Highlights and Goals Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid in UCL Final 2016/17 in Cardiff

22:10. Right then, that's about all the time we've got for in Cardiff. The 2017 Champions League, and club football season, is officially over and it ends with a familiar finish: Real Madrid being crowned European champions for a record-extending 12th time.

They fully earned their triumph in truth, a blitzing second-half performance putting Juventus to the sword after an even first-half which left the two teams locked at 1-1 at the break. Mario Mandžuki?'s acrobatic stunner had pulled Real Madrid level after Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring. But Zinedine Zidane's side - as the holders of the competition - rallied in the second-half. Casemiro's deflected strike put them back in front and Ronaldo's second of the night put the game out of the Old Lady's reach. Juventus were reduced to 10 men when Juan Cuadrado was sent off for two yellow cards and Madrid substitute Marco Asensio added a fourth to put the gloss on things for the back-to-back European champions. They are the first team since 1990's AC Milan to retain the trophy and deservedly so.

22:08. There's the trophy lift. Judge for yourself but for me it's a lowly 5/10. Expected better.

22:05. Really does hammer home the French manager's achievement, doesn't it?

Zinedine Zidane has managed just 20 Champions League games in his managerial career.

He's already won the competition twice!



22:04. Queen's 'We Are The Champions' playing out inside the stadium now, with Real Madrid making the most of another success. Not the most enthralling trophy lift though, was it? Disappointing to be honest. Distinct lack of limbs. It's almost like they've won it so much they're not as bothered anymore. (That's probably not true, though)

22:02. Here comes the confetti and the fireworks, Juventus' players gathered to the left of the stage as they sit and ponder what could have been as the trophy is passed around all the Real Madrid players.

22:01. Here we go then. Ian Rush comes out to stand the Champions League trophy, decked in white ribbons yet again, on its podium. Juventus are given a standing ovation from Juventus' players as they collect their loser's medals, with ex-Barcelona defender Dani Alves given jeers as he receives his. All the Real Madrid players then make their way up to celebrate adding the Champions League to their La Liga success, the first time they have won both in a single season in 59 years. Ramos holds the prize aloft again and Real Madrid are champions for a 12th time! Unparalleled supremacy.

21:56. Reminder: Real Madrid had only five shots on target tonight. They scored four goals. That's clinical for you. The best attack on the continent?

21:55. Real Madrid worthy winners, and they'll soon be celebrating their success with the trophy. They've all changed into their white home kit to be presented the Champions League, otherwise known as Ol' Big Ears, in.

21:52. A word on Sergio Ramos too, just look at that record...

Sergio Ramos may be a slime, but the man is a relentless winner.



UCL x3

La Liga x4

Copa del Rey x2

Club World Cup x2

World Cup x2

21:50. Record after record after record. That goes for both Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has won this competition four times, a joint-record with former AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf and Barcelona quartet Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi. He's also got more Champions League final goals than any other player after tonight's brace having become the first player to score 10 goals from the quarter-final stage onwards. He truly is otherworldly.

21:49. On his future, with Bale linked with a move away from Madrid, the winger continues: "I don't read anything. It doesn't affect me. It's been a difficult season but I was happy [to be on the bench] and I was happy to play a part."

21:47. Gareth Bale, to the BT Sport cameras, hails a "dream come true" to feature off the bench in his hometown and lead Real Madrid to yet more glory. He says: "This is the reward you get for all the hard work you put in. We've made more history. We're very happy to win the 12th and we'll enjoy this moment."

21:46. Devastation for Juventus and Gianluigi Buffon. The Old Lady haven't won this competition since 1996. They've lost all five of the finals they have reached since then and the disappointment on Buffon's face is hard to see. The 39-year-old might not get another chance to be here.

21:44. La Duodécima, so tonight will be remembered as. Juventus crumbled in the end, but thanks largely to Real Madrid's incredible attacking quality. What work from Zinedine Zidane, who inside 18 months has led his Madrid side to two triumphs in this competition as well as a league title. The Frenchman has plenty of quality to work with, but even still - it really is quite an achievement.

21:42. Real Madrid are the first time since AC Milan 27 years ago to retain the Champions League. The most successful team in this competition have won it for a third time in the last four years. Utter, utter dominance. It's also a double for them, having won La Liga for the first time in five years last month.

FT: Juventus (Mandžuki? 27') 1-4 Real Madrid (Ronaldo 20', 64', Casemiro 61', Asensio 90') - Los Blancos are European champions for the 12th time!

90+2' Four minutes of added time in Cardiff and the Juventus players and fans alike are all completely dejected. Their second-half performance has been a direct contrast to their first. What a shame.

90+1' That was 21-year-old Asensio's 10th goal in 38 games in his first season for Madrid. He'll be one to watch out for over the coming years, no doubt.

90' Alves brings down Modri? around 30-yards from goal and Ronaldo stands over it, taking his trademark steps back but his attempt is blocked by the top of the wall. Marcelo keeps it and crosses into the box for Asensio - among a sea of bodies - to stab in. Real Madrid will be European champions yet again, and in some style.

89' GOAALL!!! It's 4-1 to Madrid. They're rubbing it in now, Asensio the latest to score.

88' There we have it then, Real Madrid's third and final sub and the final change of the night: Kroos off for Morata. The German is smiling and embracing his teammates on his way off the field, before geeing up the Madrid end with a few fist-pumps. It's pretty much all over.

87' Dani Alves bursts into the box but he's beaten to Higuaín's pass by Navas, who sprints off his line to gather the loose ball. Real Madrid just minutes away from retaining their Champions League crown.

86' Chance for Mandžuki? to test Navas but he gets his header all wrong, connecting with his shoulder. Replays of that incident reveal Cuadrado was probably unfortunate to be sent off. Morata's introduction is imminent in the final substitution of the game.

85' Well what a disappointing way to end this final, Ramos' antics completely uneccessary there. Cuadrado really shouldn't be sent off for that if it was only for the push, but we need replays to reveal the full extent of the coming-together.

83' RED CARD! Juventus are down to 10 as substitute Cuadrado receives a second yellow card and marches down the tunnel, 15 minutes after coming on. Ramos is guilty of bizarre theatrics though, diving to the floor after Cuadrado's push - though there may have been contact with the winger's foot too.

82' Isco is withdrawn for Real Madrid to a great reception with Asensio replacing him in attacking midfield.

81' CLOSE! Ramos' foul invites Juventus to put a right-sided free-kick into the danger area. Dani Alves flicks it into space where Alex Sandro runs to flick a ball across towards the far post, but it's just a yard wide with no-one on hand to put it in. Bonucci wasn't far away.

80' Juventus' unbeaten run coming to an end, just as Atletico Madrid's did against Real Madrid in the final three years ago. The scoreline is almost 4-1 too as Ronaldo drives a cross from the right into Bale but Bonucci is on hand first to clear. That would've been the Welshman's first touch, and he would've only needed to tap it in to an empty net from a couple of yards out too.

79' Juventus have conceded as many goals in this game as they had across their previous 12 matches in this season's Champions League. They're venturing forward to pull it back to 3-2, but that leaves them in danger of being caught on the counter-attack. They'll need a strong finish to pull this back from the brink.

77' ?Juventus also make one final change, Lemina replacing Dybala. Kroos then swings in a right-footed cross into the box but Mandžuki? heads clear.

76' Here he comes. In his hometown, Bale replacing Benzema with hat-trick-chasing Ronaldo presumably moving centrally. Not a bad player to bring on from the bench, is it.

75' Not far off! Benzema's attempt to curl in a right-footed attempt is blocked but it falls the way of Marcelo at the edge of the box and his effort, trying to guide a right-footer into the far top corner, is only a couple of yards over. Meanwhile Gareth Bale is being prepped to come on.

74' Not long left for Juventus to get back into this game and their substitutions have done nothing to chance the story of this second-half. Madrid are seeing all of the ball and finding it surprisingly easy to carve out chances. Juventus counter-attack after winning the ball but Cuadrado's final ball is nowhere near any of his teammates and the break is wasted.

72' Real Madrid are starting to really enjoy themselves now. Benzma dances past a few challenges before finding Marcelo to his left, but Ronaldo can only fire the Brazilian's cross well over the bar. Los Blancos well on their way to a 12th European Cup.

71' Another Juventus booking, this one going to Cuadrado for crudely bringing down Ronaldo from behind.

70' Here's the fourth goal of the night that saw Real Madrid go 3-1 up.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 career goals



SIX HUNDRED!



We repeat...



SIX HUNDRED!



69' Another Juventus substitution, Pjani? replaced by Marchisio as Alex Sandro is booked for bringing down Varane.

68' This is the first time that Juventus have conceded more than once in the Champions League tonight. Real Madrid have had four shots on target and scored from three. They've dominated this second-half and their quality in the final third is shining through. Ronaldo has done remarkably little bar score two goals, but in the end - that's all that matters in a final of these proportions isn't it?

67' So soon after his first booking, Pjani? brings down Casemiro. Juve desperately need to regroup. They've been distinctly second-best in this second-half, with just 39 per-cent possession and no attempts on goal. Will they lose a fifth straight final?

66' Three minutes and six seconds between Real Madrid's two goals and suddenly, Los Blancos have the trophy within their grasp. Juventus need to keep their heads as Pjani? commits a foul and goes into the book. Cuadrado meanwhile replaces Barzagli as Max Allegri looks to utilise a more attacking set-up.

65' Modri? steals in front of Mandžuki? to win possession and gets to the by-line, swingin in a cross to the near post where Ronaldo runs in to produce a fine finish to find the far corner. That's his 105th Champions League goal and his 600th career goal for club and country

64' GOAAAALLLL!!! IT'S 3-1 TO REAL MADRID. GUESS WHO? RONALDO, AGAIN!

63' Well, I said Real Madrid need to take advantage of their spells on top and they've done just that. Three shots on target, two goals. Can Juventus produce another spirited response?

62' A cleared ball from Sandro bounces out for Casemiro around 30-yards out and he opts to hit it first time. It bends off the back of Khedira's heels and spins inside the left post, just out of reach of Buffon's outstretched right hand. That's his sixth of the season, following on from a long-distance stunner against Porto. He got a bit luckier with this one.

62' GOAAAALLL!!! REAL MADRID ARE BACK IN FRONT THANKS TO CASEMIRO'S HOPEFUL ATTEMPT FROM DISTANCE. 2-1!

61' Feels like a game in which the teams need to take advantage of their spells on top, and Real Madrid are certainly enjoying being the better side at the moment, though Carvajal's right-sided cross is poor. Madrid at least doing well to keep the ball and maintain the pressure with Juventus struggling to get the ball clear for respite.

?59' Isco finds some space on the edge of the box after Carvajal's feed but he fires a left-footed attempt well, well wide.

58' Bale is on the touchline warming up. His introduction might not be too far away as Real Madrid look to pry open Juventus' organised defence. They break with good pace to find Isco on the left. He cuts inside and finds Modri? but there's very little width and Barzagli deals with the first ball. His clearance is poor and Modri? retrieves. Varane drives forward to offer another option, sneaking into the box but seeing his low rolled cross hooked clear. Once again Real Madrid keep the ball and Marcelo's cross from the left corner of the box almost finds Ronaldo at the far post but he's inches away from meeting it behind Alex Sandro.

56' The game picks up in tempo again if even for a few minutes. Isco pulls a cross towards Kroos in the box that Khedira blocks. The ball then falls for Marcelo who lashes a left-footed effort just wide of the side-netting.

55' Right on cue, Modri? fires a 30-yarder towards Buffon's goal but it's at a nice height for the 'keeper - who sees it all the way and catches it well. Modri? hasn't scored since September, by the way.

54' Not much action at the minute, with Sandro fouling Modri?. This game isn't out of control by any means, but it is getting a bit more reckless minute-by-minute. Nothing meaningful to talk about.

52' Another foul, another booking. Kroos goes down for fouling compatriot and fellow midfielder Khedira, a late stamp on the Juventus man's right foot.

51' Alves down in pain now after a tangle with Marcelo. The referee didn't spot it, which is lucky for the Brazilian as he stamps down on the right-back's foot. He does come over to apologise, though that probably doesn't mean much to Alves as he walks around gingerly.

50' Minor head injury for Bonucci, it seems. He gestures to suggest he's seeing stars as replays show the ball flicked up to strike him in the face. He's patched up and sent back out on to the pitch in no time thankfully.

48' That is just brilliant from 36-year-old Barzagli, who manages to get back in the box and poke the ball out of play with Isco closing in on the near post. Varane is then penalised for a foul at the corner as he tries to meet Kroos' delivery, but there's really not much in it. Bonucci seems quite dazed though.

47' Ronaldo flicks the ball into Benzema in the box but it's just behind the Frenchman and Chiellini is on hand to clear. Ronaldo is back in the middle again for the moment as the camera pans to Gareth Bale. He could still have some say off the bench, as could Morata or for Juve - Cuadrado.

46' We're back out for the second-half as Real Madrid get us restarted. Same as the first-half, please. That'd be treat.

20:47. Gianluigi Buffon has conceded six goals against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League in just five games, which is more than against any other player. The Portuguese's opener today was only the fourth goal that the Italian has let in in this competition this season, in Juve's 13th game. It was the first time they conceded first, though they only trailed for seven minutes...

20:45. Cracking shot of Mandžuki?'s equaliser. Surely we won't see better than that in the second-half?

20:43. Both of the goals so far this evening came as a result of fine team moves, but amazingly Juventus' did not touch the ground beyond the half-way line. Bonucci fired it up to Alex Sandro from the half-way line, not letting it bounce. He crossed first-time into Higuaín, whose chest and touch allowed Mandžuki? to chest it himself before turning and delivering a truly phenomenal strike past Navas. Few final goals can rival that, although Real Madrid boss Zidane's volley in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen is one of them. Don't remember it? You should. But if you need reminding, here...

20:40. What a first 45 minutes of football. Two great goals but one particularly special. Juventus would be up on the judges' scorecard, were this boxing. They tested Keylor Navas more often than Real asked Gianluigi Buffon into action, the Spaniards' only shot on target their goal. We're still all even though and with Madrid's firepower you can never rule them out. Indeed, they're still in a great position having struggled to find space in between Juve's lines so far.

HT: Juventus (Mandžuki?, 27') 1-1 Real Madrid (Ronaldo, 20').

45+2' Real Madrid just attempted a long throw-in. Yes, a long throw-in à la Rory Delap. It wasn't nearly as effective though, and that means we'll go into the break all level.

45+1' Isco turns to shoot after receiving the ball from Kroos but Alex Sandro blocks it. Isco then tries to find the overlapping Carvajal on the right but Sandro once again reads it. Very alert defending.

45' Ronaldo moving from the left to the centre and back again. The winger hasn't seen much possession in the final third but typically, he's been on the scoresheet. He's just so efficient. Real Madrid certainly need to get the ball into more dangerous areas, as they're not posing enough of a penetrative threat from the deep areas in which their creative players are being forced to remain with the ball. Casemiro drives a 30-yarder wide of the post and we'll have two minutes of additional time at the end of this first-half.

44' Real Madrid move forward into Juventus' half and enjoy some possession across the edge of the box until Carvajal's deep cross is gathered by Buffon above the leaping Ronaldo.

43' Great intensity and ferocity as Alves fouls compatriot Marcelo. They've had plenty of battles up and down the years, with this Alves' 43rd meeting with Real Madrid as a player. Barcelona fans will be cheering him and Juventus on, no doubt.

42' Mandžuki? is down again after a challenge with Carvajal, the defender booked although he appeared to get the ball first. Mandžuki? in the wars at the moment.

41' What a response Juventus have produced since going behind. As before Ronaldo's opener, it's all them again. Pjani?'s well-driven effort from outside the box is blocked from Varane after the ball fell to him from an initial Sandro throw-in on the left.

39' Goalscorer Mandžuki? receives some treatment for a blow to the ankle, but he should be fine to continue even though he's limping for the moment. A break for us all to gather breath, at least.

38' Juve have so much height inside the box and Real Madrid will be kepy busy at set-pieces all night. However, even though Chiellini meets a corner, he's adjudged to have fouled a defender on his way to the ball.

37' With that equaliser just over 10 minutes ago now, Mandžukiç, who also scored for Bayern Munich at Wembley in 2013, is the third player to score in the European Cup final for two different teams after Velibor Vasovi? and yep, Cristiano Ronaldo.

36' Pjani? is caught with an elbow and Juventus have another chance. They call up their towering defenders in order to hang one into the area, which is exactly what the Bosnian midfielder does - but Ramos deals with it before Chiellini can meet the delivery.

35' Pjani? eyes it up, as does Dybala, but it is the man who won it who goes with it. His attempt though, is blocked by Ronaldo - though there are questions as to whether it should have been handball. Real get away with it though.

34' Dybala has been brilliant for Juventus so far, showing such quick feet. He's first to the ball with Modri? to win a free-kick around 30-yards from goal. Juve have got a few good free-kick takers...

33' CHANCE FOR MADRID! Marcelo gets into space at the by-line and fires a cross into the box but after Benzema misses it, Ronaldo gets it all wrong and guides his header away from the target. Could that have been 2-1?

Mario Mandžuki? becomes the third player to score for two different clubs in a European Cup final

2013: Bayern
2017: Juventus

Special

Mario Mandžuki? becomes the third player to score for two different clubs in a European Cup final



2013: Bayern

2017: Juventus



31' Ramos goes into the book now for bringing down Alves in cynical fashion inside the centre circle. No dispute about that.

30' That's livened up the Juve end. A seriously sumptuous goal. Here's Ronaldo's opener from earlier, by the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score in three Champions League finals

2008
2014
2017

Wow!



2008

2014

2017



28' That really is something. Mandžuki? nets in his second Champions League final and what a goal it is. That is among the best goals to grace a final in this competition, I assure you. His back to goal, he receives the ball from Higuaín and takes a touch before producing an overhead kick that loops over Navas into the top corner and draws Juventus level seven minutes after going behind. 'Olé, olé, olé, Juve! Juve!' emphatically rings around the ground.

27' OH MY WORD! WHAT A GOAL. JUVENTUS DRAW LEVEL THROUGH MANDŽUKI?! 1-1.

26' Dybala looks to find Alex Sandro in behind but Carvajal is stood in his way. Real Madrid counter but Isco can't control on the edge of the area, offering Juve a chance to counter. Higuaín has a one-two with Mandžuki? but his thunderous volley on the return is blocked by Varane. Plenty to keep up with.

24' That, also of course, extends their incredible goalscoring run. Juventus look to muster a response but Mandžuki? can't do much with Alex Sandro's cross. Marcelo fails to clear his lines with the loose ball but Madrid defend well to win it back.

23' Advantage Real Madrid. Ronaldo has now netted four goals in five matches at this stadium, his first with Los Blancos after three for Manchester United. He'd been relatively quiet until now but you can never, ever count that man out. His 405th Real goal, his 89th for them in Europe.

21' Where did that come from?! Benzema finds Ronaldo and he plays a one-two with Carvajal, the right-back squaring inside to Ronaldo in the box and the Portuguese winger - it would be him wouldn't it? - side foots a right-footed effort that deflects off Bonucci to find the bottom left corner for his 41st goal of the season. He is only the second player after Alfredo Di Stéfano to score in three different European Cup/Champions League finals.

20' GOAAAAAALLLLL!!! IT'S 1-0 TO REAL MADRID! THAT MAN CRISTIANO RONALDO.

19' Loads of early aggression in this. Carvajal and Mandžuki? come together and Ramos and the striker enjoy some words that I probably wouldn't be able to repeat here even if I could speak any language other than English.

18' Great defending by Dani Alves, who burst back to dispossess Ronaldo just as he prepared to cut inside and fire off a right-footer on the edge of the box after a counter-attack had seen Benzema find him on the left.

17' Casemiro brings down Pjani? with a late tackle, although there wasn't much of it, and Juventus players are keen to remind Brych that is the midfielder's second foul already. He escapes a booking though.

16' Alex Sandro's low cross from the left is cleared by Varane and Madrid look to start a counter-attack. Isco is momentarily forced backwards before Real repeatedly attempt to switch to either flank in search of space. There's precious little of it, though, with so many Juve players in their way. Marcelo opens up a chance to cross but Chiellini powers clear.

13' From the free-kick, though, Real Madrid are once again met by a wall of black and white. Benzema pulls down a ball into the box but he uses his right arm to control it as he looks to spin towards goal. Referee Felix Brych spots it and that's the end of that for that Madrid attack.

12' Juventus finding it far easier of the two sides to spot a pass but Bouncci's ball out the back to Dybala is overhit and sees the Argentine lose possession to Kroos, going into the book for bringing him down on the charge around 40 yards from goal.

10' Madrid enjoying spells on the ball but Juve's pressing is ensuring that it isn't anything dangerous. Modri? and Isco have regularly had to drop deep to pick up the ball and the Italians are starving their playmakers time and space in possession.

8' Juventus fire a long ball up to Mandžuki?, who is just squeezed out by Carvajal. Real Madrid yet to really pose a problem up the other end, as Chiellini closes in on Modri? to win the ball at the edge of the Juve box.

6' GREAT SAVE! Juventus showing good shape at the back, as expected, but also very lively going forward as Alves swings in a cross that almost finds Khedira in the box. It's kept alive on the left and put back into the box, where Varane heads out only to Pjani? on the edge of the area. The Bosnian chests the ball down and fires a well-hit drive which forces a good low stop to the right from Navas.

4' Another save from Navas! Higuaín shows quick feet to get past Casemiro find the space to shoot from distance, an attempt that stings the palms of Navas. The 'keeper spills the shot but there's no-one there to meet the follow-up.

3' First shot on target! Kroos loses possession to Dani Alves and Juventus work it to Alex Sandro, who finds Mandžuki? on the left and he swings a cross into Higuaín but his header is a simple save for Navas.

2' Khedira brings down Modri? in the game's first foul and then seconds later, from the free-kick, Benzema commits a foul in trying to meet a long ball lofted forward.

1' Juventus, in their traditional black and white as the home team, get us started. Real Madrid are in their purple away kit. How many teams have ever won the Champions League in purple?

19:46. The pitch is cleared and all the pre-match festivities completed as Ramos and Buffon shake hands and flip the coin with Felix Brych. Let's get on with it.

19:45. Here we are then. The two teams are out, donned in smart presentation jackets, as the famous Champions League anthem booms around the stadium. There's even a mosaic in the Juve end, reading: 'The time is now' as Ian Rush brings out the trophy and parades it to all four sides of the ground before taking it back down the tunnel. What a prize it is.

19:44. Could be a later kick-off than expected. The players are all in the tunnel but the pitch isn't clear from that 'ceremony' yet.

19:42. Let's bring you another phenomenal stat - Juventus have never trailed at any point in this season's knockout phase. That surely underlines how important the first goal is this evening. Juve are well capable of shutting up shop, even against a Madrid side that have gone well over a year since they last failed to score in a competitive fixture.

19:39. Great point from VAVEL UK's Sam France, on Twitter here. I don't know either. Seems all a bit much this, though some sections of the crowd are getting into it...

19:36. The pre-match entertainment - called the opening ceremony - is underway with Black Eyed Peas performing a selection of their iconic songs. I've gotta feeling, tonight's gonna be a good night.

19:34. Here's a statistic that very few would have expected. This will be Isco’s 50th Champions League game but he's only scored one goal in his last 31 outings in this tournament. That was against Atletico Madrid in their last outing, but it's still a surprise nonetheless.

19:30. Bale doesn't start, but he can still join a small club of winners to lift the Champions League trophy in their hometown. The Welshman can become the sixth player to do so and the first since 2000, when Nicolas Anelka - also at Real Madrid - did so in a 3-0 win over Valencia in Paris. Angelo di Livio (Juventus vs Ajax in Rome in 1996), Alex Stepney (Manchester United vs Benfica in Wembley in 1968), Miguel Muñoz (Real Madrid vs Fiorentina in Madrid in 1957) and Enrique Mateos (also Real Madrid vs Fiorentina in 1957). 10 players have missed out on the ultimate glory in their hometowns, meanwhile.

19:26. The warm-ups are complete and the two sets of teams are off down the tunnel to get themselves psyched up. Not that they need much motivation.

19:23. As well as Real Madrid's attacking riches, Juve have a very attacking line-up out this evening. Higuaín (five goals in this competition) and Dybala (four) are the two main men to look out for, but Alves poses great threat from right wing-back while Mandžuki? has developed into a dangerous winger, though he plays in more of an inside role behind Higuaín today as Allegri goes for the 3-4-2-1. Plenty for Madrid - who have conceded in all bar one game in this season's Champions League - to ponder defensively.

19:18. And to another of the key men: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese No.7 has reached the 10-goal mark for the sixth consecutive Champions League campaign. No other player has done it on more than two consecutive seasons, with Lionel Messi and Ruud van Nistelrooy the only others to do so. He’s also played more than any other outfield player in this season’s competition - he's on 1110 minutes, and you can bet he'll complete the full 90 tonight. He's a true phenomenon, and winning tonight might end the voting for the 2017 Balon d'Or already. This is his fifth final, with only three players - Alfredo Di Stéfano (7) and Paolo Maldini and Paco Gento (both 8) featuring in more.

19:15. Just half-an-hour until kick-off and the Principality Stadium is filling up. Let's turn out attentions to Gianluigi Buffon for a moment then. The veteran 'keeper insisted he felt like a child thinking about tonight's game in the pre-match press conference yesterday, but he's anything but. Regardless, to be at his level at his age is quite the feat. Buffon is still very much considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. Fun fact, the 'keeper - who will captain Juventus tonight - has been team-mates with players born in 1958 (Giovanni Galli) and 2000 (Moise Kean), and with players born in six different decades.

19:11. Real Madrid manager Zidane - in his second final after last season's success having also been here as a player - insists his players must simply use their experience of last year to their advantage. He says: "The most important thing was to get here, now think about how you have done it before. From experience, you know how these things work. You have won the Champions League twice, for me that's the key. After all you've achieved, remember that there are only two teams in the final."

19:07. According to Juve boss Max Allegri, the Italians must be "fiendish" against Real Madrid if they are to overcome the odds (albeit not the biggest odds in the world) and be triumphant tonight. He said ahead of the game: "We have worked hard all year and the wins this season have been all about reaching this game. But on Saturday we need to win and we need to understand when will be the moments to attack and when to defend. We have to have the belief that we can bring that cup home and we have to be fiendish to strike when Real offer us an opening. Two finals in three years is an important step but it is not enough. We have to win and we must be tough, technically and tactically. We aren't here to visit Cardiff - we came here to win and take that trophy back home. In 2015 we got to the final and deserved it but perhaps we didn't feel confident enough because we had come out of a number of years of struggling in the Champions League. We didn't expect to win but now it is different."

19:04. So many stories and sub-plots already to this one. Can Juventus end their long wait for a European success and hand Buffon his first Champions League triumph? Can Ronaldo win it for the fourth time and Real Madrid's 12th? Not only that, but can they become the first team since 1990 to retain the trophy? Here's hoping for a thrilling 90 minutes of football. Those two teams certainly promise as much.

18:59. Plenty of time until kick-off in the Welsh capital but the atmosphere is already picking up, particularly in the Juve end. The closed roof certainly has an effect.

18:55. Juventus are the only team to have gone unbeaten (at least so far) in this season's Champions League - winning nine games and drawn three. They are the first team since Atletico Madrid in 2013-14 to reach the final without losing once, but we all remember how that ended... (Well, if you dont: Having led 1-0 in the 92nd minute, Atleti lost 4-1 to Real after extra-time as their rivals celebrated La Decima).

18:51. No shocks from Juve, who name the same starting line-up as the one that saw off Monaco in their semi-final second-leg a few weeks ago. Former Real Madrid pair Khedira and Higuaín both start.

18:48. And Juve’s bench: Neto, Benatia, Lichsteiner, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Cuadrado.

18:45. We finally have it... Juventus’ starting XI: Buffon; Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli; Alves, Pjani?, Khedira, Sandro; Mandžuki?, Higuaín, Dybala.

18:39. Expected to have Juventus' starting eleven and seven-man bench shortly. They've just been out on the pitch for their pre-match walk around.

18:36. As expected from Los Blancos, with the fit-again Bale on the bench and Isco favoured over the Welshman in the starting line-up. There is no place for James Rodríguez - who cost £63 million in the summer of 2014 - in the squad whatsoever. Striker Álvaro Morata, whose future also hangs in the balance, is on the bench.

18:35. Real Madrid's bench: Casilla, Nacho, Danilo, Asensio, Kova?i?, Bale, Morata.

18:33. First Real Madrid's starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modri?; Ronaldo, Isco, Benzema.

18:30. Some of the team news is in...

18:13. Did you know? This is the 19th encounter between Juventus and Real Madrid - all coming in this competition be it when it was called the European Cup or in its current incarnation, the Champions League. That this the second-most played fixture in its history after Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (24 times).

18:00. The Champions League final pulls in fans and neutrals everywhere and one man in Cardiff is Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard used to play for the Old Lady, featuring in their last final in 2015, and notched 15 league goals in the season just gone for the Swans. Here he is being mobbed by Italians on the streets.

17:45. Two hours until kick-off in Cardiff and the roof is closed, as you can see for yourself. What an atmosphere there should be tonight, though only 36,000 of the 74,500 total have been allocated to supporters of either team.

17:20. As we grow closer to kick-off, why not remember the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid of 19 years ago, where Real won the trophy for the first time in 32 years. Today they can win their third in the last four years in what is their 15th final.

17:10. Were Juventus to win it, though, Buffon would surpass former AC Milan skipper Paolo Maldini as the oldest player ever to win this competition. Maldini won it at 38 years and 331 days in 2006-07, while Buffon is 39 years and 126 days old. Legends of the game Juventus vs Real Madrid today.

17:00. Premier League side Manchester City were the last team to stop Real Madrid from scoring - way back in April 2016. They've scored in every game this season and in every one of their last 64 fixtures across all competitions, the longest streak a team from one of Europe's top five leagues ever has put together. But if any defence is going to stop them it will be the formidable back-line of Juventus', you'd think. That's the big question, anyway. Gianluigi Buffon is probably in for a busy evening if he's to win his first ever Champions League trophy, as so many people hope he will. The 39-year-old has won every other honour in the game and this could be his last chance to add European silverware to the set. Juve will have to conquer their poor record on this stage - having lost their last four Champions League finals. The Bianconeri have also lost more than any other club in the competition having been on the losing side six times.

16:50. Tonight's venue is the Principality Stadium, otherwise known as the Millennium Stadium. The 74,500-seater hosted the FA Cup final between 2001 and 2006 while Wembley Stadium was being redeveloped. Interestingly, of the first 11 major cup finals staged here - all were won by the home team. The home team here? Juventus. The second-largest stadium with a retractable roof, which takes 20 minutes to open or close, the roof will remain shut tonight.

16:30. Enzo Zidane, the son of manager Zinedine, has been included in Real Madrid's 25-man travelling squad. The 22-year-old has made just one senior appearance for the club, in November 2016, as he came from the bench to score in a 6-1 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa. The odds on him playing today are fairly small, however. He's unlikely even to make the 18-man matchday squad, in full truth. Still, what an experience...

Enzo Zidane in a training session

And finally, last but by far not least, Sam France has analysed why Juventus' transfer business - a direct contrast to Real Madrid's galácticos policy - makes them the model club for any other in Europe. He's got a good point, you know. Juve's standing on the continent is all the more impressive

We've already mentioned the 1997-98 Champions League final, but what about the other meetings between Real Madrid and Juventus? Fear not, Ryan White has taken a look right here. Peruse at your pleasure.

VAVEL UK reporter Chris Lincoln took a look at whether Ronaldo and co. are the side to break down Juventus' brilliant back-line. The Old Lady have yet to concede more than once in a European encounter this term. But is today the day? Juve will be looking at how to get the better of Real's defence themselves, and there are certainly openings, as Chris explains. Check it out.

Matt Dawson took an in-depth look at Juventus' road to the final, with Sam Straw examining Real's route to Cardiff. Impossible to argue they don't deserve to be here...

Real Madrid and Juventus are undoubtedly two of the most talented teams in Europe, hence why they're here today - but how would they fit into one XI? Our man Brandon Sayer had his say on a Real-Juve combined eleven. Six Madrid players, five Juventus. Let us know what you think.

At VAVEL we've had plenty of pre-match analysis ahead of today - the biggest sporting event of 2017. Here's a sample of some of the best...

Team news, then. Who's fit and who isn't? There aren't many set to miss out, to be honest. Real Madrid boss Zidane will have to choose between Bale and Isco to start, with Bale having not featured since April 23 with an ankle issue. Dani Carvajal will be fit from a hamstring injury. Juventus have a full squad to pick from, with former Real midfielder Sami Khedira back from a thigh injury for the final game of the Serie A season, while Mario Mandžuki? is fit from a knee problem.

In case you're interested, tonight's referee is UEFA Elite official Felix Brych. The 41-year-old, who oversaw the 2014 Europa League final, has been the man in charge five Champions League fixtures this term including Juve's 2-0 round of 16 first-leg at Porto. You may recognise the German for having been at Euro 2016 last term, taking charge of England's late win over Wales in the group stages. Fun fact, the Bundesliga regular is also a qualified doctor of law.

The man across from Zidane on the touchline, if you didn't know, is Massimiliano Allegri. The 49-year-old has been in charge since July 2014, managing a phenomenal 70 per-cent win ratio. They have won the league and cup in all three of his years at the club, Juventus' monopoly on Italian football all the more impressive given Allegri has had to cope with the losses of key players like Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba while in charge. Amazingly, Allegri wasn't even a popular appointment when The Old Lady looked for a replacement for Antonio Conte - three-time title-winner himself - who took up the Italy job after the 2014 World Cup. And now look at him...

Incredibly, if Real win today in Juventus vs Real Madrid final - Zidane will have led the club to the Champions League trophy twice and a long-awaited La Liga title, all inside his first 18 months of senior management. The Frenchman only earned his UEFA Pro Licence in May 2015, but he has already achieved so much since then.

Did you know? Juve beat Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals before losing to Real Madrid in the final in 1998. Predrag Mijatovi?'s 66th-minute strike was enough to vanquish the Italians - who were featuring in their third straight final - in Amsterdam. That was Madrid's 7th European success and their first in 32 years.

Juventus stretched their unbeaten home run in UEFA competition to 22 games in the second-leg against Monaco, Mario Mandžuki? and Alves scoring before the break to make it 4-0 on aggregate before Mbappé scored in the second-half to end Juventus' run without conceding just shy of 700 minutes, booking their ninth ever European final. And despite threatening a comeback with Saul and Antoine Griezmann both on the scoresheet inside the first 16 minutes, Isco's goal before half-time put Madrid back in charge on aggregate - making it 4-2. That was how it stayed as Los Blancos ousted their rivals once again on the continent and moved within 90 - or 120 - minutes of retaining the Champions League. So here they are...

In the semi-finals, Real Madrid met Atleti - having defeated them in the past three successive seasons, including last year's final and the 2014 final. Ronaldo was the man to count upon again, a second hat-trick in as many European games handing them a commanding lead from the first-leg at the Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Juventus met a thrilling young Monaco side in the principality, winning 2-0 thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's brace, both assisted by right-back Dani Alves to come to Cardiff to play the Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Game.

Juventus held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw back in Spain in the second-leg to secure a place in the semi-finals, while Real Madrid's visit of Bayern was distinctly more exciting. Ronaldo cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's effort before a Ramos own goal just two minutes after the equaliser forced extra time. Three goals in seven minutes, two from Ronaldo to seal a hat-trick and one from Marco Asensio, ensured Real Madrid were in the semi-finals for the seventh straight year.

The quarter-finals pitted Real Madrid with Bayern Munich and Juventus with Barcelona in a mouthwatering draw. Ronaldo's second-half brace gave Madrid a first-leg victory after Arturo Vidal's opener, the Chilean missing from the penalty spot for 10-man Bayern. Meanwhile in Turin, Juventus ran out emphatic 3-0 winners over Barcelona - fresh from one of Europe's greatest ever comebacks in the previous round - as Dybala netted twice inside the first 22 minutes and Giorgio Chiellini scored in the second-half, his first Champions League goal since 2009.

Juventus met Group G runners-up Porto in the first knockout round, Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scoring inside two second-half minutes after Alex Telles had been sent off for the hosts. In the second-leg in Turin, Paulo Dybala scored from the penalty spot for a 3-0 aggregate win.

In the round of 16, Madrid were paired with Group B winners Napoli. Despite going behind in the first-leg at the Bernabeu, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro - with a stunning 25-yard volley - all scored to put Madrid in command. The second-leg was an exact repeat, Napoli scoring first but Zidane's side running out 3-1 winners for a 6-2 aggregate victory with Sergio Ramos, a Dries Mertens own goal and a Morata effort putting them through.

Juventus, meanwhile, were put into Group H with Europa League champions Sevilla, Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb. Like Madrid, they also finished the group stages unbeaten, though with a superior four wins. Their only draws were at home to Sevilla and Lyon.

Following on from last season's final success over neighbours Atletico, it's easy to forget Real Madrid didn't even top their group, finishing second - two points behind Borussia Dortmund. They did remain unbeaten in Group F, however, alongside Legia Warsaw and Sporting CP. They ended with three wins and three draws after drawing 2-2 with Dortmund home and away and 3-3 away at Legia.

So how exactly did Juventus and Real Madrid get here? Let's take a look...

Of course it would be wrong to focus solely on Ronaldo's talents, for Zidane's Madrid team are much more than one player, even though the No.7 is their talisman. Zidane's squad rotation policy has seen Álvaro Morata, Isco and James Rodríguez all play their parts very well. Isco could be the one to start if Gareth Bale isn't fit enough to start tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid shirt

The Portuguese winger - at the age of 32 - will take part in his fifth Champions League final tonight in Juventus vs Real Madrid Live. He became the first player to reach a century of goals in this competition after netting against Bayern Munich in the last eight and his hat-trick in the next round against rivals Atletico Madrid made him the first player to reach 50 knockout stage goals. Can he add to his otherworldly record again today? With 88 European strikes alone for Los Blancos, he's quickly closing in on another century...

But who better to break their stern resistance than Real Madrid? They've scored 32 goals in 12 games, added to 121 in 47 matches outside of the Champions League across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo himself has 40, with 10 in this competition - including hat-tricks in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Juventus have kept a stellar defensive record this season. They've conceded just three goals in 12 Champions League games, Kylian Mbappé's strike for Monaco in the semis the only goal they have leaked from open play. Their run without conceding a goal ended at 690 minutes, second only to Arsenal's 995-minute run in 2005-06.

Juventus are also going in search of the treble today, having beaten Lazio to the Coppa Italia trophy a fortnight ago, adding to their sixth successive league title - handing them a record for the most successive triumphs in Serie A history. They would be only the 10th European side to win all three of the domestic league, cup and European Cup in a single season. Yet they face a Real Madrid side that won their 33rd La Liga title, and their first since 2011-12, just a few weeks ago. Quite incredibly, though, they are chasing their first league and European double since 1958. Who'd have thought?

They face a Juventus team also in a second final in the last three seasons. In fact, the Italian giants are in the final for the sixth time in the Champions League era. However, they've only ever won the competition twice and not in 21 years. Can they end that wait this evening?

Few teams can boast the continental pedigree of Real Madrid. The Spanish capital club have won the competition four times more than the second-most successful team, AC Milan. Five of those triumphs were in the tournament's first five years, 1956 to 1960. They've never managed to retain the trophy in the 47 years since, though.Reigning European champions and 11-time winners Madrid can become the first team since the European Cup was re-branded the Champions League to retain the trophy. No team since Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan in 1990 has won the competition in back-to-back campaigns, but Zinedine Zidane's charges can do exactly that here today.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of tonight's Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The game gets underway at 7:45pm.