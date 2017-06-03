Highlights and Goals Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid in UCL Final 2016/17 in Cardiff
(Picture: VAVEL.com)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

22:10. Right then, that's about all the time we've got for in Cardiff. The 2017 Champions League, and club football season, is officially over and it ends with a familiar finish: Real Madrid being crowned European champions for a record-extending 12th time.