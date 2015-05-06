Spanish domestic football fixtures suspended by RFEF

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has suspended all end-of-season domestic games following a dispute with the Spanish government over television rights.

A statement from the Federation says that it is unhappy with being awarded only 4.55% of pools revenue, though it remains open for dialogue.

Other issues include removal without cause of the Secretary of State for Sport, tax inspections on amateur football clubs and “continuing interference” from the CSD (Sports Council).

The statement also cites “a lack of respect and consideration to the governing body of Spanish football, which has been ignored and scorned by the Government of Spain.”

The announcement means that all games from the 16th May onwards will be suspended, including the Copa Del Rey final between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

In La Liga, Barcelona currently lead second-placed Real Madrid by two points with three games to play, though one of those games would be against third-placed Atlético Madrid.

New laws would also state that 90% of income will go to Primera clubs with just 10% allocated to those in La Segunda.

The AFE claims this figure is unfair and cites the example of France, where the split is 65% to 35%.