As it happened: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa : Fernandes penalty wins it for United
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores a penalty to make the score 2-1 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on January 1, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

23:033 months ago

Thats all folks!

Thanks for joining us on VAVEL.com for live coverage of Manchester United's win over Aston Villa.

I've been your host, James Ridge, giving you all the details as United go joint top of the league, with a trip to Anfield on the horizon.

What a season the Premier League is throwing up for us!

23:003 months ago

FULL TIME

United hang on!

They took the lead through Martial in the first half thanks to a Mings mistake.

Traore pulled on back for Villa with a composed finish from close range.

However, Fernandes grabbed what would turn out to be the winner with a clinical penalty.

All in all, a deserved win for United which puts them joint top with Liverpool.

However Villa showed yet again why they've been getting so many plaudits, every player in black putting in a solid performance.

22:573 months ago

96' BLOCK

A game winning block from Bailly to prevent a certain goal!
22:543 months ago

93' WHAT A SAVE

Cash strikes it from miles out and forces a flying save out of De Gea
22:533 months ago

92'

Corner to Villa
22:523 months ago

FIVE ADDED MINUTES

Can Villa find a crucial equaliser
22:513 months ago

90' Yellow

Matic booked for a foul on Grealish
22:503 months ago

89' Yellow

Shaw booked for a cynical foul
22:493 months ago

88' Save

James picks the ball up on the edge of the area, but a deflection takes the sting out of his shot and Martinez comfortably saves
22:483 months ago

87' Substitution

Fernandes is replaced by James
22:463 months ago

85'

Davis almost makes an instant impact, but heads a few yards wide
22:463 months ago

Substitution

Davis replace El Ghazi, a brilliant showing from the Egyptian winger yet again
22:453 months ago

83' Close

They almost do!

Cash's delivery was sublime to find Mings, who can't find the target from close range!

22:443 months ago

83'

Grealish and El Ghazi winning free kicks in United's half, can Villa capitalise?
22:433 months ago

82'

The chances have dried up a bit, but the tempo and intensity from both teams is still admirably high
22:413 months ago

Substitution

Traore is replaced by Ramsey
22:393 months ago

77' Close!

Rashford picks up the ball in an identical position to Fernandes' previous effort before unleashing an effort that is just whiskers over the bar
22:383 months ago

77' WHAT A SAVE!

Perhaps the save of the season!

Fernandes finds the ball 20 yards out before striking a dipping effort which Martinez tips on the the bar acrobatically

22:383 months ago

76' Corner

More brilliant play by United to get Shaw in behind again, but his cross is blocked behind for a corner
22:363 months ago

75' Wide

Another brilliant cross from Grealish finds Watkins' head but he glances his effort just wide
22:353 months ago

73' Close!

Shaw breaks down the left before pulling it back to Pogba, but his effort whistles just wide of the post
22:343 months ago

72' Save

El Ghazi fizzes a low effort which is parried away by De Gea
22:333 months ago

71' Save

Martial works his way into the box before rifling a shot off, which is well saved by Martinez 
22:313 months ago

United regain the lead from the spot

 

22:313 months ago

69'

Shaw gets in behind Cash who slips, and the ref blows for a foul.

Confusing...

22:273 months ago

66'

Another delicious ball from Grealish which Wan-Bissaka struggles to clear at the back post
22:273 months ago

65' Save

Brilliant ball by Fernandes to Rashford who cuts inside but hits it straight at Martinez
22:263 months ago

Substitution

Matic comes on for McTominay
22:233 months ago

GOALLLLL

Fernandes makes no mistake!

Martinez dives the right way but the power and precision of the shot get the better of him

22:213 months ago

PENALTY

Pogba goes down under challenge from Luiz and wins a penalty. VAR are checking...
22:203 months ago

GOALLLL

Villa are level!

A quick free-kick finds Grealish, who picks out Traore at the back post in space.

His composed finish nestles under De Gea into the back of the net

22:183 months ago

56' Save

Rashford with his now trademark chop inside before striking the ball low, but Martinez gets across to save
22:173 months ago

55' Yellow

Bailly goes into the book after a harsh challenge on McGinn
22:153 months ago

54' Over

Villa break as Grealish picks out El Ghazi, but his volley is comfortably over
22:133 months ago

52' WHAT A SAVE

Grealish finds Watkins in the area who heads the ball back across De Gea, but the Spaniard parries it over with a strong hand
22:123 months ago

51' Over

Troare bursts down the right before finding Cash on the overlap, but his cross is narrowly over the bar
22:113 months ago

49' Save

Rashford unexpectedly gets to the byline before pulling the ball back, but Martinez holds it well at his near post
22:093 months ago

47'

Rashford makes a darting run but McTominay doesn't spot it and misplaces a pass to Wan-Bissaka instead
22:063 months ago

46' Kick off

Villa get us back underway!
22:013 months ago

It's all smiles in Manchester (so far!)

 

21:513 months ago

Half Time!

The referee brings an enthralling first half to a close.

Martial gave United the lead after a brilliant header capitalising on Mings' mistake.

Both teams have come to win here, win chances flowing at either end. 

The intensity is sublime from both teams, let's hope they keep it up the the second half...

21:483 months ago

How United took the lead

 

21:483 months ago

44'

A lot has been said about Wan-Bissaka's attacking capabilities, but that assist is reward for a brilliant game so far.

He's been a part of everything United have offered going forward

21:463 months ago

43'

Corner to Villa
21:453 months ago

42'

Villa will need to pick themselves up after that goal, they've been simply sublime so far
21:443 months ago

GOALLLLL

United take the lead in bizzare circumstances.

Wan-Bissaka breaks down the right before pulling a cross back for Martial, who stoops low to head home after Mings misses the ball completely. 

 

21:423 months ago

39'

Villa win a free kick in a dangerous place thanks to some Traore theatrics, but justice is served as he send his effort comically wide
21:403 months ago

37' Close

Maguire finds Shaw superbly on the left, he then finds Fernandes inside the box who turns and shoots, but his effort is inches wide
21:393 months ago

36'

Villa's midfield have been sublime so far containing the threat United pose
21:363 months ago

33'

Corner Villa
21:323 months ago

29'

United sustaining pressure now.

Beautiful one touch football leads to them winning a corner

21:293 months ago

26'

United break as Rashford travels 60 yards with the ball before finding Pogba, but his effort flashes wide
21:273 months ago

24'

Cash with a brilliant cross from deep towards Watkins which Bailly clears in desperate fashion
21:243 months ago

21'

Villa starting to work their way into the game
21:223 months ago

20'

Luiz flashes a ball across the six-yard area but Wan-Bissaka clears
21:193 months ago

16' Over!

Brilliant work by Wan-Bissaka and Rashford down the right before the former picks out Fred on the edge of the box, whose effort whistles over the bar
21:183 months ago

15'

The tempo of this game so far has been electric, a drastic improvement on the last game Old Trafford hosted
21:163 months ago

13' Save!

Straight up the other end, Grealish breaks down the right and picks out McGinn with his cross.

However, De Gea saves well at his near post

21:153 months ago

12' Save!

Maguire meets a corner well but his header is straight at Martinez
21:143 months ago

10' Save!

United work the ball well to Martial on the edge of the box.

He tries to curl one into the far top corner but is met with a magnificent save by Martinez

21:123 months ago

9'

United with the majority of possession so far and looking far more dangerous than they did against Wolves
21:103 months ago

7'

Martial almost plays himself in after a mistake by Konsa but the defender does well to recover
21:103 months ago

7'

Fernandes gets in behind down the right but his cross is blocked into the arms of Martinez
21:083 months ago

5'

United attack down the left again but Pogba's final ball lets him down
21:053 months ago

2' Close!

United start as they mean to go on as Pogba and Fernandes link up well, both of which finding space in the box.

A combination of one too many touches and good defending sees the ball go out for a goal kick

21:023 months ago

1' Kick off!

We're underway at Old Trafford!
20:573 months ago

The Players are out!

The players take the pitch as kick off fast approaches
20:493 months ago

Record Breaker!

 

20:483 months ago

How to watch

A reminder that the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 20:00 GMT
20:443 months ago

Return of the diamond?

With four recognised midfielders in the lineup, will we see United revert back to their tried and tested diamond?
20:423 months ago

20 minutes to kick off!

The clock is ticking down to kick off!

What do you think the score will be?

What do you think the score will be?

20:143 months ago

Danger men

Captain Jack Grealish starts for Villa tonight, but it's perhaps Anwar El-Ghazi that will need the most attention.

The wide man has scored five goals in his last five games and will be looking to add to his impressive streak

20:103 months ago

Aston Villa line up

Here's how Aston Villa will line up tonight

20:053 months ago

Manchester United Line up

Here's how the Red Devils will line up tonight

20:003 months ago

LIVE on VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates and commentary of the game here on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all for all the details, analysis and lineups from Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:553 months ago

How to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports tomorrow with coverage starting from around 19:30 GMT.

However, if you can't watch the game, fear not. You can keep up to date with the game live here on VAVEL.com

19:503 months ago

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa have Tyrone Mings available after serving a one-match ban.

Ross Barkley is expected to be fit for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury early in the home defeat against Brighton on 21 November.

19:453 months ago

Manchester United Team News

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will begin a three-match ban after pleading guilty to a misconduct charge relating to a social media post.

Defender Victor Lindelof missed the win over Wolves because of a back problem and could be absent again.

19:403 months ago

Surprise package?

After scraping past relegation last season, Aston Villa have become perhaps the surprise package of the season so far.

A 7-2 home win over Liverpool got tongues wagging, and they haven't disappointed since. 

The currently sit fifth with at least one game in hand on the teams around them.

19:353 months ago

Manchester United form

United go into tomorrow's game in great form.

After their last-minute win against Wolves, United are now unbeaten in two whole months in the league, last losing to Arsenal on November 1st

19:303 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the Premier League.

My name is James Ridge and I'll be your host for this game. We'll provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

19:303 months ago

Kick off time

Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Kick off time is scheduled for 20:00 BST
