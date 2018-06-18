Colombia vs Japan Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 World Cup

Team news will come an hour before kick-off but in the meantime, if you want to join in with the World Cup debate over on Twitter, make sure you follow us @VAVEL.

One to watch: The main man for Japan is Leicester City ​striker, Shinji Okazaki. Okazaki has scored seven goals in 31 games for the Foxes this season. He is the most experienced player in Akira Nishino’s squad and the fourth most capped players in their history with 113 appearances to his name. The Fox is also Japan's third highest scorer with 50 goals in the 113 appearances he has made for his country.

One to watch: Radamel Falcao will be key to Colombia’s success. The striker has been in terrific form this season for both club and country, scoring 24 goals in 36 games. The 32-year-old has tons of experience of playing for top clubs across the world in Chelsea, Manchester United, AS Monaco, Porto and Atletico Madrid.

You'd think that Colombia will be going into this one thinking of it as a must win, with Japan seen as the weakest team in a fairly competitive group, Pekerman will be eyeing this opening game up as a chance to outline Colombia as favourites to top the group. Japan may feel like they're better suited to sitting back a little more and going for the counter-attack, with slightly easier challenges against Poland and Senegal to come.

The Colombians are confident going into this game but with the drama already witnessed it wouldn’t be surprising to see another upset. José Pékerman's men drew their two warm up games heading into the World Cup, against Australia and Egypt, whereas Japan head into the tournament having won one out of their three friendlies, winning against Paraguay 4-2 a week ago.

These two teams have been made to wait, with Group H teams finally getting their campaigns underway having seen all other 28 teams come before them.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to our coverage of today's final World Cup game, as Colombia and Japan start of your Tuesday afternoon.