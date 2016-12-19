Rose's second half winner ensures Spurs keep pace with the top four places

That brings to an end to today's live Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley from White Hart Lane. I hope you have enjoyed our coverage, I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time, have a good night.

Burnley will disappointed that they didn't manage to get anything from the game after taking the lead in the first half through a Ashley Barnes goal. Alli equalised for Spurs minutes later and Burnley never really recovered. They must pick themselves up and go again with two home games before the end of 2016 to come.

Well that's the end of the game and Spurs managed to find a winner in the second half through Danny Rose, who smashed one into the back of the net. It's a key win for Spurs as they try and keep in contention for a top four place. That was their last home match in 2016 and they signed off on a good note.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Burnley.

90+2' - Matt Lowton receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Kane.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

84' - Burnley substitution: Deam Marney is replaced by Steven Defour.

80' - Burnley substitution: Barnes is replaced by Sam Vokes.

77' - Tottenham substitution: Rose is replaced by Ben Davies.

76' - Son missed a great chance to make it three for Spurs but he put his shot well wide of the goal after a fantastic counter attack from the home side.

73' - Tottenham substitution: Alli is replaced by Son.

71' - Goal for Spurs! Danny Rose put Spurs in front. A brilliant passing move from the hosts found Sissoko in space and he played a lovely pass into Rose in the box and he smashed the ball into the back of the net. Just what the hosts needed.

70' - Sissoko receives a yellow card for a poor challenge on Ward. He was maybe fortunate that it was only a yellow card.

69' - Alli has yet another effort from a long way out but it was easily saved by Heaton. Will anyone get a winner here?

64' - What a save from Heaton! Eriksen hit a fantastic effort towards goal which was heading into the bottom right hand corner but a strong hand from Heaton kept it out of the goal. Great strike that.

63' - Tottenham substitution: Dembele is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

61' - Spurs went straight down the other end and almost took the lead as Alli curled an effort from outside the box which just went an inch wide. Good game now.

61' - Barnes forces Lloris into a very good save with a header inside the box after a great move from the visitors.

54' - A brilliant cross from Rose found Eriksen in the box but he headed the ball straight at Hetaon when if it went either side it would have been goal.

50' - Eriksen has the first attempt of the second half for the home side from fully 30 yards out but the ball just went over the bar with Heaton struggling if it was on target.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well that was a very entertaining half with plenty of chances coming for both teams. Burnley though took the lead when Barnes stabbed the ball home after Spurs failed to clear the ball a couple of times in their own box. The response from Spurs though was fantastic and they got back on level terms when Alli put a great Walker cross into the back of the net. Heaton had to make a few saves after that to keep his side on level terms but he managed to do just that. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley.

45+3' - Wanyama's low fierce strike from the edge of the box forced Heaton into making a good save down to his left.

45' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the first half.

41' - A wonderful flowing move from the hosts ended with Kane being played in but his shot was somehow kept out of the goal by Heaton. Big save from the keeper to keep his side on level terms.

36' - Dembele's shot with his weak right foot from the edge of the box goes narrowly wide of the goal. Spurs need to step things up again before half time.

28' - Barnes receives the first yellow card of the game for a very late challenge on Dembele.

27' - Goal for Spurs! Alli scores the equaliser. A brilliant cross from Kyle Walker found the midfielder, who hit the ball towards goal first time which left Heaton with no chance. Good response from the home side after going behind.

22' - Goal for Burnley! Ashley Barnes gives the visitors the lead. It's a goal from absolutely nothing as Spurs give the ball away and the visitors keep it alive and inside the box after a couple of deflections, Barnes poked the ball home into the net. Big test now for Spurs.

16' - Winks has a effort fromm the edge of the box for the hosts but it was easily saved by Tom Heaton, who is probably expecting a busy day today.

13' - Off the post! A corner was whipped into the box by Eriksen and somehow the ball fell to Alli in the box but on the stretch his shot came back off the post and went wide. Unlucky from the midfielder.

11' - The visitors finally create something of note as Andre Gray meets a cross but Lloris gets down well to make a good save with his feet.

9' - Kane fizzes a shot across goal but noone is there to tap the ball into an empty net. Spurs have started this game really well.

2' - What a miss from Dele Alli. A brilliant move from the home side ended with a wonderful through ball from Kane which found Alli but he put his shot well over the bar when he should have hit the target. Massive let off.

1' - Refree Kevin Friend blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Burnley substitutes: Robinson, Flanagan, Kightly, Darikwa, Vokes, Jarkowski, Defour.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son.

Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Hendrick, Marney, Arfield; Barnes, Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Winks, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

The team news from White Hart Lane is in. Stay tuned!

Having endured a difficult time in October and November, where they won just two of 11 games, Tottenham appear to have come out of the other side and find themselves in good form. The Lilywhites have won three of their last four games, and they've scored eight in their last two league games at White Hart Lane. Hull City were the latest side to be on the end of a thrashing, losing 3-0 on Wednesday as Christian Eriksen scored twice.

However, Burnley's away form going into this one really doesn't put them in the best light when it comes to making predictions. So far this season, in seven away games, they've lost six and drawn one. One point taken from a possible 21, not great. Still, the draw was a hard-earned 0-0 at Old Trafford, meaning that they can compete with the 'Big Boys' away from Turf Moor. Still, you'd make Spurs overwhelming favourites. The Clarets' latest away defeat came on Wednesday, and they were somewhat unfortunate to go down 1-0 away at West Ham, losing out to a Mark Noble goal.

Burnley dropped to 16th after Leicester joined Middlesbrough and West Ham in picking up points yesterday, but three points today would move the Clarets back up to 13th place. As it stands, they're three points clear of the drop zone.

Following an exciting day's action on Saturday, as Chelsea extended their winning streak and Leicester City came from two goals down to draw in the Potteries, Tottenham come into today's game in fifth place, only ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. They could do with a win to pull away from the Red Devils, and could go fourth if Manchester City lose to Arsenal prior to this game.

On paper, today looks like a routine win for Tottenham, given the two teams are at opposite ends of the table. However, Sean Dyche will have his players well organised and ready to work hard in order to cause an upset.

Hello to one and all and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. I'm Brandon Sayer, and I'll be taking you through events at White Hart Lane as the occur, with kick-off in North London set for 16:00 BST. Stay with me until then though, as we build up to the game and get the all important confirmed team news.