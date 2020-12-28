As it happened: A late Barnes cracker spares Rodgers' blushes at Selhurst Park 1-1

ADVERTISEMENT
FT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City
The first was dominated by Harvey Barnes and Leicester, although they weren't able to translate their efforts into goals. Zaha scored in Palace's early second-half domination, but Barnes' late strike secured a point for the Foxes, who go second.
Crystal Palace are up to thirteenth, their defensive display this afternoon is a testament to their improvement since their last two romps.Leicester were made to rue their missed chances this afternoon.
A thoroughly enjoyable watch for Bank Holiday Monday!
90'+3 MOTM for Barnes
He has been at the heart of Leicester when they have been on the front foot. A player who thrives under the responsibility to shine.
90' Four added on
90' Free-kick on the edge for Foxes
Enough power behind his shot, but the ball doesn't dip enough to trouble Guaita.
88' Ayew is on the pitch?
86' Neither team settling for a draw
Have to feel a draw would be a fair result, but Leicester have regained the control they imposed in the first 45 minutes.
Harvey Barnes looks lively and the most likely to find the winner... if there is one.
83' Goal! Harvey Barnes
The Englishman dances through a congestion of players and sinks the ball into the bottom right corner.
Crystal Palace will be kicking themselves after this one...
80' Visitors are running out of energy and enthusiasm
Game management is a priority for the home side who, for the majority of this second period, have been astute in their movement on and off the ball.
77' First chance for Vardy to run
The Eagles remain calm at the back...
74' Straight swap for Eagles
The experience added to the Palace midfield should help them wrestle their way to a vital three points at Selhurst Park.
72' Last substitution for Leicester
The winger is getting his first Premier League minutes of the season in the last 20 of this game.
68' Total control from Palace
65' Another substitution for Leicester
Looks like Leicester have changed their formation to a 4-4-2. The Foxes need to try find the key to unlocking Palaces stubborn defence.
60' Townsend has been revitalised in this second-half
58' Goal! Crystal Palace
Zaha exploded into action when he saw the opportunity to dart forward on the counter, passes the ball to Townsend, who fires it over the Foxes defence into Zaha's shot.
Schmeichel will be disappointed that he was beaten at his near post...
Zaha's clever run to peel around the back unnoticed was brilliant!
57' Substitution for Foxes
Rodgers will hope he can regain the control of the midfield with his instrumental midfielder making the difference.
53' What was Hodgson's team talk?
51' Yellow card for Foxes
Crystal Palace are a yard sharper all of a sudden, they're winning the midfield battle... a rarity.
48' More energy from Palace
Palace fancy their chances on the front foot, and they have come out of the blocks quicker so far.
45' Second-half underway!
Will Rodgers be weighing up options on the bench?
Lacking confidence, the striker elect, has been given golden opportunities in the first segment of play.
It is with certainty that a lot of FPL managers across the country are hoping Vardy comes off the bench to continue his form in the capital...
HT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leicester City
Out of possession there has been a massive improvement to Palace in comparison to recent weeks. However, in possesion, they need to move the ball more effectively from defence through midfield to attack.
Iheanacho has been wasteful in the final third... on another day, Leicester would be 1-0 up.
Rodgers halftime team talk will revolve around making the most of their freedom of width, while Hodgson will opt to rectify the lack of confidence shown on the ball.
45' One minute added on
43' Game fizzling out until halftime
40' Palace need to get to halftime
0-0 at halftime would be a good result for Hodgson and his men, but more confidence on the ball is definitely needed.
Leicester could, and probably should, be leading with the stats of the first-half.
36' Free-kick for Foxes
The ball sails past Guiata's goal but a corner is given.
32' Palace need to keep the ball better
However, they need to keep the ball more to have a chance of getting something from this game.
Benteke and Zaha aren't holding the ball up to aid Palace's attacking efforts.
Lots of possession and domination on the half hour mark by Leicester City.
29' Chance for the visitors
Chances are coming for Leicester but they don't look as clinical without their main man in the team.
27' Opportunity for Palace
His anguished look following his misfire highlights how good of an opportunity that was.
Palace breaking well but getting overridden in midfield.
24' Palace winning ball back on halfway line
The home side are winning the ball back high up, but they can't seem to make the most of their irregular spells of possession.
21' First real chance for Palace
The attacker loses his footing and wins a corner which comes to nothing following a Benteke header.
18' Saved!
A disappointed Iheanacho will not be happy with this one...
Hodgson's side is holding on to their clean sheet!
17' Penalty!
Tomkins brings down Thomas after his burst of pace got past the senior defender.
15' Corner for Leicester
Riedewald deals with it.
13' Leicester finding lots of space
Ayoze Perez could have profited from a Thomas cross if he had gained more purchase on the attempt.
9' Chance for Zaha! Offside...
Have to feel that the pace of Zaha and Benteke could aid Palace's attacking attempts this afternoon.
5' Eagles well structured
Both Townsend and Schlupp are helping with the defence as well as the attack.
3' Early possession for visitors
1' Leicester corner
Nothing comes from it...
1' Kick-off!
Palace in their usual red and blue, while Leicester are in their white strip
Selhurst Park is set for the Eagles' closing fixture of 2020
just over 15 minutes until kick-off...
This game is very difficult to predict. Crystal Palace aren't in the greatest form, but the rotation that Rodgers has given his side begs the question of how good Leicester's depth is...
Hodgson: The man with the game in his blood
Despite the talk around his departure come the end of the season, credit is due for the Eagles' boss.
Rotation for both sides
Meanwhile, Leicester start without Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans.
Hodgson will hope he can capitalise on a much changed opponent upon the 3pm kickoff.
Leicester City: Confirmed line-up
Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-up
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live TV and stream
Pre-match comments: Brendan Rodgers
Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson
Predicted line-ups
Team news: Leicester
Team news: Palace
Roy Hodgson needs to pick his team up
Leicester City eye further capital returns
kick-off time
