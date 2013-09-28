Thoughts on the Madrid Derby

In front of a roaring crowd at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid were unimaginative and impotent, while Atlético Madrid were gritty and organized. One mistake led to the goal that decided the match, but against a team like Atleti, you can't afford to give up any edge.

Ángel Di María was poor against Elche and poor in the first half in this game. His crosses into the box were inconsistent at best, and his mistake led to Diego Costa’s goal. I think he’s the type of player that is better coming off the bench, when his explosiveness can cause problems for tired defenders. For 100 million euros, Gareth Bale should start.

Karim Benzema has been woeful since the Galatasaray match. Álvaro Morata showed great desire in his limited opportunity and almost scored a spectacular equalizer. It's unclear at this point why Carlo Ancelotti hasn't given Morata more chances. Jesé should also rotate more with the forwards and Di María. He needs game time and has looked lively in the few chances he’s gotten. If he was going to be this underused, he should’ve been loaned out like his Spain U20 partner Gerard Deulofeu.

Ancelotti keeps playing this hybrid 4-4-2, so why not use Cristiano and Bale as the two forwards? A Benzema that doesn’t score is not worth much, and Bale might be better off in front of goal instead of out wide on the right. Isco has proven he can contribute goals and could be used as a false 9 if Bale remains on the wing. I would like to see a lineup like this:

Fábio Coentrão is a good left back; he's scrappy, he hustles, and he plays solid defense for the most part. But he doesn’t combine with Cristiano and bring an attacking threat like Marcelo does. Meanwhile, Álvaro Arbeloa is a great dressing room leader, but he is not a world class right back. He provides almost nothing going forward and is error prone at the back. He was completely caught out on Costa’s goal. Dani Carvajal should start with Arbeloa as his back up. Carvajal's runs and crosses create more dangerous opportunities in the box.

Unfortunately for Iker Casillas, Diego López has been awesome. I’ve been as a big a Casillas supporter as any, but it’s impossible to ignore what López is doing. Will Ancelotti still give Casillas the nod in the Champions League? After Casillas' injury and López continuing his stellar play, things may have changed for the Italian manager. I think Casillas should play the Champions League group stage and the Copa del Rey. Then at the knockout rounds, Ancelotti can decide who’s the starter going forward. I don't want Casillas to leave but if he doesn't get another chance he should strongly consider moving in December.

It’s too early to judge on Carlo, but the team has played some boring and uninspired football at teams. The warning signs were there against Elche and Ancelotti brought out basically the same exact team in this game. Madrid still struggle to break down good, organized defenses and are still lacking an elite number 9. If Benzema doesn't improve they should look at a Suárez or Falcao in January.

But all credit must go to Atlético Madrid, who put in an inspired performance. They have one of the best defenses in Europe, talented midfielders, and a great goal scorer in Diego Costa. Atleti have the quality to challenge Barcelona for the title, but maybe not the depth to maintain an offensive in both La Liga and the Champions League. It will likely depend on injuries and player fitness level as the season gets deeper.

Koke is off to an unbelievable start this year and showed up U21 teammate Isco big time in this game. There is incredible competition for places in Spain's senior team, but he looks to be in the 23 man squad for now.

Diego Simeone has become perhaps the hottest manager in the world. There has been some talk of him to Manchester United if David Moyes can’t get things straightened out, but I think he should stay with Atlético Madrid. This team has a chance to be something special. They will be moving into a brand new stadium in a few years and have a great core with talented youngsters and a fine academy. If Atleti can get their finances under control and continue on this trajectory with Simeone, they can regularly compete with Europe’s elite. La Liga is now a three team league.