As it happened: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa : Fernandes penalty wins it for United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores a penalty to make the score 2-1 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on January 1, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)