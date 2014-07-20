PSG negotiating with Real Madrid for €8million per season Angel Di María

French sports newspaper L'Équipe are reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are negotiating with Real Madrid's unwanted man Angel Di María over a potential transfer and are willing to offer the Argentine a huge pay rise to €8million per season, but they will have to sell some players before they can buy the midfielder valued at more than €50million. Di María was instrumental in bringing La Decima to the Bernabéu with a man of the match performance in last season's Champions League Final victory over neighbours Atlético, but he has found himself out in the cold as Madrid look to bring in James Rodriguez as their newest Galactico.

With three years still remaining on his current contract in the Spanish capital, PSG will have to pay big if they are to sign the player who missed the latter stages of Argentina's run to the World Cup Final through injury. As the 26 year old is said to be "one of the main priorities" for manager Laurent Blanc, PSG will have to sell if they are to comply with the sanctions placed upon them by FFP - Javier Pastore, Edinson Cavani, Lucas Moura, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marco Verratti have all been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes in recent weeks, with one or two departures needed from that list to facilitate any move for Di María.

Despite enjoying an excellent season in Spain, Di María is keen to bring his four-year spell in Madrid to a close having been left frustrated by his lack of playing time at the start of last season and his deployment in a deeper role than he prefers by Carlo Ancelotti. Should negotiations come to a successful conclusion, Di María will see his wages rise by a massive €3million on his current €5million/year contract at the Spanish giants.

However, talks between the two clubs are still in the early stages and his international teammate Willy Caballero's assertion that he would "shine" in England has fuelled speculation that he could yet make a move to the Premier League with Manchester United interested. Alternatively, Di María's transfer could still play into United's hands as they look to bring in PSG's forward Cavani, who could be available at a knock-down price with the French champions eager to bring in some transfer revenue.