Alvaro Morata joins Athletico Madrid 

Alvaro Morata has joined Athletico Madrid on loan for another year, he will then become a permanent Madrid player at the start of 2020/21 season. The fee will be disclosed closer to the time of his permanent move.

The Spanish forward joined Chelsea for £60 million back in 2017, he scored 24 goals in 72 games. He then went out on loan to Athletico in January and had a better return of 6 goals in 17 games.

Childhood dream

Morata was a product of Athletico's youth academy and made his feelings clear about his move back to his boyhood club.

Morata took to social media to let his fans and followers know exactly how he felt by posting "happy its official".

He was never able to really get going under the managers at Chelsea, he looked to be having a great start when he made his debut against Burnley and grabbed his first goal.

He has played at many big clubs just like Juventus and Real Madrid where he was such a success but it happens to a lot of players when they go to the Premier League.

Morata has competition

The striker will look to cement his place in the starting eleven but he will need to work hard for it, Athletico has also just signed Joao Felix for a phenomenal fee of €123 million.

Joao Felix and potentially Antoine Griezmann - if he doesn't leave for Barcelona - will be looking to on that team sheet and firing on all cylinders.

There has been a lot of talk and speculation around his other competition but that could allow him to focus more on his football. No matter what happens with his other teammates, he will be a great addition to an already elite squad.