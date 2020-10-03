As it happened: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace 

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you & Goodbye!
Full time: Chelsea 4-0 Palace
For Palace, it was poor, nothing going forward and sloppy in defence, need reinforcements, desperately.
GOAL - Chelsea 4:0 Palace - Jorginho
GOAL - Chelsea 3:0 Palace - Jorginho
75'
73'
Goal - Chelsea 2-0 Palace - Kurt Zouma
61'
57'
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Palace - Ben Chilwell
Calamity defending from Sakho has gifted Chelsea the lead.
Second half: Kick-off!
Half time: Chelsea 0-0 Palace
Havertz, Kante and Werner have all troubled Guaita's goal but nothing has come from it as of yet.
A big half of football coming up!
42'
38'
36'
32'
25'
The corner was headed just wide from Abraham.
20'
18'
16'
13'
8'
4'
3'
2'
Kick-off!
Here come the teams!
Five minutes to go!
Chelsea starting XI
Palace starting XI
Chelsea arrive
Rudiger on the move?
Eze making a name for himself
Last meeting
Stay tuned for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live!
How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live TV and Stream
If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL is your best option!
VAVEL's prediction
It was a game of two halves for Chelsea last week. Newly promoted West Bromwich Albion raced into a three goal lead after capitalising on some wretched defending from the Blues. But Frank Lampard’s men showed a lot of fight to claw their way back into the match, rescuing a late point through Tammy Abraham.
Crystal Palace are one of the form teams. A key theme to teams who have started well is that they didn’t have any European commitments after last season ended. Another noteworthy point is that many didn’t play particularly well post-restart. Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool all looked to be on the seaside for large periods of last season’s climax; perhaps that was a moment for a mental rest.
This match could be a Premier League debut for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. It might also be a first league start for Ben Chilwell. Slowly but surely, the blueprint is making its way onto the field for Frank Lampard. Last week’s display against West Brom was anything but convincing, however, they could get back to winning ways in this one.
Prediction: 2-1
Predicted line-up
Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell; Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha.
Frank Lampard: Pre-match comments
"Of course we want to win against Palace because we want to win games and find that feeling of win, win, and win, which this team is absolutely capable of. We’re very early on in the season with a group of players who are now getting fit, and of new signings who will be getting more settled every day we train together and improve together."
"I’m not concerned by our form. We will attack this game with confidence and a desire to win."
Roy Hodgson: Pre-match comments
"The squad is looking strong. We look as though we have cover for all areas. The signings we've made are the right ones."
"Eze's start has been good. I know he's desperate to make it a consistent continuation of form going forward."
"We're very happy with Cheikhou's role at centre-back. He is very comfortable there and is giving us a nice problem to have in that position in terms of competition."
Palace: Team news
Michy Batshuayi is unable to face his parent club, with it extremely likely Hodgson picks the same starting eleven that played against Everton.
Chelsea: Team news
Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are looking for pastures new, after the pair have seemingly been told to find a new club, at least for the season.
Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech are both still out, while Marcos Alonso is expected to leave the club after falling out with Lampard.
Both sides look to get back to winning ways
In midweek, Spurs would knock out Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on penalties, creating a darker cloud to loom over Stamford Bridge.
Palace have had a fantastic start to the season. Victories over Southampton and Manchester United gave Roy Hodgson's side the perfect start. However, the Eagles would feel hard done by over their defeat to Everton last time out, due to VAR controversy playing a large part in the loss.
Welcome to Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE
My name is Edmund Brack and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned on the site for more live text commentaries and further analysis and reaction to all top-flight matches this weekend.