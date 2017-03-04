Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough: Marko Arnautovic brace deepens Boro's relegation troubles

Middlesbrough were delved deeper into the relegation trouble, with a brace from Marko Arnautovic seeing them defeated 2-0 by Stoke City.

Both sides started brightly with a chance for Rudy Gestede and Ramadan Sobhi Ahmed hitting the crossbar, but the Potters took a deserved lead before the half hour mark through Arnautovic. Grant Leadbitter came close to an equaliser, but Arnautovic's second gave them a comfortable lead at the break.

The second half's opening proceedings certainly didn't have the same ferocity or chances, with half chances from Ben Gibson, Peter Crouch and Leadbitter.Ahmed had a great chance before the end, but the Potters had done enough to gain a comfortable victory.

Even state of affairs

Aitor Karanka's side headed to the Bet365 Stadium in desperate need of some points, as they look to avoid the relegation dogfight and Boro and their hosts started brightly.

Boro had the first bite of the cherry nine minutes in, when they ventured forward through Adama Traore. He did well to break down the left before floating a ball to the back post, Gestede was there but his header was collected easily by Lee Grant.

The Potters came even closer five minutes later when they clattered the woodwork, Joe Allen and Crouch combined well to spread the ball out wide to Arnautovic. The Austrian played a fast ball into the area which found Sobhi, but he was a lick of paint away from his first goal as he clattered the crossbar from six yards.

​Taking the lead in style

After coming close early on, Stoke continued to push their Teesside opponents for an opening goal and did it in some style in the 29th minute.

Arnautovic did brilliantly as he managed to pluck Glen Whelan's long punt out of the air, and the Austrian did well to get beyond George Friend. Victor Valdes came flying off his line, but the striker took it beyond him before firing past two players on the line.

​Karanka's side had hardly been in the clash apart from Gestede's half opportunity, but came close to a equaliser towards the end of the period.

Leadbitter decided to try one from distance but it took a massive deflection, but it certainly had Grant scrambling across his goal as it went fractionally wide of the mar.

​Proving too simple

Stoke continued to bombard their opponents as they look for a second before the break, and it proved too easy for Mark Hughes' side to double their lead.

It was simple enough as a corner played in found the head of Crouch who headed it into the six-yard box, Arnautovic was alive to the situation to flick it past Valdes.

Flags are up

The sides certainly didn't come out swinging, with excellent decisions from the officials come to the forefront.

Boro thought they had got a crucial goal on the hour mark, when a free-kick was flicked on by Crouch and Gibson was aware enough to strike home but was flagged offside.

Three minutes later the officials were at it again as Stoke began to crank up the pressure, when Crouch got onto a ball over the top and Valdes produced a good save but the flag was raised.

Chances here and there

Grant had stepped up well in the absence of the injured Jack Butland, and he showed bravery in the 65th minute. A long ball into the area was headed on by Gestede which was latched onto by Leadbitter, Grant came flying off his line to block and took a boot in the process but managed to keep it out.

Sobhi came close in the first period when he clattered the crossbar, and his luck seemed to be out again as he had another great opportunity seven minutes from the end. A great ball found his head at the back post, and it looked to be nestling in the near corner but Valdes did brilliantly to claw it behind.