As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all!
Next up
Chelsea are on their travels, once again, with a trip to Bramall Lane to face bottom-place Sheffield United.
Final Thoughts
Without marksman Harry Kane, Spurs look lost up front. Carlos Vinicius didn't have any service, although he had the opportunity to nick a point at the death, and it was another disappointing performance by Heung-Min Son. Thankfully, Kane should return next week, but the next question will be whether Jose Mourinho will be in charge?
Chelsea have finally ended their top six 'hoodoo' to beat Tottenham Hotspur and are now just four points off the top four.
The Blues were in control and should have added more to the scoreline, although they only managed two shots on target. It certainly looks more rosy in Chelsea compared to North London.
FULL-TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea
FT... And Tuchel's won at Tottenham!!! 💙🔥#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/vnsEthFwt9— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021
90' - Last opportunity for Spurs
90' - Can Spurs find the equaliser?
87' - WHAT A CHANCE!
Serger Aurier delivers an inviting cross and Vinicius gets his head onto the ball but glances it wide of the post.
Vinicius should have scored, or at least hit the target.
78' - Chance for Spurs
A rare save for Eduoard Mendy.
75' - Great save!
Mason Mount gets the ball onto his left foot and forces Lloris in a good low save.
74' - Chelsea's final substitution
68' - Double substitution for Spurs
65' - Chelsea are inching closer to second goal
Eric Dier overcooks a pass back to Hugo Lloris who is forced to head the ball away.
Then, seconds later, gets in front of Pulisic to punch the ball away.
64' - Chelsea substitution
59' - Brilliant defending by Serge Aurier
53' - Chance for Chelsea
The England international unleashes a shot but it goes wide of the far post.
51' - Yellow Card
49' - A bright start by Spurs
45' - Second Half underway
Thomas Tuchel enjoying the first half
Tuchel's first London derby is going well so far 👊 pic.twitter.com/K9bhtg7pJr— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 4, 2021
Half-Time: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea
Spurs just haven't got into the game so far. They look lost going forward, only managing one shot on target so far, and struggling to keep possession.
Thomas Tuchel will be pleased in his first London derby. Chelsea have dominated the ball with 71% possession and creating decent opportunities. The German manager is well on the way to end Chelsea's top 'six' hoodoo.I will be impressed if Spurs supporters can stay awake for second half.
42' - Chance for Spurs
Heung-Min Son delivers a free-kick from the right and finds Aurier, but he can't direct his header on target.
40' - A wasted opportunity for Chelsea
He had four Chelsea player to choose from and had plenty of time.
35' - Early Chelsea substitution
The Brazilian seems to have pulled a muscle when clearing the ball.
30' - Spurs struggling
24' - CHELSEA GOALLL
A well-deserved lead for Chelsea.
JORGI MAKES IT 1-0 TO CHELSEA!!! 🙌— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021
⚪️ 0-1 🔵 [24’] #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/TjBJH6oLuI
23' - Penalty to Chelsea!
18' - Flat ball!
10' - Chelsea on top so far
Spurs struggling to keep possession.
7' - Corner for Chelsea
Enjoying the space on the right-hand side so far. However, Ben Davies does well to stop Reece James and concedes a corner.
1' - Chance for Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta picks out the German as his header sails over the bar.
0' - Kick off!
The teams are out!
Spurs warm-ups underway
🇧🇷 Carlos Vinicius makes his 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 @premierleague start 💪— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2021
🗣️ Club commentator @robtdaly offers his insight on our No.45. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ing52J751i
Chelsea warm-ups underway
Start with stretches! 💪#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/HumiZajEor— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021
45 minutes to go!
Vinicius make his first start in the Premier League after impressing in the second half versus Brighton. Aurier returns to the starting eleven after missing out of the matchday squad against Brighton.
Chelsea make one change to the team who beat Burnley on Sunday. Reece James replaces Tammy Abraham, with Timo Werner leading the line for The Blues.
Werner hasn't scored in his last 13 Premier League games.
Confirmed Chelsea line-up
Tonight's team for #TOTCHE! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/96OlgJ72YB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021
Confirmed Spurs line-up
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Vinicius.@WilliamHill ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/6POdesht0g— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2021
Spurs are in the building
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2QfacrEjyX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2021
How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Tonight's venue
Tonight’s scene is set! ⚪️🔵#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/IpNUH6lcZl— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021
Chelsea's unwanted stat
They have drawn twice in five games, losing the other three games.
Can Thomas Tuchel end that unwanted stat by beating Spurs tonight?
The pressure is building on Jose
However, the most concerning part are the lack of energy, creativity or goalscoring threats on the pitch.
Could Mourinho be facing the sack if Spurs suffer another defeat tonight?
That Sonny wonder goal
A 𝐰𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥 win at Wembley ✨— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2021
Featuring 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 #HeungMinSon wonder goal! 🔥#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/fLwcz5Euqy
Early Team news!
Kurt Zouma, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are doubts for Chelsea.
Preview
Thomas Tuchel's arrival has certainly given Chelsea a lift in recent weeks. The Blues comfortably beat Burnley two-nil at the weekend but will enter tonight's game haven't yet beaten a top 'six' side this season.
Kick-off Time!
Welcome!
My name is Paolo Iantosca and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
We hoped you enjoy it, unless you were a Spurs supporter.
We will have plenty more reaction on VAVEL.com.
I've been Paolo Iantosca.