As it happened: Manchester United 1-0 Watford Live: An early McTominay header enough to send United into the next round.

That's all folks!
Full time 1-0
An early goal from Scott McTominay was enough. A United team that started brightly but were unable to get back to those heights in the second half. Marcus Rashford had one or two glimpses of promise but he could not extend the lead. Watford had some chances of their own. They can now focus on trying to get promotion from the Championship.
75' Wide
Watford close to equalising.
5' Goal
Head to Head
Ole Pre-match Interview
No Tom Cleverley Return
Watford Team Line Up
João Pedro returns from injury & Zinckernagel makes his debut
Lots of changes to tonight's United team
📋 Plenty of changes for tonight's team sheet — come on United!
Watford Team News
Watford travel to Old Trafford on Saturday in new boss Xisco Munoz third game in charge with Watford having won one and lost one of his previous two games as manager.
Munoz has had cup success of his own as he won La Liga and the UEFA Cup during his playing career at Valencia as well as a title win with Dinamo Tbilisi.
Tom Cleverley will make his return to Old Trafford with his Watford teammates having left United back in 2015. With no midweek Championship fixture it has allowed Munoz a full week of preparation ahead of the big FA Cup clash.
Manchester United Team News
Edison Cavani is suspended for Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Watford. The 33 year old striker is serving his third match of a three-game ban.
In his weekly press conference Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Odion Ighalo will be involved in Saturday's third round Emirates FA Cup tie with Watford. Ighalo has not featured for United since their defeat to Paris Saint Germain in December. .
Jesse Lingard could also feature this weekend with the England International only having appeared twice this season
Young Uruguayan striker Facundo Pellistri will not be involved as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self isolation.
KICK OFF TIME
Manchester United vs Watford will kick off at 20.00 BST
The fourth round draw awaits on Monday.