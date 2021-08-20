As it happened: Brighton 2-0 Watford as Hornets humbled on south coast

ADVERTISEMENT
It doesn't get any easier for the Premier League new boys.
Full-time
Match stats
Brighton 2-0 Watford
Shots: 13-10
Shots on Target: 3-1
Possession %: 58-42
90+3
90'
86'
85'
84'
79'
Watford go straight back up the other end and Deeney is inches away from glancing a header into the corner.
Substitution
King and Hernandez have made a huge difference this half but still no way through for the Hornets.
75'
69'
67'
Yellow card
63'
60'
58'
55'
52'
50'
48'
Second half begins
Half-time changes
Half-time stats
Brighton 2-0 Watford
Shots: 3-2
Shots on target: 2-0
Possession: 69%-31%
Half-time
47'
45+2
45'
2-0
Watford try to play out the back but it's sloppy passing and Bissouma nips in ahead of Cleverley, it falls to Maupay who scores comfortably past a helpless Daniel Bachmann.
41'
39'
37'
33'
32'
24'
22'
Possession
End-to-end
16'
15'
13'
1-0
10'
9'
9'
5'
4'
3'
Fast start
Kick-off
Here come the teams
Watford formation
Xisco Muñoz on the trip to Brighton
“We are going to attack
“We were working with different situations today and over the last week, we were working on different situations and different systems.
“I’m sure we will have different situations, but we will see. You know what is my style.
“We try always to attack and to keep the ball and sometimes we can, sometimes not, sometimes there’s more time in the transitions, but it depends.
"We have a good plan and we will try to find more better situations to keep the ball in attack.”
Team news: Watford
Brighton preview
Brighton line-up
Head-to-Head
Watford predicted XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Sarr, Cleverley, Etebo, Gosling, Sema; Dennis
How to watch and follow along
History
Graham Potter
There’s going to be moments where we need supporters, the aim is to try and play in a way that keeps them engaged in the game, to be proud of the team and be looking forward to each match.
“The one thing we have learned over the last 18 months is that life is short, it’s fragile and we need to appreciate the special things in life, like coming to football with your friends and family, getting behind your teams, creating some memories and having a positive experience.
Thank you for following along from wherever you are and I look forward to seeing you again soon.