Result AS Roma - Juventus in Serie A 2015
Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of Roma - Juventus.

Full Time: Roma 2-1 Juventus

93' AS Roma substitution: Edin Dzeko is replaced by Victor Ibarbo

92' Save! Szczesny tips a Bonucci header just wide of the post.

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

88' AS Roma substitution: Iago Falque is replaced by Adem Ljajic

87' A quick break led by Pererya culminates in the Argentine squaring the ball to Paulo Dybala inside the penalty area. The youngster subsequently side foots the ball into the the roof of the net.

GOAL!!! Dybala scores his first Serie A goal for Juve

79' Dzeko opens his account for Roma! The Bosnian rises highest at the back post to head home a looping Flaque cross!

GOAL!!!! Roma double their advantage!

78' Red card! Patrice Evra is shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Iturbe

77' AS Roma substitution: Juan Iturbe replaces Mohamed Salah

76' Yellow card: Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

75' Juventus substitution: Juan Cuadrado replaces Simone Padoin.

75' Yellow card: Patrice Evra (Juventus)

73' Juventus substitution: Stephan Lichsteiner is replaced by Roberto Pereyra.

71' Great effort! Radja Nainggolan rifles the ball from range toward the bottom left hand corner, but Buffon is on hand to tip the ball wide of the post.

70' Chance! Juventus finally create an opening! Dybala whips the ball into the penalty where Pogba rises highest to head just wide of the right post.

63' Yellow card: De Rossi (AS Roma)

62' Juventus substitution: Alvaro Morata replaces Mario Mandzukic

61' Fantastic free kick! Pjanic curls the ball beautifully over the Juventus wall and into the top left corner of the net from 20-yards out.

GOAL!!! Pjanic gives Roma the lead!!

60' Save!! Dzeko latches onto a miscued strike on goal on the left of the penalty area, before rifling the ball low and hard towards goal. Buffon however, is on hand to deflect the ball clear of danger with the sole of his foot.

58' Yellow card: Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma)

56' Good play from the home side! The ball is fizzed into the feet of Pjanic inside the penalty area, but the midfielder's oscillating effort is a tame one and is comfortably gathered by Buffon.

52' Juve have looked slightly more competent at the start of the second half, but are still not doing enough to really trouble the Roma back-line.

We're underway for the second half!

Roma have been dominant so far, with Pjanic pulling the strings in the heart of the midfield. Juve undoubtedly need to make changes at half-time if they are to have any chance of recording a positive result.

H.T. Roma 0-0 Juventus

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the first half.

36' Yellow card: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

30' Juventus' midfield has been a complete non-entity. Pogba in particular, has been extremely quiet.

23' Off the post!!!! Great effort! The ball is rolled back to Pjanic on the edge of the penalty, and the midfielder subsequently curls the ball beautifully past Buffon and off the right post.

20' Yellow card: Paul Pogba (Juventus)

17' Digne has been impressive, so far, on his debut. The Roma midfield have pushed the ball out to the left flank on a number of occasions in these early stages, in order to get the Frenchman on the ball.

14' Juve are slowly finding their way into this game. The champions need to get Dybala on the ball in the final third.

8' Without Marchisio, Juve have so far struggled to gain a foothold in the middle of the park.

7' Close!! Iago Falque wins the ball off Pogba just outside the penalty area and subsequently rifles just over the crossbar.

3' Roma have started very well, pressing forward in numbers. Juventus are struggling to get out of their own half at the moment.

KICK OFF!

Digne is set to make his debut for Roma, while Alex Sandro and Cuadrado will start on the bench for Juventus.

AS Roma starting XI: Szczesny; Florenzi, Manolas, De Rossi, Digne; Kieta, Nianggolan, Pjanic; Falque, Dzeko, Salah.

Juventus starting XI: Buffon, Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Padoin, Pogba, Evra, Mandzukic, Dybala.

AS Roma player to watch: Mohamed Salah - During his loan spell at Fiorentina at the end of last season, Salah ran the Juve defence ragged. The former Basel man inspired the Florence club to a 2-1 win at the J Stadium in the Coppa Italia, scoring a brace on the night.