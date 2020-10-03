As it happened: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace 
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif

Thank you & Goodbye!

That’s it for VAVEL UK’s live text commentary on this Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace — we hope you enjoyed it!

Stay tuned on the site for more live text commentaries and further analysis and reaction to all top-flight matches this weekend.

Full time: Chelsea 4-0 Palace

Ben Chilwell the catalyst for The Blue rampant win here at Stamford Bridge. Relief for Frank Lampard who had been under pressure during midweek after a set of worrying results. 

For Palace, it was poor, nothing going forward and sloppy in defence, need reinforcements, desperately.  

GOAL - Chelsea 4:0 Palace - Jorginho

Jorginho gets his second and adds more misery to Palace's afternoon.

GOAL - Chelsea 3:0 Palace - Jorginho

Hop skip and a jump Jorginho makes it 3:0. 

75'

Chelsea penalty, foul by Mitchell. 

73'

Palace really have not offered anything this afternoon. 

Goal - Chelsea 2-0 Palace - Kurt Zouma

Chilwell whips in a dangerous ball and Zouma leaps above Sakho to guide the ball over Guaita and extened The Blues lead. 

61'

Chelsea are just knocking the ball around the back, trying to carve open an opportunity. No real rush from Palace to get back into the game, perhaps a change is needed?

57'

Corner for Chelsea. 

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Palace - Ben Chilwell

On his Premier League debut for the club, Ben Chilwell has give The Blues the lead. 

Calamity defending from Sakho has gifted Chelsea the lead. 

Second half: Kick-off!

Chelsea get us underway for the second half!

Half time: Chelsea 0-0 Palace

All square at the break. Palace defending really well to deny any real opportunity from Chelsea. However, going forward, Palace have left much to be desired. 

Havertz, Kante and Werner have all troubled Guaita's goal but nothing has come from it as of yet. 

A big half of football coming up!

42'

Dangerous ball from Townsend met by Sakho. The defender is unable to get his chnace on target. 

38'

Great save from Guaita to smother Tammy Abraham's shot. The long-ball seems to be Chelsea's best way of breaching Palace's rigid defensive shape. 

36'

Another Chelsea corner. Chilwell to take. 

32'

Excellent defending from Mitchell to deny Werner and Abraham from getting onto Kante's through ball. 

25'

Long cross field ball from Azpilicueta was looking for Chilwell. Ward intercepted the pass to force a corner. 

The corner was headed just wide from  Abraham. 

20'

First real clear cut chance for Chelsea. Jorginho fires a volley over the bar from just inside the box. 

18'

Good save from Guaita to deny Werner from close range. 

 

16'

First Palace counter attack. Eze dropped Kante before readying himself to let Zaha through on goal, however, Thiago SIlva timed his challenge to perfection to cut out any danger. 

13'

Kante fires over and wide. Havertz worked space for Kante on the edge of the box, but the French midfielder, who is not known for his shooting abilities, blazes over his shot. 

8'

All Chelsea in the first opening minutes. Havertz, Abraham and Hudson-Odoi causing Palace problems. 

4'

Another corner for Chelsea. Chilwell whipped in a dangerous ball but referee, Michale Oliver noticed a foul on a Palace player, awarding a free-kick to the Eagles. 

3'

Cleared by Jordan Ayew. 

2'

Corner for Chelsea, conceded by Tyrick Mitchell. 

Kick-off!

Here we go! Palace get us underway. 

Here come the teams!

Both sides take to the crisp Stamford Bridge pitch!

Five minutes to go!

Kick-off is fast approaching! Big game for both sides, but who will come out on top in this London derby?

Chelsea starting XI

 

Palace starting XI

 

Chelsea arrive

 

Rudiger on the move?

 

Eze making a name for himself

 

Last meeting

Stay tuned for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live!

That's all for now, but check back an hour or so before kick-off for the confirmed starting XI's from this Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Crystal Palace!

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live TV and Stream

If you wish to follow Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live on television: BT Sport

If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL is your best option!

VAVEL's prediction

Courtesy of VAVEL's Jonny Bentley: 

It was a game of two halves for Chelsea last week. Newly promoted West Bromwich Albion raced into a three goal lead after capitalising on some wretched defending from the Blues. But Frank Lampard’s men showed a lot of fight to claw their way back into the match, rescuing a late point through Tammy Abraham. 

Crystal Palace are one of the form teams. A key theme to teams who have started well is that they didn’t have any European commitments after last season ended. Another noteworthy point is that many didn’t play particularly well post-restart. Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool all looked to be on the seaside for large periods of last season’s climax; perhaps that was a moment for a mental rest. 

This match could be a Premier League debut for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. It might also be a first league start for Ben Chilwell. Slowly but surely, the blueprint is making its way onto the field for Frank Lampard. Last week’s display against West Brom was anything but convincing, however, they could get back to winning ways in this one. 

Prediction: 2-1 

Predicted line-up

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham.

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell; Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha. 

Frank Lampard: Pre-match comments

"We won at Brighton, which was a tough game as they’ve shown with their performances since, and then we’ve lost to the champions with 10 men for 45 minutes, and then at West Brom three clear mistakes in the first 30 minutes make goals. Normally you lose those games, we managed to get a point."

"Of course we want to win against Palace because we want to win games and find that feeling of win, win, and win, which this team is absolutely capable of. We’re very early on in the season with a group of players who are now getting fit, and of new signings who will be getting more settled every day we train together and improve together."

"I’m not concerned by our form. We will attack this game with confidence and a desire to win."

Roy Hodgson: Pre-match comments

"Three games isn't enough time to make judgments about teams for the season. I'm very aware of the quality Chelsea have in their squad."

 

"The squad is looking strong. We look as though we have cover for all areas. The signings we've made are the right ones."

"Eze's start has been good. I know he's desperate to make it a consistent continuation of form going forward."

"We're very happy with Cheikhou's role at centre-back. He is very comfortable there and is giving us a nice problem to have in that position in terms of competition."

Palace: Team news

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson all remain out for this game. 

Michy Batshuayi is unable to face his parent club, with it extremely likely Hodgson picks the same starting eleven that played against Everton. 

Chelsea: Team news

New signing, Edouard Mendy is expected to make his Premier League debut after a successful club debut in the cup against Spurs. 

Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are looking for pastures new, after the pair have seemingly been told to find a new club, at least for the season. 

Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech are both still out, while Marcos Alonso is expected to leave the club after falling out with Lampard. 

Both sides look to get back to winning ways

Chelsea have had a week they would hope to forget. A 3-3 draw with West Brom was disappointing, even though The Blues' came back to score three in the second half, a point was not enough to satisfy Frank Lampard. 

In midweek, Spurs would knock out Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on penalties, creating a darker cloud to loom over Stamford Bridge. 

Palace have had a fantastic start to the season. Victories over Southampton and Manchester United gave Roy Hodgson's side the perfect start. However, the Eagles would feel hard done by over their defeat to Everton last time out, due to VAR controversy playing a large part in the loss. 

Welcome to Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace!

My name is Edmund Brack and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo