Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Griezmann brace helps Atleti to three points

A brace from Antoine Griezmann was enough to give Atletico Madrid a narrow 2-0 victory over Getafe.

The Frenchman opened the scoring only four minutes into the game but after that the first period proved to be very slow paced with Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Oliver Torres and Angle Lafita all having half chances, however none came to fruition.

It was Getafe that had the better chances going into the second period from Lafita and Pedro Leon but an equaliser was still missing, Jackson Martinez went close towards the end before he turned provider for Griezmann to secure all three points.

Griezmann breaks the deadlock

The home side came looked up for the match from the word go when they opened the scoring after just four minutes of the match, it was poor defending from Getafe as they looked to play Griezmann offside but Alexis was playing the Frenchman on when the ball was clipped into the area before he fired in from close range.

Game dies off

Madrid very much dominated the proceedings but since the goal four minutes into the match, there was very few chances of any recognition. Carrasco and Torres were proving a problem for the Getafe with both having decent chances at goal but neither could find the target.

Lafita had Getafe’s first opportunity of the game on the half hour mark but it proved to be a comfortable save for Petros Sotiriou.

Getafe go close

Three minutes from the end, the visitors have two good opportunities to level the game. A ball was played into Stefan Scepovic who scored at the weekend but couldn’t find the net this time when he could only find the side netting, moments later he capitalised on an Atletico defensive mistake but his second effort was pushed away by Sotiriou.

Visitors dominate

Very much like the first period it was a half of very few clear opportunities but Getafe began to get a foothold in the game, just before the hour mark as Carlos Vigaray drove brilliantly down the left hand side before finding Lafita who played an excellent cross into the area but nobody was on there to get onto it.

It was then the turn of Leon who was played through by Alvaro Medran but the Spanish skipper could only poke the ball wide of the mark.

Atletico look to kill the game

Atletico were very much out of the game for the majority of the second period, Martinez like his side had done very little since his introduction but he very nearly doubled his sides lead with 15 minutes to go when he did brilliantly to get his head onto Gabi’s cross but the angled header was just over the target.

Griezmann seals the win

In the dying embers of the match Atletico doubled their lead to kill off the game, Martinez who had missed previously turned provider this time as he drove down the left before he played a low ball into the striker and from a very similar range to the first, he stroked it home to seal the victory.