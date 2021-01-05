Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - Carabao Cup Semi-Final: Live text commentary

ADVERTISEMENT
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
FULL TIME: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
As for Brentford, it was an encouraging performance but at the end, Spurs had just too much.
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Spurs are on their way to Wembley.
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Son makes way now for Carlos Vinicius.
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
The midfielder has seen red mist and rightly has been substituted but you can understand why he is fuming - the challenge was potentially a leg breaker.
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - RED CARD JOSH DASILVA (84')
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
I said it moments ago, but I'll say it again, Ndombele is a mercurial talent.
Spurs break and Son sends in Ndombele who lifts the ball over Dalsgaard's foot, his touch was a little heavy but he got there and did well to even get his shot to hit the post from that angle - it would have taken something Roberto Carlos esque to get it in but the Frenchman almost did it!
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
You'd expect him to bury those, but Raya makes a match-saving stop as Kane was sent through on goal and pulled the trigger from close range.
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
The Frenchman seems to always be toying with someone from the opposition and making them look like a fool! What a talent!
GOAL!!! Tottenham 2-0 Brentford (Son 70')
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
VAR: Goal overturned! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
GOAL!!! Tottenham 1-1 Brentford (Toney 63')
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Sissoko steps in again to win possession in the Brentford box, before skipping past his man and striking the ball ferociously across the box.
Watching it you'd think it is travelling way too fast for Son to hit it first time, but he does, and it agonisingly flies just past the post.
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
He wins a corner after a smart piece of dribbling to get to the by-line - but the corner is wasted by Spurs.
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Yellow card for Reguilon.
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
SECOND HALF KICK OFF: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Sissoko gives Spurs the lead
🗣️"It is an absolutely delicious cross"— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 5, 2021
Moussa Sissoko nods home Sergio Reguilón's ball to give the Premier League side the lead
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/sgGjYIma9c
It was a fantastic cross from Sergio Reguilon who looks like he is out there to earn forgiveness from Mourinho after his Christmas party.
HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
The Brentford winger has got in behind the Spanish international on a number of occassions, but the Spurs man is winning more duels between the two.
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Up the other end, Son sends in a teasing corner delivery which Toney almost flicks into his own net but for a heroic save from the Brentford keeper!
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
The first yellow card was given to Sergi Canos who received it in the 14th minute after tripping Reguilon.
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
GOAL!!! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford (Sissoko 12')
Tottenham 0-0 Brentford
Tottenham 0-0 Brentford
Tottenham 0-0 Brentford
Tottenham 0-0 Brentford
Tottenham 0-0 Brentford
The corner is cleared but Spurs retain possession and start again from the back.
KICK OFF: Tottenham 0-0 Brentford
Kick Off approaching
Ten minutes to go!
How did they get here?
Brentford: R1 - Wycombe Wanderers (1-1, 4-2 on Pens); R2 - Southampton (0-2); R3 - West Brom (2-2, 4-5 on Pens); R4 - Fulham (3-0); Quarter Final - Newcastle United (1-0)
Last time out: Brentford
Goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tarique Fosu after Dominic Solanke's opener helped secure the win for the Bees.
Last time out: Tottenham
Goals from Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld were enough for the Lilywhites to secure victory.
How to watch
If you can't watch tonights game, stick around on this page to stay up to date with every highlight!
STARTING XIs
Subs: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Tanganga, Winks, White, Dele, Bergwijn, Vinicius
Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Sorensen, Henry, Janet, Dasilva, Jensen, Mbuemo, Canos, Toney
Subs: Daniels, Emiliano, Forss, Ghoddos, Fosu, Roerslev, Stevens, Gilbert, Haygarth
When these two sides last met in the League Cup...
⏪ The last time we faced Brentford in the League Cup...@IWC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/4CbUEJPFhR— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 5, 2021
Goals from Oyvind Leonhardsen and Steffen Iversen helped the North London side into the next round of the League Cup twenty years ago, where Spurs would eventually be knocked out by runners-up Birmingham City.
Match Preview
Welcome!
My name is Dan Huggins (@Dan_H26 on Twitter) and I will be your host this evening.