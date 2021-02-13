As it happened: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you and Goodbye
Next up
Tottenham travel to high-flying West Ham next weekend.
Final Thoughts
Tottenham have lost their fifth game in six with the loss today. What has happened to them since the start of the season when they were flying.
Even without their 120 minutes midweek, the team were second best to every single piece of action tonight. Lloris with another set of mistakes isn't what the French captain need.
Man City are flying and on course to win the league after the victory today, but what is next for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho.
Full-Time: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur
FULL TIME | We've now equalled the English top-flight record for most wins since the start of a calendar year with our 9th victory in 2021!
🔵 3-0 ⚪️ #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/XkoXy7UhL6
90+1 Booking for Tottenham
88' Sterling has a chance
80' Chance for Bale
79' City Substitution
76' Spurs booking
71' Spurs Substitution
68' City Substitution
65' GOAL FOR CITY
BOW DOWN 👑
🔵 3-0 ⚪️ #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/nllSNxMfSN
64' Booking for Lamela
63' Spurs Substitution
57' Chance for City
49' GOAL FOR CITY
HE'S SCORED AGAAAAIIIIIINNNNNN!!!!!
🔵 2-0 ⚪️ #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/YDe40DqSFz
First substitution
45' Second Half is underway
Half Time: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
45+1 City Chance
41' Two chances for City
40' Ones to Watch
36' Corner to City
30' Man City Chance
28' Booking
22' GOAL TO CITY
RODRI FROM THE SPOT!!!
🔵 1-0 ⚪️ #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/nPfyPbwvHX
20' Penalty to City
18' Zinchenko Chance
17' Kane attempt
13' Kane hits the woodwork
12' Laporte Foul
8' Ndombele effort
6' Kane runs!
4' City press
1' Early corner for City
0' Kick off!
The teams are out!
City warm-up!
Final prep ✅
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/mg18iSbZbJ
Tottenham warm-up
Come on, Hugo 💪
Tottenham arrive!
📍 Etihad Stadium
Man City arrive!
Stopping off for Spurs! 🚌👋
⚽️ @marathonbet
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/P08vAvfa7V
45 minutes to go!
Tottenham Hotspur make two changes from the team who beat West Brom last weekend with Alderweireld and Aurier replaced with Dier and Tanganga.
Tottenham line up!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟢 Lloris (C), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane.
Man City line up!
Here's how we line-up against Spurs 💪
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling (C), Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Dias, Aguero, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia, Doyle
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/Lpr9Qfky9h
How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Team-News!
Tottenham are expected to without Lo Celso and Reguilon. Bale and Aurier missed out midweek against Everton so remain doubtful.
Head-to-Head!
Spurs strikes!
Five 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 against City! 🔥
Man City strikes!
From Niall Quinn to Raheem Sterling 🙌
Some tip-top strikes against Spurs!
Some tip-top strikes against Spurs!
⚽️ @axi_official
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/XW3Cx2uF4d
Preview!
Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand are struggling for form at the minute. Despite winning their last game in the league against West Brom, Mourinho's men have lost four of their last five games in all competitions.
City had the better of the midweek FA Cup games too, beating Swansea to head to the quarter finals. Spurs played 120 minutes and lost to Everton after extra time.
Kick-off time!
Welcome!
My name is Khya Gott and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
I've been Khya Gott. Thank-You!