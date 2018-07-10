Ashleigh Barty dropped the first set, but that was not enough to diminish her spirit as she fought back to win 12 of the last 15 games against Belinda Bencic in...

Belinda Bencic stunned Petra Kvitova in three sets for her maiden WTA Finals win, getting her Shenzhen campaign off and going....

Belinda Bencic sealed her place at the WTA Finals for the first time in her career with a run to the final at the Kremlin Cup....

Kiki Bertens was forced to retire due to viral illness, allowing Belinda Bencic to reach the semifinals at the WTA Finals for the first time in her career....

Defending champion Elina Svitolina's dreams of lifting the Billie Jean King trophy for the second year in running continued as Belinda Bencic was forced to retire from their...

WTA Moscow: Brilliant Bencic ousts Mladenovic to seal Shenzhen spot Don Han Belinda Bencic was absolutely on fire in her 6-3, 6-4 win over Kristina Mladenovic as she snapped a three-match losing streak against her good fr...

US Open: Bianca Andreescu edges Belinda Bencic to reach final John Lupo The Canadian won a close first set before recovering from a double break down in the second to advance to her first major final....

US Open: Bencic passes Vekic test to secure a final four spot Chris Elliott World number 12 Belinda Bencic battled past Donna Vekic in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4 to book a Grand Slam semifinal spot. ...

US Open: Belinda Bencic upsets Naomi Osaka to reach quarterfinals John Lupo The defending champion was sent out through a precise, clean performance by the Swiss, who reached the last eight in Flushing Meadows for the sec...

WTA Eastbourne: Draw preview and predictions Oliver Dickson Jefford French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, and defending champion Caroline Wozniacki are amongst the big names set to be in action in...

WTA Madrid: Belinda Bencic edges Naomi Osaka, puts #1 ranking up for grabs John Lupo The Swiss defeated the Japanese for the second time in as many meetings, putting the #1 in the balance in the process....

WTA Dubai: Belinda Bencic caps fairytale week with title over Petra Kvitova John Lupo The Swiss capped a remarkable week in which she defeated four Top 10 players to claim her third career title....

WTA Citi Open: Andrea Petkovic stuns Belinda Bencic after saving three match points Don Han Andrea Petkovic claimed her first win over the young star Belinda Bencic after saving three match points in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open....

Why women's tennis is headed towards a correct direction Don Han Women's tennis currently is extremely different as compared to the past — but I believe this is just the start of a new, golden era for the sport....

Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber fights past Belinda Bencic in high-quality encounter Don Han Angelique Kerber fought past a resilient but erratic Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of Wimbledon as the German earned her spot in the quarterfinals with the impressive 6...

Manic Monday Ladies' Update: Serena Is Through, Who Else? Jakub Bobro Serena Williams is through to the quarterfinals, but who else has survived Manic Monday?...

Wimbledon Fourth Round Preview: Angelique Kerber vs Belinda Bencic Don Han In what could be the most intriguing clash of the fourth-round in the women's singles draw, Angelique Kerber will battle Belinda Bencic for ...

Wimbledon 2018: Belinda Bencic upsets Caroline Garcia in straight sets John Lupo The Swiss star notched her second Top 10 upset in the first round of a major this season to advance to the second round....

Wimbledon: Belinda Bencic sends Caroline Garcia packing in straight sets Don Han Belinda Bencic put together an outstanding performance to earn her first top-10 win since January, defeating world number six Caroline Garcia in the opening round of Wimbled...