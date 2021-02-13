As it happened: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League
Rodrigo converts the penalty | Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images

20:302 months ago

20:292 months ago

Next up

Manchester City face a trip to Goodison Park midweek. 

 

Tottenham travel to high-flying West Ham next weekend.

20:282 months ago

Final Thoughts

Manchester City win their 16th game in a row and a comfortable win at that. With the win today, they have equalled the English top-flight record for most wins since the start of the year. 

 

Tottenham have lost their fifth game in six with the loss today. What has happened to them since the start of the season when they were flying.

 

Even without their 120 minutes midweek, the team were second best to every single piece of action tonight. Lloris with another set of mistakes isn't what the French captain need.

 

Man City are flying and on course to win the league after the victory today, but what is next for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho.

20:232 months ago

Full-Time: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

20:202 months ago

90+1 Booking for Tottenham

Ben Davies is booked late on.
20:182 months ago

88' Sterling has a chance

Sterling has a chance but Lloris makes a save.
20:112 months ago

80' Chance for Bale

Bale has a shot after a good piece of play but it is well saved by Ederson.
20:102 months ago

79' City Substitution

Jesus makes way for Mahrez.
20:062 months ago

76' Spurs booking

Dier is booked.
20:012 months ago

71' Spurs Substitution

Lamela comes off Bale.
19:572 months ago

68' City Substitution

Gundogan makes way for Ferran Torres.
19:552 months ago

65' GOAL FOR CITY

19:532 months ago

64' Booking for Lamela

Lamela is booked after a number of tackles.
19:522 months ago

63' Spurs Substitution

Ndombele makes way for Dele Alli.
19:472 months ago

57' Chance for City

Gundogan is on the end of a Foden cross but couldn't control the ball.
19:392 months ago

49' GOAL FOR CITY

19:342 months ago

First substitution

Lucas Moura makes way for Moussa Sissoko.
19:332 months ago

45' Second Half is underway

Man City get us underway.
19:182 months ago

Half Time: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

City lead after a penalty half way through the first half. Lloris got his hand onto the ball but failed to keep out Rodri.
19:172 months ago

45+1 City Chance

Cancelo has a shot but it goes over the crossbar.
19:142 months ago

41' Two chances for City

Two quick chances for City but a block after the first attempt and Jesus firing over the second attempt keeps the scoreline the same.
19:122 months ago

40' Ones to Watch

Jesus and Lamela are getting heated up.
19:092 months ago

36' Corner to City

Foden takes a corner but Kane heads it away.
19:022 months ago

30' Man City Chance

Bernardo Silva has a chance but a deflection took the power away.
19:002 months ago

28' Booking

Bernardo Silva is booked for a late tackle on Ben Davies.
18:542 months ago

22' GOAL TO CITY

18:532 months ago

20' Penalty to City

Hojbjerg kicks Gundogan and City get the penalty. Rodri to take.
18:502 months ago

18' Zinchenko Chance

The defender has a shot but it flies over the crossbar.
18:492 months ago

17' Kane attempt

Bernardo Silva is dispossessed and no foul is given, Tottenham counter and Son lays a pass to Kane. His cross heads over the crossbar.
18:452 months ago

13' Kane hits the woodwork

Kane takes the free kick and smashes it against the woodwork. The ball falls to Lucas to have a cross in but it finds Ederson.
18:442 months ago

12' Laporte Foul

Laporte kicks Kane. Tottenham have a free kick.
18:402 months ago

8' Ndombele effort

Ndombele makes a fantastic run taking on the City players but his shot was blocked.
18:382 months ago

6' Kane runs!

Kane makes a good run but there was no Spurs player in space to pass to.
18:362 months ago

4' City press

Foden gets down the left and attemps a pass to Jesus but Hojbjerg had it covered.
18:332 months ago

1' Early corner for City

Foden takes the corner that Rodri heads over.
18:312 months ago

0' Kick off!

Tottenham get us underway.
18:282 months ago

The teams are out!

Kick off is moments away!
18:232 months ago

City warm-up!

17:472 months ago

17:462 months ago

17:452 months ago

45 minutes to go!

Manchester City make one change from the team who beat Liverpool last weekend with Dias dropping to the bench for Laporte.

Tottenham Hotspur make two changes from the team who beat West Brom last weekend with Alderweireld and Aurier replaced with Dier and Tanganga.

17:322 months ago

Tottenham line up!

17:312 months ago

Man City line up!

14:532 months ago

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.

 

14:512 months ago

Team-News!

The hosts are without Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Aguero, Ake and Aguero. But, Ruben Dias and Rodri are expected to play apart of the game despite slight concerns over their fitness at the start of the week.

 

Tottenham are expected to without Lo Celso and Reguilon. Bale and Aurier missed out midweek against Everton so remain doubtful.

14:512 months ago

14:422 months ago

Head-to-Head!

In the league, Tottenham haven't lost to Manchester City since 20 April 2019 when Phil Foden scored early on to secure the win for the hosts. Spurs have scored two goals in each of their last three games against City.

 

 

14:352 months ago

14:342 months ago

14:312 months ago

Preview!

Manchester City are sky rocketing this season and breaking records left right and centre. During the week City broke the record with their 15th consecutive win in a row even without their star men Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne. 

 

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand are struggling for form at the minute. Despite winning their last game in the league against West Brom, Mourinho's men have lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

 

City had the better of the midweek FA Cup games too, beating Swansea to head to the quarter finals. Spurs played 120 minutes and lost to Everton after extra time.

 

14:232 months ago

Kick-off time!

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30 BST.
12:432 months ago

