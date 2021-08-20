As it happened: Brighton 2-0 Watford as Hornets humbled on south coast
Photo by Getty as Brighton overcome Watford 2-0

ADVERTISEMENT

19:304 days ago

Thank you & Good-bye

That's all she wrote from the south coast but stay tuned for news, views and analysis across VAVEL as the Premier League coverage continues.

Thank you for following along from wherever you are and I look forward to seeing you again soon.

19:274 days ago

Next up

Next weekend sees Brighton host Everton and Watford travel to Tottenham Hotspur...

It doesn't get any easier for the Premier League new boys.

19:264 days ago

Missing link

For Watford, it's back to the drawing board. Will Hughes remains sidelined and without a hope of returning to the side unless contract negotiations improve but without him, Watford are a lesser side and in dire need of a holding midfielder.
19:254 days ago

Key man

Neal Maupay's first half strike proved decisive but Shane Duffy was impervious in defence and his header in the tenth minute set the tone for a resolute Brighton display that sees them, for the moment at least, move second in the Premier League.
19:234 days ago

Full-time

And that is that. A relatively comfortable day at the office for the hosts, running out 2-0 winners at the Amex stadium.
19:224 days ago

Match stats

After a much improved second half performance, Watford still didn't test the scoreboard, nor Sanchez.

Brighton 2-0 Watford

Shots: 13-10

Shots on Target: 3-1

Possession %: 58-42

19:214 days ago

90+3

There is three added minutes to the 90.
19:184 days ago

90'

Not long to go now as the game drifts to an end.
19:164 days ago

86'

Mwepu picks up a yellow card for a nasty challenge on King.
19:154 days ago

85'

Cleverley denied from 10 yards this time by a desperate Webster in the box. Watford still knocking at the door.
19:144 days ago

84'

Brighton now playing 5 at the back as this transformed Watford front-line continue to attack and threaten the Seagulls' goal.
19:104 days ago

79'

And with Watford pushing forward to find a way back into the game, Brighton go close at the other end with Mac Allister.

Watford go straight back up the other end and Deeney is inches away from glancing a header into the corner.

19:074 days ago

Substitution

Troy Deeney is making his entrance as Watford pile on the pressure with Ken Sema coming off.

King and Hernandez have made a huge difference this half but still no way through for the Hornets.

19:044 days ago

75'

Watford continue to put pressure on the Brighton defence but it all feels too late for the visitors. 
18:594 days ago

69'

Cucho Hernandez goes for the spectacular after setting himself up on the volley but it is whiskers wide of the crossbar.
18:574 days ago

67'

Watford think they have a goal back after brilliant physicality from King. Dennis is fed through but is slightly too eager and is a few inches offside but he wasn't to know that and finished with aplomb. Better from the Hornets.
18:554 days ago

Yellow card

Duffy picks up a yellow card for brighton down Dennis just as King replaces Cathcart for Watford. Hornets going all-out attack now.
18:534 days ago

63'

A shot on target! Cleverley tries his luck from 18 yards after good play from Sarr but it's comfortable for Sanchez.
18:494 days ago

60'

An hour gone and Watford yet to have a shot on target...
18:474 days ago

58'

A Hughes-sized hole in midfield for Watford as they continue to show an absence of control or creativity. A long 30 minutes ahead for the Watford contingent at this rate.
18:444 days ago

55'

First half service resumed now as Brighton back on top after a brief spell of pressure by Watford who look devoid of ideas in the final third.
18:424 days ago

52'

Huge miss by Connolly! Ball rebounds to the substitute 8 yards out and he fires over. Unbelievable miss!
18:394 days ago

50'

Good movement by Sarr sees another chance open up but he can't fully connect to the ball and his head loops up to Sanchez.
18:394 days ago

48'

Watford create a small opening but cross is squashed by an alert Sanchez who is quick off his line. Encouraging signs.
18:354 days ago

Second half begins

And we are off for the second-half. Watford have it all to do. 
18:354 days ago

Half-time changes

One change a-piece at half-time. For Brighton, Maupay is replaced by Connolly. Cucho Hernandez replaces Louza for Watford.
18:254 days ago

Half-time stats

Story of the half:

Brighton 2-0 Watford

Shots: 3-2

Shots on target: 2-0

Possession: 69%-31%

18:184 days ago

Half-time

Anthony Taylor brings the half to an end, much to the relief of a dire Watford side. Lots to do for the visitors but Brighton flying high and deservedly leading 2-0.
18:184 days ago

47'

Sloppy play at the back from Brighton this time but Watford nowhere near as clinical as the half drifts to its conclusion.
18:174 days ago

45+2

Two minutes added time at the end of the first half but it looks like it might be the end of Maupay's evening as he trudges off.
18:164 days ago

45'

Maupay is down now after a heavy collision in midfield and receiving medical treatment.
18:144 days ago

2-0

It's a long way back for Watford and it is all their own undoing.

Watford try to play out the back but it's sloppy passing and Bissouma nips in ahead of Cleverley, it falls to Maupay who scores comfortably past a helpless Daniel Bachmann.

18:134 days ago

41'

I spoke too soon. There it is. 2-0 to Brighton as Maupay fires home from woeful Watford defending.
18:104 days ago

39'

That said, Watford's defensive shape has been consistent since going behind and Brighton have created little of note, all the while being camped in the Watford half.
18:084 days ago

37'

No way through the Brighton defence so far for Watford with the lack of holding midfielder or pivot to dictate the tempo and style of the visitors particularly evident.
18:044 days ago

33'

Watford struggling to retain possession at the moment and focussing on the counter-attack but Brighton's full-pitch press continues to work a treat for the hosts.
18:024 days ago

32'

Etebo deflects the ball out for a corner after a teasing cross from Gross. Brighton remain on top here.
17:574 days ago

Premier League table

A quick glance at the Premier League table sees Brighton jump into second place if the score stays the same. Early days but happy days for the Seagulls.
17:554 days ago

24'

After a short delay to take the free-kick, Etebo wears the free-kick to the face and there will be another break in play for a health check to the Watford midfielder.
17:544 days ago

22'

Wasteful from Sarr as Watford find themselves in a good position but Brighton come away with the ball with the Hornets out of shape. Cleverley concedes a foul 30 yards out to break up the Brighton attack.
17:504 days ago

Possession

Tale of the half so far: Brighton 67% - 33% Watford. 
17:494 days ago

End-to-end

A mazy run from Ken Sema is squashed by a resolute Brighton defence and the hosts go up the other end but to no avail. The game is stretching already and flowing from end-to-end. 
17:474 days ago

16'

Better this time from Watford as Dennis and Sarr counter and win a throw-in deep in the Seagull's half.
17:464 days ago

15'

Another corner for Brighton as March threatens once more down the left.
17:444 days ago

13'

So close for the visitors. Sarr picks up a loose ball in midfield and tries his luck from 25 yards but fires over. 
17:414 days ago

1-0

From the resulting corner, Duffy gets above Masina to power the ball in off the crossbar. The stadium is now bouncing with Watford looking frail and defensive.
17:404 days ago

10'

GOAL! And Brighton are up and running! 1-0 to the hosts and much deserved.
17:404 days ago

9'

Brighton corner as Troost-Ekong clears a March cross behind.
17:404 days ago

9'

Brighton controlling the tempo and the ball in the early stages as Watford sit back with Sema and Sarr busy fulfilling defensive duties.
17:384 days ago

Fun fact

Watford's last away point in the Premier League came away to Brighton just prior to the first lockdown.
17:364 days ago

5'

Trossard springs forward as Brighton now counter from the wasteful corner but Watford are back quickly and deal with the danger.
17:354 days ago

4'

Watford counter and Sema wins a corner after his cross is deflected wide.
17:344 days ago

3'

Bissouma fires over inside 3 minutes after a really positive start by the hosts who are performing an effective full-pitch press.
17:334 days ago

Fast start

Brighton start brightly as Trossard runs at the Watford defence but Watford are organised and dispel the threat.
17:324 days ago

Kick-off

And we are off! Hey Jude fades out and Watford get us under away.
17:284 days ago

Here come the teams

Kick-off is now only moments away as both sides emerge from the tunnel to a standing ovation across the stadium.
17:254 days ago

Sweet Caroline

Both sets of fans in good voice as Neil Diamond's classic blazes out over the tannoy.
17:114 days ago

Atmosphere

The crowd is nearly full now and the atmosphere is building at a sold-out Amex stadium. The home fans has waited a long time for the return of Premier League football, over 500 days to be exact!
17:104 days ago

20 minutes to wait

With the warm-ups drawing to a close and the sides returning to the changing rooms, kick-off is now only 20 minutes away.
16:514 days ago

Staying warm

Both sides are on their way out to warm-up and fans alike are doing their best to stay warm under grey clouds.
16:424 days ago

Watford formation

It will be 4-3-3 again for the Hornets, with Sarr, Dennis and Sema leading the line and debutant Louza alongside Cleverley and Etebo in midfield. Craig Cathcart will start again at right-back.
16:374 days ago

Xisco Muñoz on the trip to Brighton

“We are going to attack

“We were working with different situations today and over the last week, we were working on different situations and different systems.

“I’m sure we will have different situations, but we will see. You know what is my style.

“We try always to attack and to keep the ball and sometimes we can, sometimes not, sometimes there’s more time in the transitions, but it depends.

"We have a good plan and we will try to find more better situations to keep the ball in attack.”

16:284 days ago

Brighton line-up

The team news is in for the hosts. Sanchez is between the sticks, Maupay leads the line and as expected no Veltman in the squad.
16:254 days ago

Line-up news to come

The starting line-ups will be announced in just five minutes but Watford are expected to line-up similarly to last week, minus summer signing, Juraj Kucka who misses out with a minor knock. 
16:214 days ago

Not long to go

With just 70 minutes until kick-off at the American Express Community stadium, both sides have arrived at the ground and the crowd is slowly filtering their way in from the cold. 
12:125 days ago

Head-to-Head

Brighton and Watford have only met six times in the Premier League. The Seagulls have won two, the Hornets have won one, with three draws between them.
12:115 days ago

Matchday

Welcome to live coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion versus Watford on a rainy, dreary down on the south coast of England with kick-off just five hours away.
23:405 days ago

Looking ahead

Both sides will be looking to continue their fast start to the season at the AMEX Community stadium and VAVEL will be with you every step of the way so stay tuned and we will bring you all the analysis, news and action as it unfolds.
23:355 days ago

Predicted line-ups

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Duffy; Moder, Bissouma, Alzate, March; Lallana, Trossard; Maupay

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Sarr, Cleverley, Etebo, Gosling, Sema; Dennis

23:305 days ago

How to watch and follow along

The game is available to watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm or you can follow along right here with VAVEL.

 

23:255 days ago

History

The home side has won just three of the last 13 league meetings between Brighton and Watford (D6 L4), including none of the last three matches between the sides since Watford’s 2-0 home win in 2018.
23:205 days ago

Graham Potter

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's game, Seagulls manager, Graham Potter had this to say,

There’s going to be moments where we need supporters, the aim is to try and play in a way that keeps them engaged in the game, to be proud of the team and be looking forward to each match.

“The one thing we have learned over the last 18 months is that life is short, it’s fragile and we need to appreciate the special things in life, like coming to football with your friends and family, getting behind your teams, creating some memories and having a positive experience.

23:155 days ago

Stat attack

Both sides are looking to win back-to-back opening league games after the Hornets defeated Aston Villa and Albion overcame Burnley. Watford last achieved this feat in 2018/19. Brighton last did so in the 2015/16 Championship season.
23:105 days ago

Team News: Watford

Joshua King and Kiko Femenía are available to Head Coach Xisco Muñoz, whilst Juraj Kucka misses out with a minor injury. Nathaniel Chalobah and João Pedro remain unavailable and Will Hughes is still sidelined as contract negotiations continue.
23:055 days ago

Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager, Graham Potter has no new injury worries going into tomorrow's match, but remains without defenders Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Dan Burn, as well as former Hornet and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck.
23:005 days ago

Kick off: 17:30 BST

Kick-off will be 17:30 BST on the shores of Brighton & Hove as Watford travel to the American Express Community stadium looking for their first win away to the Seagulls since sealing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2015
22:555 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Live Updates!

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Premier League football here on VAVEL where Brighton welcome newly promoted Watford to the south coast. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo