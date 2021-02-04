As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea in Premier League
23:142 months ago

23:082 months ago

Next up

Spurs are back home as they welcome relegation battlers West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. 

Chelsea are on their travels, once again, with a trip to Bramall Lane to face bottom-place Sheffield United. 

23:052 months ago

Final Thoughts

Pressure continues to pile on Jose Mourinho after a third successive defeat. That's three wins in 12 Premier League games. 

Without marksman Harry Kane, Spurs look lost up front. Carlos Vinicius didn't have any service, although he had the opportunity to nick a point at the death, and it was another disappointing performance by Heung-Min Son. Thankfully, Kane should return next week, but the next question will be whether Jose Mourinho will be in charge?

 

Chelsea have finally ended their top six 'hoodoo' to beat Tottenham Hotspur and are now just four points off the top four.

The Blues were in control and should have added more to the scoreline, although they only managed two shots on target. It certainly looks more rosy in Chelsea compared to North London. 

22:512 months ago

FULL-TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

Jorginho's penalty steals the three points for Chelsea. 
22:502 months ago

90' - Last opportunity for Spurs

The ball falls to Son inside the area but the South Korean snatches at the shot and the ball flies over the bar. 
22:482 months ago

90' - Can Spurs find the equaliser?

The referee has issued an additional three minutes added time. 
22:462 months ago

87' - WHAT A CHANCE!

Spurs are inches away from nicking a point. 

Serger Aurier delivers an inviting cross and Vinicius gets his head onto the ball but glances it wide of the post. 

Vinicius should have scored, or at least hit the target. 

22:382 months ago

78' - Chance for Spurs

Spurs register their first shot on target as Erik Lamela shoots from distance and forces Mendy into a good save. 

A rare save for Eduoard Mendy.

22:342 months ago

75' - Great save!

Hugo Lloris is called into action. 

Mason Mount gets the ball onto his left foot and forces Lloris in a good low save. 

22:312 months ago

74' - Chelsea's final substitution

Thomas Tuchel makes his final change of the evening, bringing on N'golo Kante for Mateo Kovacic.
22:262 months ago

68' - Double substitution for Spurs

Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela come on to replace Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn. 
22:252 months ago

65' - Chelsea are inching closer to second goal

Some horrendous defending by Spurs. 

Eric Dier overcooks a pass back to Hugo Lloris who is forced to head the ball away. 

Then, seconds later, gets in front of Pulisic to punch the ball away.

22:222 months ago

64' - Chelsea substitution

Christian Pulisic comes on to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi. 
22:172 months ago

59' - Brilliant defending by Serge Aurier

Mason Mount beats Spurs high-press and strides forward before sliding in Timo Werner, but Aurier does well to get back and make a last ditch goal-saving block on the German.
22:122 months ago

53' - Chance for Chelsea

A nice passage of play sees Callum Hudson-Odoi pick the ball on the edge of the box.

The England international unleashes a shot but it goes wide of the far post.

22:082 months ago

51' - Yellow Card

Toby Alderweireld has been handed a yellow card after fouling Mason Mount.
22:072 months ago

49' - A bright start by Spurs

Mourinho will be pleased with this start. Spurs are closing down quicker and playing the ball forward on more occasions. 
22:032 months ago

45' - Second Half underway

Tottenham gets us back underway!
21:552 months ago

Thomas Tuchel enjoying the first half

21:502 months ago

Half-Time: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea head into the break ahead. 

Spurs just haven't got into the game so far. They look lost going forward, only managing one shot on target so far, and struggling to keep possession. 

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased in his first London derby. Chelsea have dominated the ball with 71% possession and creating decent opportunities. The German manager is well on the way to end Chelsea's top 'six' hoodoo. 

I will be impressed if Spurs supporters can stay awake for second half.
21:422 months ago

42' - Chance for Spurs

First real opportunity for Spurs after 42 minutes. 

Heung-Min Son delivers a free-kick from the right and finds Aurier, but he can't direct his header on target.

21:412 months ago

40' - A wasted opportunity for Chelsea

Mason Mount goes short on the corner, playing one-to-one with Reece James, before overcooking a cross. 

He had four Chelsea player to choose from and had plenty of time. 

21:362 months ago

35' - Early Chelsea substitution

Thiago Silva is replaced by Andreas Christensen.

The Brazilian seems to have pulled a muscle when clearing the ball. 

21:322 months ago

30' - Spurs struggling

Spurs are struggling to get the ball forward. Have to feel sorry for Carlos Vinicius who's on his own at front and hasn't seen much of the ball so far.
21:252 months ago

24' - CHELSEA GOALLL

Jorginho cooly converts from six yards out. 

A well-deserved lead for Chelsea. 

21:232 months ago

23' - Penalty to Chelsea!

Timo Werner is brought down by Eric Dier and Chelsea are awarded a penalty kick. No VAR needed for that.
21:182 months ago

18' - Flat ball!

The most exciting part of the game so far!
21:112 months ago

10' - Chelsea on top so far

The visitors have made the brighter start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Spurs struggling to keep possession. 

21:072 months ago

7' - Corner for Chelsea

Lively start by Chelsea!

Enjoying the space on the right-hand side so far. However, Ben Davies does well to stop Reece James and concedes a corner.

21:022 months ago

1' - Chance for Chelsea

Timo Werner nearly gives Chelsea the lead in the opening seconds.

Cesar Azpilicueta picks out the German as his header sails over the bar.

21:002 months ago

0' - Kick off!

Chelsea get us underway!
20:552 months ago

The teams are out!

Kick off is moment away!
20:382 months ago

Spurs warm-ups underway

Can Carlos Vinicius score on his Premier League debut?

20:342 months ago

Chelsea warm-ups underway

20:202 months ago

45 minutes to go!

Spurs make three changes to the team who lost to Brighton on Sunday. Gareth Bale, Joe Rodon and Davison Sanchez are replaced by Carlos Vinicius, Eric and Serge Aurier. 

Vinicius make his first start in the Premier League after impressing in the second half versus Brighton. Aurier returns to the starting eleven after missing out of the matchday squad against Brighton. 

 

Chelsea make one change to the team who beat Burnley on Sunday. Reece James replaces Tammy Abraham, with Timo Werner leading the line for The Blues. 

Werner hasn't scored in his last 13 Premier League games.

20:042 months ago

Confirmed Chelsea line-up

20:032 months ago

Confirmed Spurs line-up

19:472 months ago

Spurs are in the building

19:422 months ago

19:362 months ago

Tonight's venue

19:332 months ago

Chelsea's unwanted stat

Chelsea have failed to beat any of the top 'six' teams so far this season. 

They have drawn twice in five games, losing the other three games.

Can Thomas Tuchel end that unwanted stat by beating Spurs tonight?

17:182 months ago

The pressure is building on Jose

This is the toughest period of Jose Mourinho's Spurs tenure so far. Spurs could fall to 8th with a defeat tonight and be seven points off the top four.


However, the most concerning part are the lack of energy, creativity or goalscoring threats on the pitch.


Could Mourinho be facing the sack if Spurs suffer another defeat tonight? 

17:052 months ago

That Sonny wonder goal

16:592 months ago

Early Team news!

Spurs are without Harry Kane, but Mourinho confirmed that England captain could return next week to face either Everton or Man City. Dele Alli, Giovanni Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon are also unavailable.


Kurt Zouma, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are doubts for Chelsea. 

16:552 months ago

Preview

Spurs head into the London derby on back-to-back losses against Liverpool and Brighton Hove & Albion. The Pressure is piling on Jose Mourinho after only two wins in nine Premier League games and now sit seven points off the top four with two games in hand.

Thomas Tuchel's arrival has certainly given Chelsea a lift in recent weeks. The Blues comfortably beat Burnley two-nil at the weekend but will enter tonight's game haven't yet beaten a top 'six' side this season.

13:002 months ago

Kick-off Time!

Tottenham Hotspur & Chelsea FC will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
12:572 months ago

