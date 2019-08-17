Valencia vs Real Sociedad: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Valencia vs Real Sociedad live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 La Liga. Kick-off time: 6pm BST.
2' Adnan Januzaj forces the first save of the game, with his shot going straight at Jasper Cillessen
KICK-OFF
1' We're underway in Valencia
Last season's two meetings produced just one goal, with Valencia coming out on top in San Sebastian.
In the game at the Mestalla, it ended goalless.
Hopefully this evening's match will provide more entertainment!
Kick off is in just over 20 minutes so stay tuned
There is a Real Sociedad debut for Martin Odegaard who starts behind Willian José in an attacking midfield three with Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj.
Miguel Moya is preferred to new signing Alex Remiro in goal
Rodrigo Moreno starts up front for Valencia despite rumours of a possible move to Atlético Madrid. In midfield, Los Che go with a centre midfield pairing of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Francis Coquelin while Jasper Cillessen makes his debut in goals.
Real Sociedad Team News: Moya; Zaldua, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Muñoz; Illarramendi, Merino; Januzaj, Odegaard, Oyarzabal; Willian José
Valencia Team News: Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Costa; Soler, Kondogbia, Coquelin, Guedes; Gameiro, Rodrigo
If you want to watch the game on TV in the UK you cannot due to La Liga still not agreeing a deal with any of the television companies in the region.
Real Sociedad will be without Cristian Portu and Modibo Sagnan who are injured. They will also be without Diego Javier Llorente and Aritz Elustondo who are serving bans that have carried over from last season.
Javi Jimenez Garcia will definitely miss out for Los Che. Other potential absences include Lee Kang-in and Alvaro Medran. Outside those three, everyone is available for Marcelino.
Real Sociedad have drifted into mid table in the last few seasons which they will feel isn’t good enough. With the size of their club and their history they will feel European football is the minimum requirement and that the Champions League is not beyond them. They need to start proving that on the pitch though.
Valencia have finished fourth in the last two seasons which essentially means they won the mini-league outside the big three. Barcelona, Atletico and Real Madrid are operating on a different level financially so it will be difficult for anyone to close that gap. Qualifying for the Champions League consistently gives them a chance though and that will be the aim for Valencia again this season.
Neither side will be thankful to the draw that put together this opening set of fixtures. Both will have European aspirations this season and would have preferred to take on a weaker side at home.
Kick-off time
The Valencia vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 BST.
