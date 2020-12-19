Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United: Live stream, score updates and how to watch Premier League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time
Off the post!
90+5' Lallana puts in the cross, Welbeck nods it down, Egan also nods it down and Jahanbakhsh hits the crossbar just in front of goal.
What an ending.
Into stoppage time
90' The fourth official signals four minutes of added time.
Seagulls level!
GOAL! 87' Finally all of that pressure pays off as Trossard takes a short free kick that hits Basham in the back.
It lands on Welbeck's chest and sweeps past Ramsdale.
Seagulls running out of time
84' Osborn with a driving run in the midfield that eventually ends with Burke flying it into the empty stands.
Seagulls turning up the heat
82' Lovely cross from Jakhanbahsh that is met first time by Connolly, but he flies his header wide.
Brighton almost level!
78' March sends one in (not sure if it was a shot or a cross) that looks destined for the back of the net, but Egan blocks it behind for a corner.
Brighton substitution
72' Zeqiri comes on for his Premier League debut to replace White.
Sheffield United substitution
70' The excellent McGoldrick is coming off and Ben Osborn is coming on.
Seagulls press for equalizer!
66' Undeterred, Brighton press for an equalizer, Webster forcing Ramsdale into a fine save from 18 yards out.
Welbeck comes on to replace Maupay.
Sheffield United take the lead!
GOAL! 63! What a turn of events! Burke finds McGoldrick, who plays a brilliant pass to Bogle and the sub finds a sliver of space, shoots and watches it deflect off of Webster and into the roof of the net.
Ramsdale to the rescue!
62' Maupay gets behind the Sheffield United defense, but Ramsdale comes out and gets two hands on the ball and he quickly gets up to clear from Connolly before Stevens sends it away.
Blades nearly on top!
57' After seeing off a free-kick, McGoldrick sends Burke away. Support arrives in the form of Stevens, who blasts one from 18 yards that's inches wide.
Sheffield United substitution
54' Brewster's day is over as he is replaced by Jayden Bogle.
Brighton go close again!
50' The Seagulls are on the attack again as Maupay plays Trossard down the left and he fires one low which just skips wide.
Brighton substitution
46' Jahanbakhsh replaces Veltman.
Halftime
HT The referee signals the end of the first half and it's been the Same old Brighton: dominant for most of the game with nothing to show for it.
Sheffield United are in deep trouble after losing Lundstram and you sense it's only a matter of time before Brighton score.
Blades down to 10 men!
40' Lundstram is sent off after losing the ball and barreling into Veltman with a reckless challenge. As if things weren't bad enough for Sheffield United......
First real chance for Sheffield United
35' The visitors have their first real sight of goal as McGoldrick's free kick is tipped around the post by Sanchez.
Sheffield United holding on
31' Ampadu blocks after Webster found Maupay in the six yard box. Blades hanging on here.
Huge Brighton chance!
26' Brighton should have taken the lead as Trossard outbattles Robinson, finds Maupay, who slides one in from seven yards out until Basham makes a vital clearance.
Seagulls dominating the chances
23' More attractive football from the hosts as Lallana collects the ball after Maupay collided with Robinson. The ex-Liverpool man plays Connolly down the channel, but his shot is stopped by Ramsdale.
Brighton on top
20' Fleck wastes time on the free kick and Brighton counter with Trossard as Lallana ends up going over from 20 yards.
Another Seagulls chance!
11' Dunk rises over Egan to meet Trossard's corner, but he didn't get clean contact and Ramsdale tips it over the bar.
Brighton start fast
3' Trossard and Maupay link up with the latter bursting down the right side and he fires from a tight angle, but Egan gets in a timely block.
Match underway!
We are underway on the South Coast.
Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup
Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, White; March, Lallana, Bissouma. Veltman; Trossard, Maupay, Connolly
Sheffield United starting lineup
Ramsdale; Steven's, Robinson, Egan, Basham, Baldock; Fleck, Ampadu, Lundstram, McGoldrick, Brewster
Blades historic slide
Sheffield and have made the worst start to a Premier League campaign ever, picking up just one point over their first 13 matches.
Join us for all of the action!
Don't miss a moment of the action with live updates and commentary here at VAVEL.
How to watch
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, but you can stick with me for all of the action.
Head-to-head
This is the third meeting in the Premier League between Brighton and Sheffield United with the Blades winning 1-0 in this fixture last December while the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane ended in a 1-1 draw.
Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Tariq Lamptey is the only concern for Brighton.
Sheffield United team news
Sander Berge is questionable with a knee injury while Oli McBurnie's status is unknown with a shoulder issue.
Jack O'Connell and Kean Bryan are set to miss out with knee and calf injuries, respectively.
Kick-off time
The game will kick off at 7:00 BST on December 20, 2020.
Welcome!
Welcome to this Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
My name is John Lupo and I'll be your host for this bottom six battle between the Seagulls and Blades.
Another excellent performance by McGoldrick, a goal on his debut for Bogle and Ramsdale (for the moment) quieted his critics.
Graham Potter will again be wondering how his side once again failed to take all three points, especially after having a man advantage. More good work from Lallana and Welbeck is off and running, so the Seagulls are just above the relegation zone.
That's all for now. Thanks for joining me today, stay tuned for more coverage of this match and all of the Premier League action today.
My name is John Lupo saying so long and take care!