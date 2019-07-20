Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Stream Score Commentary in International Champions Cup 2019
Follow live Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup 2019. Kick-off is set for 01:00 BST and VAVEL UK brings live minute-by-minute coverage from Houston, Texas. Keep following along for live stream, score, commentary.
60 LIVE
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid on English TV
The match is being shown on Premier Sports 1 - available to Sky (412) and Virgin Media (551) customers.
Bayern beat Real Madrid on penalties in the 2012 semi-finals but fell short in their own stadium to Chelsea in another penalty shootout. In 2016, Real beat Bayern, in this very tournament, 1-0 in New Jersey which was a reversal of the score when the team's met in the 2015 Audi Cup in Munich.
These sides are no stranger to one another having met eight times in the Champions League in this decade and also twice in preseason competitions. Real Madrid got the better of their rivals in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 Champions Leagues and actually went on to win the competition each time.
The stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
The match will be played at NRG Stadium, Houston. It is the open of the NFL's, Houston Texans. The stadium was opened in 2002 and was the first NFL stadium to have a retractable roof. It currently holds 71,995 spectators and has previously hosted two Superbowl's and a Wrestlemania. However, it's no stranger to soccer matches with Copa America, Gold Cup and MLS All-Star games being played there.
Real Madrid without Copa America stars
Real are also without some of the stars of Brazil's Copa America winning team and Spain's under-21 winning side. Casemiro, Eder Militao, Fede Valverde, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral were all given extended breaks after busy summers.
Debuts for new signings
This will be Real's first game of preseason which could mean debuts for summer signings, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo. The squad have been at a training camp in Montreal which initially began with 29 men travelling from Madrid. Keylor Navas joined the party from Costa Rica after international duty and Isco also arrived late due to his partner having a baby.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid team news
Summer signings, Benjamin Pavard and Fiete Arp both made their debuts against Arsenal and will be available again this evening. Canadian international Alphonso Davies could also be involved as he cut short his holiday after representing his country in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Lucas Hernandez, Bayern's record signing, will not be available as he is in Munich recovering from knee surgery.
Bayern's last game: Arsenal
Bayern Munich are coming into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in their ICC opener. A Louis Poznanski own goal put Arsenal in front before Robert Lewandowski equalised. It wasn't to be Bayern's day though with Edward Nketiah netting a late winner for the English side.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of tonights International Champions Cup clash between Bundesliga winners, Bayern Munich and Spanish giants, Real Madrid.