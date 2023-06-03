Man City vs Man United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch FA Cup Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here for Manchester City vs Manchester United
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 4pm
Australia: 11:30pm ACST
What time does the game kick-off?
Man City vs Man United prediction
Recent games between Man City and Man United
In October, Man City came out 6-3 winners in a goal-filled game at the Etihad before Man United won their home fixture at Old Trafford 2-1.
Key player from Manchester United
If Man United hope to get anything out of this game they will need him to shine
Key player from Manchester City
Probable line-up of Manchester United
Long term injuries to Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer were compounded earlier this week when it was confirmed that Anthony Martial would miss the FA Cup Final as well
Predicted XI
De Gea; Shaw, Varane, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Weghorst
Probable line-up of Manchester City
Ahead of this game, Pep Guardiola told the media that four of his players - Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Manu Akanji and Ruben Dias - are all doubts for this game. However, they have not been ruled out completely and some or all of them may feature.
Predicted XI
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Alvarez, Haaland
Who is the referee and their assistants?
As has become the norm, VAR is in operation for this game with David Coote having this responsibility for the game
Manchester United: Chasing a double of their own
Having won the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, Man United can also do a domestic cup double of their own if they win this game.
Man City: Looking for a historic treble
City have already won the FA Cup six times and will be looking to add to that here.
Wembley Stadium is hosting the final
Over the last 24 hours, the English capital has been filling up as fans travel down for the game.
