Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - Carabao Cup Semi-Final: Live text commentary
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 02, 2021 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Ian Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

22:423 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

Thank you for joining us tonight, the match report will follow shortly!
22:413 months ago

FULL TIME: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

A very professional performance from Spurs who now head into the Carabao Cup Final with the opportunity to win their first trophy since 2008.

As for Brentford, it was an encouraging performance but at the end, Spurs had just too much.

22:393 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

90+5' Kane has a pop from distance but his effort is well over.
22:383 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

90+4' Lloris caught the free-kick and then dropped it, but managed to recover the ball before anyone could pounce.
22:373 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

90+3' Clumsy from Aurier who collides with Henry and gives away a dangerous free kick on the edge of the box out wide.
22:363 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

90+2' Carlos Vinicius getting slightly frustrated that neither Kane or Davies put him through - you have to admire the loanee's hunger to score goals.
22:353 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

90+1' A rare chance for Brentford late on as Rico Henry skies his effort well over. 

Spurs are on their way to Wembley.

22:343 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

90' Five minutes of added time.
22:323 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

88' Tanganga looks like he has taken the role of defensive midfielder - a new position we have not yet seen the starlet in.

Son makes way now for Carlos Vinicius.

22:303 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

86' The more you watch it, the more its a disgusting challenge as Hojbjerg is substituted for Tanganga. 

The midfielder has seen red mist and rightly has been substituted but you can understand why he is fuming - the challenge was potentially a leg breaker.

22:293 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - RED CARD JOSH DASILVA (84')

84' Not a nice challenge at all on Hojbjerg and Mike Dean sends Dasilva for an early bath as the Danish midfielder has blood pouring from his shin.
22:273 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

83' Mike Dean has been told to review an incident involving Dasilva and Hojbjerg. It's a nasty challenge and its definitely a red card in my eyes.
22:243 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

80' Time is ticking for Brentford who are currently hanging son as Spurs look for a third.
22:223 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

77' OFF THE POST! 

I said it moments ago, but I'll say it again, Ndombele is a mercurial talent.

Spurs break and Son sends in Ndombele who lifts the ball over Dalsgaard's foot, his touch was a little heavy but he got there and did well to even get his shot to hit the post from that angle - it would have taken something Roberto Carlos esque to get it in but the Frenchman almost did it! 

22:193 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

74' HUGE CHANCE FOR KANE! 

You'd expect him to bury those, but Raya makes a match-saving stop as Kane was sent through on goal and pulled the trigger from close range.

22:183 months ago

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

72' Son and Kane have become one of the most feared duos in world football, but it would be wrong to ignore Ndombele's contributions.

The Frenchman seems to always be toying with someone from the opposition and making them look like a fool! What a talent!

22:133 months ago

GOAL!!! Tottenham 2-0 Brentford (Son 70')

TRADEMARK TOTTENHAM! Trademark Son too as he races onto Ndombele's perfect through-ball and is just way too quick for the Brentford backline as he fired emphatically past Raya. Spurs look like they will be going to Wembley!
22:123 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

68' Aurier seems okay to continue, but you definitely won't want to watch the replay of the incident again - it looks a lot worse than apparently the damage was.
22:103 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

66' Aurier is down injured after getting his foot caught in the ground and looks in some pain.
22:093 months ago

VAR: Goal overturned! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

65' Very unfortunate for Brentford as their goal is chalked off for offside as Toney is narrowly in front of Sissoko. The chance came about from another set piece - Lloris made an inital save but a bit of pinball in the box presented Toney the chance to head into an empty net from close-range.
22:073 months ago

GOAL!!! Tottenham 1-1 Brentford (Toney 63')

64' VAR IS CHECKING BUT BRENTFORD THINK THEY HAVE EQUALISED.
22:073 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

62' Almost an own goal from Reguilon! Sissoko's miscued header falls to the Spaniard at the back post who diverts the ball just over the bar.
22:053 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

60' SO ALMOST AN UNBELIEVABLE GOAL FROM SON! 

Sissoko steps in again to win possession in the Brentford box, before skipping past his man and striking the ball ferociously across the box.

Watching it you'd think it is travelling way too fast for Son to hit it first time, but he does, and it agonisingly flies just past the post.

22:023 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

58' Kane wins a free kick very smartly as he so often does to win possession back.
22:003 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

55' What has happened to Sissoko?! He has went from a man that was afraid in the final third to someone who will cause the Brentford defenders nightmares! 

He wins a corner after a smart piece of dribbling to get to the by-line - but the corner is wasted by Spurs.

21:573 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

53' A complete waste from Spurs as Kane sends his shot into the wall and Reguilon's shot on the rebound strikes Sanchez - giving Toney the chance to break but the Spanish left-back chops him down.

Yellow card for Reguilon.

21:563 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

52' Yellow card for Mbuemo and Spurs have a dangerous free kick not more than 25 yards out. 
21:553 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

50' BIG CHANCE FOR AURIER AT THE OTHER END! Lucas' misplaced pass is not cleared by Brentford and Aurier steps in and finds himself with just Raya to beat six-yards out, but the Ivorian skies his shot.
21:533 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

49' BIG CHANCE FOR TONEY! Mbeumo gets the better of Sanchez not just once but twice and then squares the ball for Toney who thinks he has a tap in, but Aurier steps in magnificently and turns the ball away form danger at the last second.
21:523 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

48' Canos perhaps lucky to escape a second yellow after flying in on Lucas but missing the ball entirely. He is on his very last warning.
21:513 months ago

SECOND HALF KICK OFF: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

46' A big second half is needed for Brentford, that is for certain.
21:483 months ago

Sissoko gives Spurs the lead

The home side are leading 1-0 at the break thanks to this goal from Moussa Sissoko.

It was a fantastic cross from Sergio Reguilon who looks like he is out there to earn forgiveness from Mourinho after his Christmas party. 

21:343 months ago

HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

While Spurs lead at half time thanks to Sissoko's header, there is room for improvement in the second half and Brentford will not give this up!
21:333 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

45' One minute of added time.
21:313 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

43' Mbuemo vs Reguilon is becoming a more and more interesting battle with every passing minute.

The Brentford winger has got in behind the Spanish international on a number of occassions, but the Spurs man is winning more duels between the two.

21:273 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

39' WHAT A SAVE FROM RAYA! 

Up the other end, Son sends in a teasing corner delivery which Toney almost flicks into his own net but for a heroic save from the Brentford keeper!
21:263 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

38' Fantastic defending from Son! Dasilva finds himself free at the back-post and is lining up a shot but Son charges him down and blocks the on-target shot from the former Arsenal midfielder!
21:223 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

35' Almost for Toney! Mbeumo sends in a beautiful cross for the former Newcastle striker but Sanchez does well enough to put him off and the striker's header is caught fairly comfortably by Lloris.
21:193 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

31' Spurs just beginning to find a few passes to get in behind the Brentford midfield, but the final ball at the moment is just lacking slightly for them.
21:153 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

28' Not much going for Brentford right now, but Spurs themselves are struggling to retain possession.
21:123 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

25' Lloris claims the corner easily and immediately looks for the run of Son, but Brentford are able to regain possession.
21:113 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

24' Brentford get their first corner of the game after Mbuemo draws the challenge from Sanchez.
21:083 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

21' Ndombele seems okay and is back on the pitch running around after receiving some treatment.
21:063 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

18' Second yellow card of the game is presented to Janelt who cynically wipes out Ndombele who is still down injured.

The first yellow card was given to Sergi Canos who received it in the 14th minute after tripping Reguilon.

21:043 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

16' Ivan Toney up the other end almost gets in behind Dier, but his first touch lets him down and the Spurs defender recovers the ball.
21:023 months ago

Tottenham 1-0 Brentford

15' Huge chance for a second as Spurs turn on the style! Brilliant one-touch passing from the home side as Kane, Lucas and Son work the ball around before the Korean eventually takes the ball on first time - Raya equal to his curling effort, however.
20:593 months ago

GOAL!!! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford (Sissoko 12')

12' Way too easy for Tottenham! He doesn't score many, but this one is an important one. Reguilon received the ball out wide on the left before delivering an inch-perfect cross for the midfielder who was not tracked into the box and headed home fantastically while inbetween the two Brentford centre backs.
20:563 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford

9' Brentford send a long free-kick into the box but Ndombele acrobatically clears away and Spurs get the ball back.
20:553 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford

8' First half-chance for Spurs as Kane gets on the ball and drives at Ethan Pinnock, who does fantastically to stop him from getting past and then Reguilon's poor touch allows the visitors to regain possession.
20:523 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford

5' Spurs look slightly rattled at the moment at how high Brentford are pressing and how often they seem to look to put the ball in behind their backline - but still no shots yet.
20:503 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford

3' First sign of promise for Brentford as Dasilva catches Reguilon out with a great pass to Mbuemo, but his cross is cleared by Sanchez.
20:493 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford

2' First corner of the game goes to Spurs who look to get off to a perfect start. 

The corner is cleared but Spurs retain possession and start again from the back.

20:473 months ago

KICK OFF: Tottenham 0-0 Brentford

1' Brentford get us underway here! 
20:433 months ago

Kick Off approaching

The players are ready to get going and both teams begin their walks onto the pitch!
20:363 months ago

Ten minutes to go!

Send in your score predictions to me on Twitter @Dan_H26! 


20:293 months ago

How did they get here?

Tottenham: R3 - Leyton Orient (BYE); R4 - Chelsea (1-1, 5-4 on Pens); Quarter Final - Stoke City (1-3)

Brentford: R1 - Wycombe Wanderers (1-1, 4-2 on Pens); R2 - Southampton (0-2); R3 - West Brom (2-2, 4-5 on Pens); R4 - Fulham (3-0); Quarter Final - Newcastle United (1-0)

20:023 months ago

Last time out: Brentford

Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-1 to continue their promotion charge in the Championship.

Goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tarique Fosu after Dominic Solanke's opener helped secure the win for the Bees.


19:593 months ago

Last time out: Tottenham

Spurs beat Leeds 3-0 on Saturday to end a torrid run of form which saw them slip from 1st all the way to the Europa League places.

Goals from Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld were enough for the Lilywhites to secure victory.

19:513 months ago

How to watch

The clash tonight will be broadcasted live from 7pm on Sky  Sports Football ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

If you can't watch tonights game, stick around on this page to stay up to date with every highlight!

19:493 months ago

STARTING XIs

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Tanganga, Winks, White, Dele, Bergwijn, Vinicius


Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Sorensen, Henry, Janet, Dasilva, Jensen, Mbuemo, Canos, Toney

Subs: Daniels, Emiliano, Forss, Ghoddos, Fosu, Roerslev, Stevens, Gilbert, Haygarth

19:163 months ago

When these two sides last met in the League Cup...

Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 in the League Cup way back in 2000.

Goals from Oyvind Leonhardsen and Steffen Iversen helped the North London side into the next round of the League Cup twenty years ago, where Spurs would eventually be knocked out by runners-up Birmingham City.

18:593 months ago

Match Preview

If you have not yet read VAVEL's match preview for tonight's game, check it out here by Buez Hadgu!
18:403 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final clash between Tottenham and Brentford.

My name is Dan Huggins (@Dan_H26 on Twitter) and I will be your host this evening.

