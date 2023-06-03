Man City vs Man United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch FA Cup Final Match

14:46an hour ago

Tune in here for Manchester City vs Manchester United

This is the first ever Manchester Derby in an FA Cup final and it is not one you are going to want to miss. Do not miss a detail of the FA Cup Final Manchester City vs Manchester United live updates and commentary from VAVEL.

14:41an hour ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 7:30pm

South Africa: 4pm

Australia: 11:30pm ACST

14:36an hour ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The 2023 FA Cup Final will be shown live on BBC One with kick off at 3pm BST.
14:31an hour ago

Man City vs Man United prediction

The last three Manchester derbies have not been short of goals but in an FA Cup final it is bound to be a bit tighter. But with the strength in depth they have, Man City are probably the favourites for this game and I think they will win 2-0.
14:26an hour ago

Recent games between Man City and Man United

Both sides won a game each against each other in the Premier League this season.

In October, Man City came out 6-3 winners in a goal-filled game at the Etihad before Man United won their home fixture at Old Trafford 2-1.

14:21an hour ago

Key player from Manchester United

Man United forward Marcus Rashford has had a resurgent season himself under manager Eric Ten Hag and has contributed 17 goals in the Premier League this season.

If Man United hope to get anything out of this game they will need him to shine

14:16an hour ago

Key player from Manchester City

If you are looking for a match winner, you cannot ignore Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker was top scorer in the Premier League this season and has been picking up awards everywhere you look for his performances this season.

14:11an hour ago

Probable line-up of Manchester United

Team News of Man United

Long term injuries to Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer were compounded earlier this week when it was confirmed that Anthony Martial would miss the FA Cup Final as well

Predicted XI

De Gea; Shaw, Varane, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Weghorst

14:06an hour ago

Probable line-up of Manchester City

Team News of Man City:

Ahead of this game, Pep Guardiola told the media that four of his players - Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Manu Akanji and Ruben Dias - are all doubts for this game. However, they have not been ruled out completely and some or all of them may feature.

Predicted XI

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Alvarez, Haaland

14:012 hours ago

Who is the referee and their assistants?

The referee for Man City vs Man United will be Paul Tierney. He will be assisted by Neil Davies and Scott Ledger on the sidelines with Peter Bankes as his fourth official.

As has become the norm, VAR is in operation for this game with David Coote having this responsibility for the game

13:562 hours ago

Manchester United: Chasing a double of their own

You should never need any extra motivation in a cup final but the Red Devils know that a win here prevents their rivals from completing a historic treble that has only ever been achieved once - by Manchester United themsleves.

Having won the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, Man United can also do a domestic cup double of their own if they win this game.

13:512 hours ago

Man City: Looking for a historic treble

Having already secured the Premier League for the third year in a row, The Cityzens now turn their attention to the second leg of their possible treble.

City have already won the FA Cup six times and will be looking to add to that here.

13:462 hours ago

Wembley Stadium is hosting the final

The FA Cup Final between Man City and Man United is once again being held at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium, in London, with a capacity of 90,000 people.

Over the last 24 hours, the English capital has been filling up as fans travel down for the game.

13:412 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup Final match: Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Updates!

My name is James Kendrick and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL as the English domestic season draws to a close here at Wembley. 
