Arsenal face Porto in the Champions League round of 16 this evening, and this will undoubtedly be a tough test for both sides.

Both sides sit 3rd in their respective leagues and will be pushing for domestic success as well as European triumph.

Ahead of the clash, the North London side's manager has touched on some hot topics in his pre match press conference, so this is what he had to say.

On Tonight's opponents

Desite the Portuguese giants not playing in one of the traditional 'top 5' leagues, there is no doubt that they cannot be underestimated, as they have made it to the later stages in multiple Champions League campaigns, and even won it twice.

Exactly twenty years after their miraculous glory in this competition under the legendary Jose Mourinho, Porto will be eager to pull off another masterclass this season.

The Arsenal gaffer has paid his respect to The Dragons, and even praised them for their recent performances by stating:

“I’m really impressed with Porto, I know the manager really well and the history that they have. They have a lot of experience in the competition, they have many qualities in many phases of play, that’s why they are always competitive in the European competitions.

"It’s a really tough opponent that we are going to face tomorrow, but at the same time we are very excited. It’s been seven years that we haven’t been here and we are all full of energy and excitement to play the game we want to tomorrow.”

Portugal will always be one of the homes of the beautiful game as they have produced some absolute phenomenons such as Eusebio, Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arteta states that he is a big fan of Portuguese football, as it is well run from the bottom to the top.

“They are first of all very passionate, which is the first thing ingredient you have to know. Great coaches and great academies, among the best in Europe for sure, and it’s not a coincidence how many talents they develop and how successful they are in many leagues. It tells you the story about their culture and how they are raised. I’m a big fan of it.”

Porto's star man over the past few seasons has been none other than their superstar shot-stopper Diogo Costa.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has been on fine form recently, keeping 5 clean sheets in his last 7 games.

Arteta was asked about his opinion on Costa’s goalkeeping. At first he was slightly reluctant to answer by claiming that he needs to focus on his own players, but eventually he did praise the 24-year-old sensation.

“I’m not here to rate their players, but he’s very good for sure. He’s consistently been at that level for a few years.”

It will be an interesting match up between Arsenal’s attackers and Porto’s defenders, but only time will tell who comes out on top.

On his trust in his players

As a manager, it is essential to trust your players, but often it can be difficult.

However, Arteta has put all his faith in his squad and he knows how much they deserve to be in this position. He confirms this by stating the following.

“It’s great we have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at this table for this kind of match and 14 years since we’ve been able to go to the next stage. That’s the challenge, that’s what is ahead of us and we are really excited to face it, and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure.”

He also knows that his side have had some below par performances in the past few months and lack some experience, but says that this is a chance to prove themselves as one of the top teams in this competition.

“Yeah, it’s true because we don’t have the experience, that’s the reality – 95 per cent of the players have not played in this competition. They have never played in the last 16 and I haven’t, but we have so much enthusiasm and energy as well, and willingness with a point to prove that we are good enough and want to be there. That’s our desire and the passion with which we’re going to play the game tomorrow.”

This match will definitely be one to look out for on Wednesday evening.

