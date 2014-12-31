Bale: "I'm very happy at Madrid"

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale has expressed his desire to stay at the Spanish giants, after recent news rumours and reports circulated that Manchester United were interested in signing him, next summer.

Bale was part of the Champions League-winning side of last season, and has been a key figure in the side; who are currently on a 22-match winning run. The whole league is on a mid-season break, with the defending Champions League side in Dubai following their Club World Cup win a few weeks ago.

Real's club president Florentino Perez had this to say, warning any potential suitors over Bale's future: "We would never listen to any offer for Bale, no matter what the fee."

This does not come as much of a surprise, given the amount of trouble that the club had to go to, to lure him away from Premier League side Tottenham. He cost them, a world-record transfer fee of £85.3million pounds; which broke the previous £80million pound barrier, by fellow team-mate and Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, the Welshman said this, to Dubai TV: "Go to Manchester United? I am very happy in Madrid, a city, a climate and a club that I love. My contract ends in 2019 and I could sign a renewal. It has been a fantastic year for me - I wanted to come to Real Madrid to win titles and work alongside the best players and that is exactly what I have done in a single year. I hope that we keep improving, winning more titles and that I can keep giving my all."

Bale will be hoping for more success next year, given his superb year of 2014. His overall contribution to the team has been significant to say the least, and has already developed a strong partnership with fellow team-mates Ronaldo and Benzema in arguably the most dangerous striking force in the world at the moment.

STAT: Between the three of them, they have 18 assists, 40 goals and 70 chances created - in La Liga so far this season. That's in the domestic league alone.