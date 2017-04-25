Marco Fu completes quarter-final line-up after "awful match" with Neil Robertson

The contest was a tactical affair throughout | Photo: VCG via Getty Images

For the second time in a week, Marco Fu produced an epic comeback at the Crucible to keep his World Championship hopes alive. The World number eight found himself 10-8 down to Neil Robertson before winning five of the last six frames to progress. However, Fu described the match as "awful, the standard was not good from both players".

All square at the break

With Stephen Maguire progressing with a session to spare, all eyes at the Crucible could focus on the one table with Fu and Robertson. Locked at 8-8 after two sessions, the evening was set up for an epic finale.

Yet as Fu hinted towards in his post-match interview, neither play could take control as a scrappy counter ensued with both players clearly feeling the pressure. Former World Champion Robertson came out on top in the opening exchanges, winning the first two frames of the session.

However, Fu found his range in frame nineteen as he contributed a 78 break before following it up with an 115, bringing the players level once again at the mid-session interval.

Robertson could not hold onto his advantage (photo: Getty Images)

Fu edges over the line again

Robertson responded immediately after the break, winning another tight frame on the black to edge ahead again. Yet Fu continued to dig deep, earning victory in a tactical 22nd frame before a break of 69 gave him the lead for just the second time in the match. He then nudged himself over the line with another frame that epitomised the story of the game, full of tactical play and eventually won on the last ball.

Fu's victory late into the evening completes the quarter-final line-up that looks set to light up the Crucible in the coming days. All four matches begin on Tuesday before drawing to a conclusion on Wednesday. The draw reads as follows:

Mark Selby (1) v Marco Fu (8)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (12) v Ding Junhui (4)

Kyren Wilson (14) v John Higgins (6)

Barry Hawkins (7) v Stephen Maguire (24)