle after another sloppy touch by Pope sees him closed down and the substitute is taken down before his shot hits the post
Substitution
Saint-Maximin departs after terrorising the Burnley team all night and he is replaced by Fraser. Bruce will be hoping it's just cramp for his star man and nothing more.
Saint-Maximin down injured
Wilson restores Newcastle's lead
Wilson gets the home side back in-front after Saint-Maximin breezes past Taylor and puts it on a plate for Wilson to tap in at the back post
Westwood levels things up
Westwood fires home into the bottom corner on the volley after Newcastle fail to clear their lines from a corner and then a second cross.
Fabian Schar can no longer continue with his shoulder problem and is replaced by Manquillo as Krafth will switch to CB and the Spaniard playing in his familiar RB role.
Positive from Burnley
Wood half chance
Wood is beyond the near post and eight yards out but guides a good header towards the near post which Darlow was alert to and managed to parry it to safety
Nervy moment for Darlow
Lewis gets booked after catching Barnes in the face and the resulting free-kick sees Darlow drop the ball in the box before Krafth half clears and Barnes can't quite connect on the half volley.
Back underwway
Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley half-time
Hendrick blasts wide
Huge chance for Newcastle to double their lead as the ball falls to Hendrick completely free at the back post and after taking a touch he fires aimlessly into the side netting.
Should've done better after showing what he can do against West Ham on his debut.
Four minutes added on
Four minutes have been added on by the referee. Newcastle have been composed and offered a threat in the final third. Burnley however, have struggled to get going and find space between the lines.
Barnes now picks up a booking for a needless kick on Hayden's legs when there was nowhere for the midfielder to go.
A yellow card for both sides
Two bookings in quick succession as Joelinton picks up a booking for throwing the ball away and then Tarkowski now being booked for a petty foul less than a minute later.
Goal disallowed
Barnes has the ball in the back of the net but was a few yards offside before he slotted into an almost empty net, to the Austrians disbelief
Schar down injured
Schar is down with what seems like a reoccurrence of a shoulder injury he suffered vs Spurs last season and is requiring treatment
More space between the defenders for Wilson
Wilson finds himself with a free header 10-yards from goal but can only glance his effort wide of Pope's post, another half a chance for Newcastle who look very dangerous in the final third
Burnley struggling in the air
Solo magic from Saint-Maximin
ASM gives NUFC the lead
Allan Saint-Maximin opens the scoring for the home side with Newcastle's fourth shot
Pope sloppy again
Burnley quick to get forward
Pope lucky after being closed down
Bruce hits out
Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens; Barnes, Wood
Darlow; Krafth, Fernadez, Schar, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick; Joelinton Wilson
Team news almost an hour away
Jeff Hendrick on facing his former club
Form guide
Burnley: WLWLL
Previous meeting
Sean Dyche talks ahead of Newcastle trip
“It’s never an easy place to go, regardless of the fact there are no fans.
“But from our point of view it is encouraging that we are getting bodies back, with the likes of Barnesy and Tarky, and we hope we can get the fitness of others improved over the international break.”
Steve Bruce speaks on the challenge that is Burnley
“He plays two up top, they're direct, ask you the question constantly and have been very successful at it.
“Let's hope we can get a result which will probably take us into the top six.”
It's matchday!
Burnley predicted line-up
Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Wood, Barnes
Newcastle United predicted line-up
Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Lewis; Shelvey, Hayden; Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton; Wilson
Burnley team news
However, Burnley will still be without Jay Rodriguez, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton with the latter recently joining the injury list.
Newcastle United team news
He believes it's unlikely Emil Krafth and captain Jamaal Lascelles will feature on Saturday evening as they both picked up knocks. Krafth was replaced by Schar against Newport whereas Lascelles looked uneasy during training so may not be risked. Matt Ritchie is also ruled out after having an operation on his shoulder.
It's likely Bruce opts to start Callum Wilson and Joelinton together after they came on as subs against Newport in midweek and changed the game for the Magpies.
Time to get going for Dyche's side
However, Dyche's side have performed well and were unlucky to lose against the Saints and could see a trip up North the perfect time to get their win of the season.
Put a marker down
However, it is the way the points have come and performances which have left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths after recent performances. A confident display against Burnley could remove those feelings.
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
