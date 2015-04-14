Musacchio set for lengthy injury layoff

Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio is set for a considerable spell on the sidelines having suffered an horrific ankle injury in Sunday's one-all draw at Getafe. The Argentine defender, capped twice by his nation, caught his foot in the turf in trying to evade a tackle late in the game and has severely damaged his ankle.

Villarreal manager Marcelino García Toral claimed that the sight of the injury "scared" him when speaking to the club's website.

"I did not think Matteo's injury was so bad," he started. "But when I approached the table and saw that there was blood I got scared.

"The images are chilling. Hopefully the operation goes well.

"It's a very difficult time for everyone. It's a very serious injury and now we must wait to see what process to follow."

While the club has confirmed that Musacchio has successfully undergone surgery, he is not expected to return for the Yellow Submarine before the end of the season - while any participation in the Summer's Copa América looks unlikely.

Musacchio's international teammates have rallied around the 24-year-old, including former Villarreal teammate Santi Cazorla.

"A lot of best wishes to my friend Mateo, I hope it's not too serious," he tweeted.

"Wishing you all the strength for the recovery."

Meanwhile, Villarreal forward Luciano Vietto posted, "We share your pain and sadness, we will be supporting you all the way.

"A lot of strength Mateo!!!"