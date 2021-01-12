As it happened: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

21:003 months ago

That's all for now!

I’ve been Harry Roy and it’s been a pleasure to bring you all of this evening's action, see you all next time!
20:593 months ago

The stats

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

 

Possession: 66%-34%

 

Goal attempts: 17-8

 

Shots on target: 4-3

 

Shots off target: 6-3

 

Blocked shots: 7-2

 

Free-kicks: 13-15

 

Corners: 5-2

 

Offsides: 2-2

 

Goalkeeper saves: 3-3

 

Fouls: 13-12

 

Tackles: 9-15

 

Yellow cards: 2-5

 

Red cards: 0-1

20:543 months ago

FT: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United have done it!

 

After 18 league games, they finally have their first win of the season against a 10-man Newcastle courtesy of a Billy Sharp penalty!

20:513 months ago

90+4'

Phil Jagielka replaces David McGoldrick for the final few moments.
20:483 months ago

90+2'

Murphy's free-kick goes straight into the arms of Ramsdale.
20:473 months ago

90+1'

McGoldrick is booked for a challenge on Longstaff that presents Newcastle a dangerous-looking free-kick...
20:473 months ago

90'

There will be SIX minutes of additional time.

 

Can Sheffield United hang on for their first league win of the season?

20:433 months ago

86'

Fabian Schar goes into the book for blocking McGoldrick, who was looking to run through on goal.
20:413 months ago

85'

Newcastle make their final change - Jacob Murphy on for DeAndre Yedlin.
20:413 months ago

84'

Brewster shoots and hits the post courtesy of a deflection!
20:403 months ago

83'

Hendrick crosses and picks out Wilson, but his header is collected gracefully by Ramsdale.
20:363 months ago

80'

Sharp is booked for a late tackle on Schar, a challenge which he was very lucky to escape only with a yellow card...
20:343 months ago

77'

Andy Carroll is on for Federico Fernandez.
20:323 months ago

75'

Brewster now flashes one just wide after a great surging run!
20:293 months ago

72' - GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle (Sharp pen)

Sharp gives Sheffield United the lead from 12 yards!
20:283 months ago

72' - Penalty Sheffield United!

Referee Andy Madley awards Sheffield United the penalty!
20:283 months ago

71'

VAR are checking for a potential penalty for a Fernandez handball after a coming-together with Sharp...
20:273 months ago

70'

Matt Ritchie replaces the injured Paul Dummett.
20:253 months ago

68'

A pause in play as Paul Dummett receives some treatment.
20:223 months ago

64'

Newcastle try to drive forward through Wilson, but Fleck gets across to make a vital challenge.
20:173 months ago

60'

Bogle makes an avenue for a shot but cannot get the ball on target.
20:153 months ago

58'

Billy Sharp replaces Oli Burke for Sheffield United's second change of the game.
20:083 months ago

51'

Sheffiled United bring a forward on for a defender - Rhian Brewster replaces Chris Basham.
20:073 months ago

50'

Darlow makes another wonderful save, this time to deny Bogle from close range!
20:023 months ago

46'

Sheffield United get us started for the second half!
19:473 months ago

HT: Sheffield United 0-0 Newcastle

Despite being the much better side, Sheffield United head into half-time goalless, but will be playing against a 10-man Newcastle after Ryan Fraser was dismissed just before the interval.

 

A massive second half coming up for both sides!

19:463 months ago

45'

There will be one minute of additional time.
19:463 months ago

45' - Fraser sent off for Newcastle!

Ryan Fraser catches McGoldrick and is sent off for a second-yellow card!

 

Newcastle down to 10-men!

19:433 months ago

43'

The free-kick is cleared by Fernandez.
19:433 months ago

43'

Ryan Fraser is booked for a challenge on Fleck, which has given Sheffield United a free-kick in a dangerous position...
19:423 months ago

42'

Darlow makes another excellent save this time to deny Bogle!

 

19:413 months ago

40'

What a tackle by Federico Fernandez!

 

Burke uses his pace to get in on goal, but Fernandez runs across and challenges the Scotsman perfectly before he had the chance to shoot!

19:403 months ago

39'

A shout potential penalty to Newcastle for a stray arm from a Sheffield United player is waived away by VAR.
19:383 months ago

37'

Newcastle were away on the counter attack as Wilson teed up Hayden, but Osborn gets across to make a vital block for The Blades!
19:313 months ago

30'

Now it's Sheffield United's turn to head one over-the-bar!

 

Ampadu delivers a magnificent ball to McGoldrick - but he cannot steer his header on target!

19:293 months ago

28'

Fernandez flashes an unlikely ball across the goal and Wilson's header goes agonisingly wide of the post!

 

First real opportunity of the game for Newcastle.

19:233 months ago

23'

Sheffield United continue to look the better side...
19:143 months ago

14'

Lundstram now has another effort fly wide of the post.

 

It is all the home side so far!

19:133 months ago

13'

Darlow makes a fine save to deny McGoldrick after some brilliant play from Sheffield United!
19:103 months ago

10'

Lundstram finds a gap to have a shot from distance, but it's nowhere near from testing Darlow in the Newcastle goal.
19:033 months ago

4'

The free-kick is easily collected by Ramsdale.
19:033 months ago

3'

Early free-kick for Newcastle in a position for them to put the ball into the box.
19:003 months ago

1'

The away side get us underway!
18:573 months ago

The teams are out!

The teams are now on the pitch at Bramall Lane, kick-off is imminent!
18:493 months ago

18:003 months ago

Starting XI - Newcastle United

18:003 months ago

Starting XI - Sheffield United

17:393 months ago

17:003 months ago

Two hours to go!

We are officially two hours away from kick-off at Bramall Lane!

 

Stay tuned for team news at 17:00 BST.

15:563 months ago

Looking back at the time Newcastle lost to the worst team in Premier League history

Many Newcastle fans will be nervous about the prospect of facing a Sheffield United side who are yet to win a league game this season, all because of what happened over 13 years ago...

 

Derby County, who only managed 11 points during their the 2007/08 Premier League season, a recorded their only win of that entire campaign against Newcastle.

 

VAVEL looked back at the Newcastle side that lost that memorable game in 2007.

15:023 months ago

Stat attack

- Sheffield United have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches.

 

- Newcastle have won five of their last six games against Sheffield United.

 

- Sheffield United have failed to score in their last three league games.

 

- Newcastle have not won a game in their last five league matches.

14:193 months ago

Form guide

Sheffield United: DLLLW

 

Newcastle: LLDLL

13:503 months ago

Previous meeting

In the last game between these two sides, Newcastle dismantled Sheffield United in a 3-0 victory at St James' Park.

 

After a goalless first half, the tide turned in Newcastle's favour after Blades defender John Egan was given his marching orders on 50 minutes.

 

Five minutes after he was sent off, Allan Saint-Maximin fired The Magpies in front after pouncing on a critical error from George Baldock.

 

Followed by a wonder strike from Matt Ritchie and a well-needed goal from Joelinton, it ensured that Steve Bruce's side made an emphatic start to 'Project Restart'.

12:463 months ago

It's matchday!

19:533 months ago

19:493 months ago

Steve Bruce's assesses the Blades' poor form

"It proves how difficult the Premier League is.

 

"They took it by storm last year and this year they’ve had a tough run.

 

"They’re a very good side still and we’ll have to be at our best to beat them."

19:463 months ago

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United's weekend win

"The club needed the win - we all needed it.

 

"Players needed it for a bit of belief and self confidence, and the supporters as well because it’s been an incredibly tough year for them.”

19:393 months ago

Predicted line-up - Newcastle United

Darlow; Yedlin, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Fraser; Joelinton, Wilson. (4-4-2)
19:353 months ago

Predicted line-up - Sheffield United

Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn; McGoldrick, Burke. (3-5-2)
19:203 months ago

Team news - Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the country after contracting COVID-19, but is still awaiting doctors to give him the go-ahead to return to training.

 

Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey are all injury doubts for tomorrow night's tie.

19:113 months ago

Team news - Sheffield United

Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, Oli McBurnie, Jack O'Connell remain ruled out for The Blades.

 

Chris Wilder said to the media that he hopes that two or three out of Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka will be available to face Newcastle tomorrow.

18:523 months ago

Magpies searching for first win in seven

After crashing out of the FA Cup after extra time against Arsenal, it meant it was seven games in all competitions without a win for Newcastle.

 

Steve Bruce's side now sit in 15th place in the table, and will be desperate to return to winning ways against a side who have had the worst Premier League start compared to any other side in Sheffield United.

18:353 months ago

Blades still seeking first league win

The Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United tasted victory for the first time this season at the weekend, with a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers League One side in the FA Cup.

 

Blades boss Chris Wilder will be hoping that the win, albeit against lower league opposition, will give his side some much needed confidence heading into tomorrow night's crucial tie with Newcastle.

 

Every game is a must win for the South Yorkshire club that currently have two points - but if they do not want the unwanted record of a lowest ever Premier League points haul - it is essential they start picking up results.

18:213 months ago

Kick-off time

Sheffield United vs Newcastle will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

 

The kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 BST.

18:163 months ago

