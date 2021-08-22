Goal and Highlights: Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and highlights
94'
93'
89'
87'
83'
80'
79'
77'
73'
66'
58'
54'
50'
45'
45+1'
38'
33'
25'
19'
12'
8'
0'
Juarez: LineUp
Necaxa: LineUp
Good start
Check the data
Have arrived
Hard data
Check it out!
Player number 12 has arrived!
All set!
Stay tuned for the Necaxa vs Juarez live stream.
How to watch Necaxa vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Juarez statements
"As long as we don't achieve defensive solidity, we can't think about winning. We have to improve defensively to think about winning a game."
"I am disappointed with this situation (the refereeing). The disallowed goal is a legitimate play, a goal that would give us a peace of mind or confidence to be able to continue playing a good game."
"It seems like a broken record to say that there is improvement. It is not reflected in points, we do not see a positive result".
Necaxa statements
"Both Alejandro (Zendejas) and the others have made a great effort, we are all a team, we are equally important, even those who do not play, the important thing is that when they do, it is in the best way".
"I think everyone was happy that he scored that great goal, he is a center forward who is always looking for it, I am really happy for him, hopefully it will be the first of many to come." (About Rodrigo Aguirre)
Can´t win
They are going from strength to strength
The match will be played at Victoria Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Juarez Live Updates!