Neymar to sign new Barcelona contract, according to reports

It is reported that Neymar JR is set to sign a new deal with Barcelona, to keep at the Nou Camp until 2021.

Staying put

The Brazilian is arguably one of the best players on the planet, scoring 55 goals in 93 La Liga matches since his £48.6million move from Santos back in 2013.

The 24-year-old only has two years left on his current contract, and has attracted the attention of the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain. However, club president, Josep Bartomeu, has indicated that Neymar wants to stay in Catalonia.

In a press conference, Bartomeu said that Neymar "does not want to leave" and that the club "don't want him to go " and will announce a "renewal for five seasons" in the "next few days."

He continued saying that it is "normal" that "many clubs are interested" but members and fans need to be "calm" as the club and Neymar will "iron out the minor details" in the "coming days."

Above: Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona | Photo: Sky Sports

Increasing the cash flow

The 2015/16 season was a success both on, and off the pitch, with the income increasing by £51m to £550m.

They also managed to cut their debt by £33m to £231m, and Bartomeu said that they will look to go forward, financially next season.

He said that the club have a "strategic plan" to increase their revenue to "keep up the competitiveness" in football and to "maintain the best players."

Bartomeu continued saying that they "need to renew" the contracts of both Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano and "lots of other players" that the club "want to stay" as they "deserve it."

Talking about transfers, he said that "sixty million Euros" is the figure the "sporting area" is working on to "dedicate to new signings."

Bartomeu said that reinforcements will be "youth products" from the club and others from "outside" to add to a "great team."

Barcelona will take on Sevilla in the first-leg of the Supercopa de Espana on Friday, August 12.