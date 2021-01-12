As it happened: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The stats
Possession: 66%-34%
Goal attempts: 17-8
Shots on target: 4-3
Shots off target: 6-3
Blocked shots: 7-2
Free-kicks: 13-15
Corners: 5-2
Offsides: 2-2
Goalkeeper saves: 3-3
Fouls: 13-12
Tackles: 9-15
Yellow cards: 2-5
Red cards: 0-1
FT: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle
After 18 league games, they finally have their first win of the season against a 10-man Newcastle courtesy of a Billy Sharp penalty!
90+4'
90+2'
90+1'
90'
Can Sheffield United hang on for their first league win of the season?
86'
85'
84'
83'
80'
77'
75'
72' - GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle (Sharp pen)
72' - Penalty Sheffield United!
71'
70'
68'
64'
60'
58'
51'
50'
46'
HT: Sheffield United 0-0 Newcastle
A massive second half coming up for both sides!
45'
45' - Fraser sent off for Newcastle!
Newcastle down to 10-men!
43'
43'
42'
40'
Burke uses his pace to get in on goal, but Fernandez runs across and challenges the Scotsman perfectly before he had the chance to shoot!
39'
37'
30'
Ampadu delivers a magnificent ball to McGoldrick - but he cannot steer his header on target!
28'
First real opportunity of the game for Newcastle.
23'
14'
It is all the home side so far!
13'
10'
4'
3'
1'
The teams are out!
Steve Bruce explains why Darlow starts over Dubravka
🗣"He doesn't deserve to lose his place"
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce explains why he has picked Karl Darlow to start in goal over Martin Dúbravka against Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/T4jEZ7qtBk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 12, 2021
Chris Wilder speaks to Sky Sports ahead of tonight
Is tonight the night for #SUFC? ⚔
Chris Wilder speaks to Sky Sports ahead of their clash with #NUFC as they look for their first Premier League win of the season.
Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League: https://t.co/7F8qFrtxBs pic.twitter.com/T6rxqo0pNp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2021
Starting XI - Newcastle United
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
This is how we line-up for #SHUNEW at Bramall Lane this evening...
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 12, 2021
Starting XI - Sheffield United
One change for the Blades. 🔁
Oliver Burke replaces Lys Mousset. He leads the line alongside David McGoldrick.#SHUNEW 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 12, 2021
The Blades boys arrive at Bramall Lane
Evening, Bladesmen. 👋 pic.twitter.com/r1Xs5ouGTj — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 12, 2021
Two hours to go!
Stay tuned for team news at 17:00 BST.
Looking back at the time Newcastle lost to the worst team in Premier League history
Derby County, who only managed 11 points during their the 2007/08 Premier League season, a recorded their only win of that entire campaign against Newcastle.
VAVEL looked back at the Newcastle side that lost that memorable game in 2007.
Stat attack
- Newcastle have won five of their last six games against Sheffield United.
- Sheffield United have failed to score in their last three league games.
- Newcastle have not won a game in their last five league matches.
Form guide
Newcastle: LLDLL
Previous meeting
After a goalless first half, the tide turned in Newcastle's favour after Blades defender John Egan was given his marching orders on 50 minutes.
Five minutes after he was sent off, Allan Saint-Maximin fired The Magpies in front after pouncing on a critical error from George Baldock.
Followed by a wonder strike from Matt Ritchie and a well-needed goal from Joelinton, it ensured that Steve Bruce's side made an emphatic start to 'Project Restart'.
It's matchday!
MATCHDAY 👊
We're back in Premier League action today as we travel to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Imn0lfrMjc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 12, 2021
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Sheffield United vs Newcastle United.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Steve Bruce's assesses the Blades' poor form
"They took it by storm last year and this year they’ve had a tough run.
"They’re a very good side still and we’ll have to be at our best to beat them."
Chris Wilder on Sheffield United's weekend win
"Players needed it for a bit of belief and self confidence, and the supporters as well because it’s been an incredibly tough year for them.”
Predicted line-up - Newcastle United
Predicted line-up - Sheffield United
Team news - Newcastle United
Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey are all injury doubts for tomorrow night's tie.
Team news - Sheffield United
Chris Wilder said to the media that he hopes that two or three out of Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka will be available to face Newcastle tomorrow.
Magpies searching for first win in seven
Steve Bruce's side now sit in 15th place in the table, and will be desperate to return to winning ways against a side who have had the worst Premier League start compared to any other side in Sheffield United.
Blades still seeking first league win
Blades boss Chris Wilder will be hoping that the win, albeit against lower league opposition, will give his side some much needed confidence heading into tomorrow night's crucial tie with Newcastle.
Every game is a must win for the South Yorkshire club that currently have two points - but if they do not want the unwanted record of a lowest ever Premier League points haul - it is essential they start picking up results.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 BST.
Welcome!
My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.