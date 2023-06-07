Fiorentina vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the UEFA Conference League Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
As mentioned earlier this match is one that fans across the globe are looking forward to. We expect an action packed performance from both teams. Do not miss a detail of the match Fiorentina vs West Ham live updates and commentary from VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off?
The UEFA Conference League Final between Fiorentina and West Ham will be live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport ultimate, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM BST.
Fiorentina vs West Ham Prediction
West Ham are slight favourites to take home the gold in Prague tonight according to the bookies, but due to recent form we have a feeling that Fiorentina will claim the UEFA Conference League title. For this reason our prediction is 2-1 to Fiorentina.
Recent games between Fiorentina and West Ham
The two clubs have only met on two occasions in the past. Fiorentina have the advantage historically as they have won both games against The Hammers, but this does not mean that history will always repeat itself. As we know, anything can happen in football!
Key Player from West Ham
West Ham have some extremely talented players, but nobody in the squad comes close to Declan Rice. The 24-year-old has already represented England on multiple occasions and has been consistently excellent for his club. Like Amrabat, Rice has been linked to a multitude of top teams, including Chelsea, Manchester United and recently Bayern Munich. He is always the difference maker for West Ham and we cannot wait to see how he performs on the big stage tonight.
Key Player from Fiorentina
Our choice as Fiorentina's key player is Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan midfielder is integral to his team, and how can anyone forget those performances in the World Cup! Despite registering 0 goals and only 1 assist in Serie A this season, Amrabat is a key part of the Fiorentina system and his performances have earned him links to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.
Probable line-ups of West Ham
Areola; Cresswell, Aguerd, Kehrer, Coufal; Soucek, Rice; Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio
Probable line-ups of Fiorentina
Terracciano; Biraghi, Milenkovic, Quarta, Dodo; Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikone, Bonaventura, Gonzalez; Cabral
Who is the referee and his assistants?
The referee for Fiorentina vs West Ham will be Carlos del Cerro Grande. His assistants will be Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, Pau Cebrian Debris, Jesus Gil Manzano and Diego Barbero Sevilla. The VAR for this match will be Juan Martinez Munuera, who will be accompanied by Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez and Tiago Bruno Lopez Martins.
West Ham: Look to bounce back from defeat in order to clinch the title
West Ham have completed an average domestic campaign, but their primary focus will be this all important UEFA Conference League Final. David Moyes will be eager to earn his side their first European trophy since 1965.
Fiorentina: Look to finish their season with a third successive win
The Italian side have won their last 2 matches, and will be hoping with make this 3 consecutive wins to get their hands on the UEFA Conference League trophy. Despite Fiorentina's great run of form towards the back end of the season, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 5 matches.
The Match will be played at the Fortuna Arena
The Fiorentina vs West Ham match will be played at the Fortuna Arena, in Prague, with a capacity of 19,370 people. This majestic arena is the largest football stadium in the Czech Republic, but with a packed out crowd you can expect an intense atmosphere with supporters fro, both clubs. Prague is known to be a world class city which is perfectly suited to host events such as this.
