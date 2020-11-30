Bahrain GP - Driver Ratings 

Mercedes AMG Petronas Racing

Lewis Hamilton - 10/10

Yet another weekend when the seven time world champion didn't set a foot wrong. Controlling from the start and allowed a commanding lead to build between him and Verstappen, who was always in his wing mirrors. With this result, there is a genuine chance that he could reach 100 race wins by seasons end.

Valtteri Bottas - 5/10

With a poor showing last time out in Istanbul, the Finn will have wanted to get a decent result here to bring a strong end to what is an underwhelming season. However, much like in Turkey, he was punished at the start and never really recovered, having picked up a puncture in the early melee and being put on a different strategy.

Red Bull Aston Martin Racing

Max Verstappen - 8/10

The young Dutchman did all he could do in order to try and pile the pressure on Hamilton, however the Mercedes was just too fast on this day. As per usual, he kept the top dog honest, being within about five seconds at any given lap.

Alexander Albon - 7/10

Much like his team mate Verstappen, consistency was key for the second Red Bull boy too. Albon however was chasing the Racing Point of Sergio Perez, to little avail, throughout the mid-stages of the race. Luckily for the Thai driver, Perez's car gave in towards the end of the race, gifting Albon his second podium this season, and of his career.

McLaren

Lando Norris - 8/10

Finishing 4th place would have been more than retribution for a disappointing qualifying session, with the recently 21 year old putting in an extremely mature performance under the lights. Lando has really come alive this year, showing how far hes come since the start of his maiden season, putting him in a Mercedes powered McLaren next year could see a very competitive driver.

Carlos Sainz - 8/10

The Spaniard went about terrorizing future Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc for large portions of the race, in a result that would see him come home just behind Lando in fifth position, after suffering issues in qualifying on the Saturday. Given the weekend that Ferrari had, it must have been tough for Sainz to know where his future lies.

Racing Point

Sergio Perez - 8/10

What was another flawless performance from the Mexican ended in despair as he was forced to pull to one side with just three laps to go, sat in the final podium position. In the last two races, Sergio has put forward a very strong case as to why he should have a seat in the 2021 season, and this performance would have solidified that even further.

Lance Stroll - N/A

A poor qualifying position befell the Canadian, however he didn't get too far into the race, being clipped by Danil Kvyat into the tight right hander after the restart.

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo - 6/10

Finishing 7th place was a decent result for the Australian, however he probably would have been wanting a little bit more from the race. Without the safety car towards the end of the race, he could have probably caught Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Tauri, however it was not to be.

Esteban Ocon - 6/10

Much like his Aussie counterpart, Ocon spent much of the race battling for positions in the top ten, with him securing a ninth place finish for his troubles. It will have been a sobering weekend for both drivers, following a strong stretch in the mid part of the season.

Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - 6/10

The Monegasque driver would pick up three two places during the race, taking him from twelfth to tenth, picking up a singular point for Ferrari, at a track where they have been previously dominant. It has certainly been a hard season for Ferrari, and next weeks race could highlight further flaws in Ferrari's straight line speed.

Sebastian Vettel - 5/10

Coming off of the back of a brilliant third place finish at the Istanbul Ring a fortnight ago, it was a rocky return to reality for Vettel, as he finished outside the points, yet again, ending up in 13th position.

Alpha Tauri

Pierre Gasly - 7/10

Being one of the few drivers to attempt a one stop strategy for the race, the Frenchman managed to keep his tires in check for long enough to be able to secure a top 10 finish. Questions may be asked about if he would have been able maintain the position if their wasn't a safety car, however i don't think that Alpha Tauri will care.

Daniil Kvyat - 5/10

After the unfortunate events of the first lap, Kvyat can be forgiven for a race that was anonymous to say the least. Shortly after the restart he was involved in a tangle that would see him flip Stroll and from their the Russian faded, finishing 12th at the line.

Haas

Romain Grosjean - N/A

What happened to Romain was nothing short of horrible, and the whole motorsport community is glad that were able to see him climb out of the car relatively unscathed. Full credit to the medics and stewards that were on stand by and ready to help. We wish Romain a speedy recovery.

Kevin Magnussen - 3/10

On the opposite side of the Haas garage it was a sobering time for Magnussen, who bought the car home in 17th, the final finishing position. The Dane spent the middle of the race tussling with the Ferrari of Vettel, however the race seemed to get away from him.

Alfa Romeo Sauber

Kimi Raikkonen - 5/10

Kimi was unfortunate to be one of the drivers who ended up stranded on a one stop strategy, forcing him to be confined to the bottom portion of the grid.

Antonio Giovinazzi - 5/10

Much like his Finnish counterpart, Giovinazzi was also confined to the bottom part of the grid due to his strategy. And similarly to his teammate, never really made it out from his qualifying position.

Williams

George Russell - 7/10

A very strong showing from Russell, converting his starting position into one of his best finishes of the season. The car showed real flashes of pace at times, making light work of the cars around him, if the safety car had allowed the race to restart at the end, it could have been a points finish.

Nicholas Latifi - 7/10

After a disastrous weekend in Turkey, the Canadian really showed the strength of his character with a brilliant performance under the lights. Managing to climb from the foot of the grid to better both Alfa Romeo's and a Haas, will do wonders for his confidence.