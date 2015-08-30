Result AS Roma - Juventus in Serie A 2015

Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of Roma - Juventus. The match report will be on the site shortly.

Full Time: Roma 2-1 Juventus

93' AS Roma substitution: Edin Dzeko is replaced by Victor Ibarbo

92' Save! Szczesny tips a Bonucci header just wide of the post.

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

88' AS Roma substitution: Iago Falque is replaced by Adem Ljajic

87' A quick break led by Pererya culminates in the Argentine squaring the ball to Paulo Dybala inside the penalty area. The youngster subsequently side foots the ball into the the roof of the net.

GOAL!!! Dybala scores his first Serie A goal for Juve

79' Dzeko opens his account for Roma! The Bosnian rises highest at the back post to head home a looping Flaque cross!

GOAL!!!! Roma double their advantage!

78' Red card! Patrice Evra is shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Iturbe

77' AS Roma substitution: Juan Iturbe replaces Mohamed Salah

76' Yellow card: Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

75' Juventus substitution: Juan Cuadrado replaces Simone Padoin.

75' Yellow card: Patrice Evra (Juventus)

73' Juventus substitution: Stephan Lichsteiner is replaced by Roberto Pereyra.

71' Great effort! Radja Nainggolan rifles the ball from range toward the bottom left hand corner, but Buffon is on hand to tip the ball wide of the post.

70' Chance! Juventus finally create an opening! Dybala whips the ball into the penalty where Pogba rises highest to head just wide of the right post.

63' Yellow card: De Rossi (AS Roma)

62' Juventus substitution: Alvaro Morata replaces Mario Mandzukic

61' Fantastic free kick! Pjanic curls the ball beautifully over the Juventus wall and into the top left corner of the net from 20-yards out.

GOAL!!! Pjanic gives Roma the lead!!

60' Save!! Dzeko latches onto a miscued strike on goal on the left of the penalty area, before rifling the ball low and hard towards goal. Buffon however, is on hand to deflect the ball clear of danger with the sole of his foot.

58' Yellow card: Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma)

56' Good play from the home side! The ball is fizzed into the feet of Pjanic inside the penalty area, but the midfielder's oscillating effort is a tame one and is comfortably gathered by Buffon.

52' Juve have looked slightly more competent at the start of the second half, but are still not doing enough to really trouble the Roma back-line.

We're underway for the second half!

Roma have been dominant so far, with Pjanic pulling the strings in the heart of the midfield. Juve undoubtedly need to make changes at half-time if they are to have any chance of recording a positive result.

H.T. Roma 0-0 Juventus

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the first half.

36' Yellow card: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

30' Juventus' midfield has been a complete non-entity. Pogba in particular, has been extremely quiet.

23' Off the post!!!! Great effort! The ball is rolled back to Pjanic on the edge of the penalty, and the midfielder subsequently curls the ball beautifully past Buffon and off the right post.

20' Yellow card: Paul Pogba (Juventus)

17' Digne has been impressive, so far, on his debut. The Roma midfield have pushed the ball out to the left flank on a number of occasions in these early stages, in order to get the Frenchman on the ball.

14' Juve are slowly finding their way into this game. The champions need to get Dybala on the ball in the final third.

8' Without Marchisio, Juve have so far struggled to gain a foothold in the middle of the park.

7' Close!! Iago Falque wins the ball off Pogba just outside the penalty area and subsequently rifles just over the crossbar.

3' Roma have started very well, pressing forward in numbers. Juventus are struggling to get out of their own half at the moment.

KICK OFF!

Digne is set to make his debut for Roma, while Alex Sandro and Cuadrado will start on the bench for Juventus.

AS Roma starting XI: Szczesny; Florenzi, Manolas, De Rossi, Digne; Kieta, Nianggolan, Pjanic; Falque, Dzeko, Salah.

Juventus starting XI: Buffon, Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Padoin, Pogba, Evra, Mandzukic, Dybala.

AS Roma player to watch: Mohamed Salah - During his loan spell at Fiorentina at the end of last season, Salah ran the Juve defence ragged. The former Basel man inspired the Florence club to a 2-1 win at the J Stadium in the Coppa Italia, scoring a brace on the night.

Juventus player to watch: Paulo Dybala - The prodigal youngster is rumoured to be in the starting line up today, and will be tasked with linking the midfield with the attack. With the loss of Carlos Tevez in the summer to Boca Juniors, Allegri will be hoping that the 21-year-old can fill the creative void left by the Argentine, and fire Juve toward a fifth consecutive Scudetto.

Roma team news: Maicon will be welcomed back into the squad, and Florenzi could be set to start after scoring last weekend.

Juventus team news: Claudio Marchisio remains sidelined for the champions, while Alvaro Morata returns after a muscle strain had ruled him out for the first game of the season.

As well as signing Alex Sandro, Juventus also brought former Fiorentina man Juan Cuadrado on loan from Chelsea. The winger will likely be on the bench for today's meeting.

Both Roma and Juventus could welcome recent full back acquisitions into their starting line ups this weekend. Roma announced the arrival of Lucas Digne from PSG this week on a season long loan, while Juventus announced the signing of Alex Sandro from Porto.

The return fixture at the Stadio Olimpico proved to be equally dramatic, as a ten man Roma rescued a point in the 77th minute through Seydou Keita, after Carlos Tevez had given the champions elect the lead.

If last season's meetings are anything to go by, we can expect a very entertaining game this evening. In what was arguably the most exciting game of the 2014/15 Serie A season, Juventus recorded a dramatic 3-2 win over Roma at the J Stadium. A fantastic volley from Leonardo Bonucci in the 86th minute gave the home side the win over their nearest rivals, after goals from Iturbe, Totti, and two goals from Tevez, had set up a grandstand finish.

Like Juventus, AS Roma were also unable to kick start their 2015/16 Serie A campaign with a win. The capital club were forced to come from behind again Hellas Verona, as a 66th minute Alessandro Florenzi goal saved an away point.

La Vecchia Signora were shockingly beaten 1-0 at the J Stadium by Udinese last Sunday. Despite dominating large periods of the game, Juve were worringly unable to find a way through a resilient Udine defence, and were punished for their offensive inefficiency by Thereau.

After disappointing results in week one of the calcio season, both Juventus and AS Roma will see today's clash as a must win.

Today's game will be played in the historic Stadio Olimpico in Rome:

Today's Serie A meeting between AS Roma and Juventus.