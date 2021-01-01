As it happened: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa : Fernandes penalty wins it for United

ADVERTISEMENT
Thats all folks!
FULL TIME
They took the lead through Martial in the first half thanks to a Mings mistake.
Traore pulled on back for Villa with a composed finish from close range.
However, Fernandes grabbed what would turn out to be the winner with a clinical penalty.
All in all, a deserved win for United which puts them joint top with Liverpool.
However Villa showed yet again why they've been getting so many plaudits, every player in black putting in a solid performance.
96' BLOCK
93' WHAT A SAVE
92'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
90' Yellow
89' Yellow
88' Save
87' Substitution
85'
Substitution
83' Close
Cash's delivery was sublime to find Mings, who can't find the target from close range!
83'
82'
Substitution
77' Close!
77' WHAT A SAVE!
Fernandes finds the ball 20 yards out before striking a dipping effort which Martinez tips on the the bar acrobatically
76' Corner
75' Wide
73' Close!
72' Save
71' Save
United regain the lead from the spot
69'
Confusing...
66'
65' Save
Substitution
GOALLLLL
Martinez dives the right way but the power and precision of the shot get the better of him
PENALTY
GOALLLL
A quick free-kick finds Grealish, who picks out Traore at the back post in space.
His composed finish nestles under De Gea into the back of the net
56' Save
55' Yellow
54' Over
52' WHAT A SAVE
51' Over
49' Save
47'
46' Kick off
It's all smiles in Manchester (so far!)
Half Time!
Martial gave United the lead after a brilliant header capitalising on Mings' mistake.
Both teams have come to win here, win chances flowing at either end.
The intensity is sublime from both teams, let's hope they keep it up the the second half...
How United took the lead
44'
He's been a part of everything United have offered going forward
43'
42'
GOALLLLL
Wan-Bissaka breaks down the right before pulling a cross back for Martial, who stoops low to head home after Mings misses the ball completely.
39'
37' Close
36'
33'
29'
Beautiful one touch football leads to them winning a corner
26'
24'
21'
20'
16' Over!
15'
13' Save!
However, De Gea saves well at his near post
12' Save!
10' Save!
He tries to curl one into the far top corner but is met with a magnificent save by Martinez
9'
7'
7'
5'
2' Close!
A combination of one too many touches and good defending sees the ball go out for a goal kick
1' Kick off!
The Players are out!
Record Breaker!
How to watch
Return of the diamond?
20 minutes to kick off!
Danger men
The wide man has scored five goals in his last five games and will be looking to add to his impressive streak
Aston Villa line up
Manchester United Line up
Aston Villa team news
Ross Barkley is expected to be fit for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury early in the home defeat against Brighton on 21 November.
Manchester United Team News
Defender Victor Lindelof missed the win over Wolves because of a back problem and could be absent again.
Surprise package?
A 7-2 home win over Liverpool got tongues wagging, and they haven't disappointed since.
The currently sit fifth with at least one game in hand on the teams around them.
Manchester United form
After their last-minute win against Wolves, United are now unbeaten in two whole months in the league, last losing to Arsenal on November 1st
What a season the Premier League is throwing up for us!