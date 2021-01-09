As it happened: Manchester United 1-0 Watford Live: An early McTominay header enough to send United into the next round.

ADVERTISEMENT

23:053 months ago

That's all folks!

That brings an end to VAVEL's coverage of Manchester United's 1-0 win over Watford.

The fourth round draw awaits on Monday.

23:013 months ago

Full time 1-0

Manchester United a safely through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Watford.

An early goal from Scott McTominay was enough. A United team that started brightly but were unable to get back to those heights in the second half. Marcus Rashford had one or two glimpses of promise but he could not extend the lead. Watford had some chances of their own. They can now focus on trying to get promotion from the Championship.

22:553 months ago

93'

Mata is off target with the free kick.
22:543 months ago

92'

Martial wins a free kick in  a dangerous position.
22:523 months ago

90'

4 minutes added time.
22:493 months ago

87'

Scott McTominay has been awarded the Emirates Man of the Match.
22:473 months ago

85'

Hungbo cuts inside onto his left foot but Maguire gets the block in and it goes out for a corner
22:423 months ago

80'

Van De Beek finds Rashford down the line but his effort is saved.
22:423 months ago

80'

Telles finds Maguire from a free kick but the centre back can not direct his header on target.
22:403 months ago

79'

Lingard is replaced with Matic.
22:383 months ago

76'

Mata finds Lingard on the edge of the box but his effort is blocked.
22:373 months ago

75' Wide

Gray is found in the middle but his header goes wide of the near post.
22:313 months ago

68'

Ole has seen enough and is looking to his bench with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial coming on with Dan James and Mason Greenwood making way.
22:283 months ago

65'

There has been very little chances in the second half with United having lots of posesession but they have been unable to do anything with it.
22:153 months ago

51'

All United's attacks are coming down the left hand side through Dan James who is looking sharp and causing problems with his pace.
22:063 months ago

Second Half

We are back underway for the second half.
21:523 months ago

Half Time

A strong start from United saw them take the lead through Scott McTominay in the 5th minute. Watford have comeback into the game at the end of the half and have had chances of their own with Sarr and Masina going close. Eric Bailly picked up and injury in the closing minutes and has been replaced by Harry Maguire. United lead 1-0 at the break.
21:483 months ago

45'

Eric Bailly is down injured and looks in discomfort. A stretcher is on the field is doesn't look like he is going to carry on. Harry Maguire is on the bench.
21:453 months ago

42'

Mata is close to doubling the lead but a big save from Bachmann keeps Watford in the game.
21:413 months ago

39'

Gray and Sarr combine to get in behind the United defence but Telles gets back to prevent Sarr finding Gray in the middle.
21:393 months ago

37' Booking

Sarr see's yellow after pulling back Lingard.
21:383 months ago

35'

Watford are looking dangerous from set pieces, this time Chaloblah's shot goes wide of Henderson's goal.
21:343 months ago

31'

Watford win their first corner of the game. The ball falls to Sarr on the edge of the box but his shot is blocked.
21:263 months ago

22'

After a poor start to the game Watford have a foothold and work it well out wide to Sarr who finds Gray in the box but his header is blocked by Bailly.
21:213 months ago

19'

From the resulting corner Bailly finds himself free at the front post but his effort flashes wide of the far post.
21:203 months ago

18'

Telles finds Mata on the edge of the box but his effort is blocked and goes for a corner.
21:183 months ago

14'

Watford chance! A free kick is flicked on and lands at the feet off Masina who's effort is cleared off the line by Wan-Bissaka.

Watford close to equalising.

21:083 months ago

5' Goal

Scott McTominay finds the back of the net with a header following a corner.
21:063 months ago

4'

A bright start from Dan James forces Bachmann into a good save.
21:003 months ago

Kick Off

We are underway in this FA Cup third round tie.
20:593 months ago

The teams are out!

The players are on the pitch we are minutes away from Kick Off
20:543 months ago

Your Thoughts?

What is your prediction for the game?

Let us know @VAVEL @manUtdVAVEL and @99Eithan

20:493 months ago

Head to Head

These two sides played each other twice last season in the Premier League and on both occasions the home side won with Watford winning 2-0 at Vicarage Road and United winning 3-0 at Old Trafford.
20:463 months ago

Ole Pre-match Interview

Thought's behind the selection tonight? " The Players need a chance to get some game time to show what they can do. It is common sense in this period of the season. We had a midweek game last week which not many teams had and we have a midweek game next week so we had to make these changes".
20:413 months ago

No Tom Cleverley Return

There is no return to Old Trafford for Tom Cleverley as he misses out on the Watford squad. Cleverley joined United at 12 years old and went on to make 55 appearances between 2008 and 2015 scoring 3 goals.
20:323 months ago

Watford Team Line Up

20:283 months ago

Lots of changes to tonight's United team

20:263 months ago
20:093 months ago
Invalid dateInvalid date
19:103 months ago

Live on VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates and commentary of the game here on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all for all the details, analysis and lineups from Manchester United vs Watford

20:033 months ago

How to Watch

How to watch

To watch this FA Cup third round tie between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford is via BT Sport 1

19:583 months ago

Watford Team News

Watford Team News

Watford travel to Old Trafford on Saturday in new boss Xisco Munoz third game in charge with Watford having won one and lost one of his previous two games as manager.

Munoz has had cup success of his own as he won La Liga and the UEFA Cup during his playing career at Valencia as well as a title win with Dinamo Tbilisi.

Tom Cleverley will make his return to Old Trafford with his Watford teammates having left United back in 2015. With no midweek Championship fixture it has allowed Munoz a full week of preparation ahead of the big FA Cup clash.

 

19:533 months ago

Manchester United Team News

Manchester United Team News

Edison Cavani is suspended for Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Watford. The 33 year old striker is serving his third match of a three-game ban. 

In his weekly press conference Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Odion Ighalo will be involved in Saturday's third round Emirates FA Cup tie with Watford. Ighalo has not featured for United since their defeat to Paris Saint Germain in December. .

Jesse Lingard could also feature this weekend with the England International only having appeared twice this season

Young Uruguayan striker Facundo Pellistri will not be involved as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self isolation. 


19:483 months ago

KICK OFF TIME

Kick Off time

Manchester United vs Watford will kick off at 20.00 BST

19:433 months ago

Welcome

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the third round FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford.

I am Eithan Boulter-Ashcroft and I will be your host for this game. I will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

VAVEL Logo