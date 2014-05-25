Ronaldo: Cementing a place in history, his 2013-2014 season

This season has seen Cristiano Ronaldo truly become one of the Madrid current icons. It could be a stretch to say he is up there with some of their best, such as Zidane, Raul and Figo. But he isn’t out of place when compared to these players with some even saying he is just as good if not better. This season has cemented his place in history as one of the best players of all time.

Before this season, Ronaldo had already been performing at extremely high levels, scoring over 50 goals in each of the last three seasons. Peaking at 60 goals in 55 games in the 2011-2012 season. Is over seasons haven’t been poor with the following stats; 33 goals in 35 games in the 2009-2010 season, 53 goals in 54 games in the 2010-2011 season and 55 in 55 during the 2012-2013 season. He has upped his game every season since being at Madrid and only the stunning performances of Lionel Messi stopped him from winning more Ballon D’or awards.

This season however Ronaldo upped his game for club and country to show fans of the beautiful game just how good he really is.

In the 2013-2014 season Ronaldo blitzed his way to 51 goals in 47 games, including a competition record of 17 goals in the Champions League. 17 goals is a ridiculous amount of goals to score in the competition, especially since he missed two games through injury. In the league he finished with 31 goals in 30 games, meaning yet again he scored more than a goal a game.

So let’s go through his Champions League goals this season. In the opening group stage game he scored three goals in a 6-1 thrashing off Galatasaray away from home, just weeks after getting his new long-term contract. Two of his three goals were poacher’s goals, but his third was simply magic. Galatasaray were pushing forwards trying to score a consolation goal leaving their defence exposed, Ronaldo received the ball in the open field, he cut in on Eboue dragged the ball back with his heel ran at the keeper and smashed it into the opposite top corner. It optimised Ronaldo as a player, the pure brilliance and arrogance of the goal.

His next two goals came at home against Copenhagen. Both were simple enough headers, but one has to admire the positioning and his huge leap making it impossible for any defender to get close to him. He then scored twice again, in the home match against Juventus. The first saw him round Buffon with ease and squeeze the ball home from a tight angle and the second was a penalty which he emphatically blasted into the top corner leaving the keeper no chance. His goal tally against Juventus had another goal added to it, in the reverse fixture at the midway point of the group stages. Benzema slotted a ball through to Ronaldo who effortlessly curled it past the keeper. His ninth goal was a simple tap in away at Copenhagen.

The landmark tenth goal came in the first leg of the 1st leg of the last 16 stage. Ronaldo ran at his opposing fullback, dazzled him with at least four step overs before gliding past him and smashing the ball home. He wasn’t finished there for the night as he rounded the keeper and passed the ball into an empty net for his eleventh goal of the tournament. He didn’t let up in the second leg either despite the game already being won, adding another two goals. The first was a simple tap in after Bale squared the ball to him, the second was a simple run at the defender and hit the ball low and hard making it difficult for the keeper to save. Goal 14 came in the home leg verses Dortmund where he rounded the keeper and tapped the ball into an empty net.

His next two goals came in the second leg of the semi-final against Bayern Munich. His first saw Bale square him the ball and he drilled it low and hard past Neuer. The second was a clever costless-kick which he intentionally kept low to beat the jumping wall. His 17th goal of the tournament a record which will most likely stand for a very long time, was penalty to make it 4-1 to Madrid in the Champions League final. Ronaldo being Ronaldo, did not miss.

Ronaldo finished top of La Liga’s goal scorers list, three clear of superstar and rival Lionel Messi who alongside his Barcelona side had a forgettable season. Ronaldo also contributed nine assists in the La Liga season to add to his impressive stats. This calendar season 2013-2014 saw Ronaldo also prove himself on the international stage scoring 12 goals in 10 games, which at international level is a very good goal scoring record. He dragged Portugal through to the World Cup after scoring three goals away at Sweden in the World Cup playoff second leg. When his country needed him most he rose to the challenge and scored three stunning goals on the night, making himself the second highest goal scorer for the Portuguese national team.

In La Liga Ronaldo was nearly able to lead Madrid to another league title, scoring nearly double that of his nearest team mate Di Maria. But arch-rivals Atletico Madrid deserved the title this season, so despite not winning the title Ronaldo still nearly played a major influence in leading one of the best sides in the world to a league title.

Lastly on a personal note for Ronaldo, he as often spoke about and even got quite distressed over what he felt was a lack of respect towards him by some segments of the Spanish press due to their apparent favouritism towards Barcelona in his words. But after winning the Ballon D’or for 2013, Ronaldo was openly emotional when he received the award later claiming that this award meant a great deal to him both as a player and personally. Ronaldo did later go on to thank the press and fellow colleagues, firstly for his footballing colleagues voting for him and for the press congratulating him on the win. It was only fitting that Ronaldo’s arguably best season to date, was capped off with his second Champions League trophy and Madrid’s tenth. It was even more fitting he scored the last goal of the match just moments before the final whistle. Regardless of your viewpoint on the man, it is impossible not to rate the player. Ronaldo still has a few good years left yet and he is looking forward to a World Cup with Portugal in Brazil.