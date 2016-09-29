Detroit Tigers down Cleveland Indians behind Miguel Cabrera's heroic home run

DETROIT, Michigan -- With two runners on base and the game tied 3-3 in the fifth inning, Miguel Cabrera stepped to the plate and delivered.

The slugger crushed a home run to right field to give the Detroit Tigers a 6-3 lead over the Cleveland Indians.

Miguel Cabrera #24 launches a three-run game-winning home run for the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning | Source: Paul Sancya - AP

After the inning, play was suspended and the game was called at 11:10 PM ET as an official game.

“Tried to make something happen,” Cabrera said. “Don’t have to worry about the rain because you can’t control the weather. Go out there and do your job.”

The win kept the Tigers one game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the second American League Wild Card spot.

Cleveland scored in the first inning, as Carlos Santana doubled to score Jason Kipnis for a 1-0 lead. Detroit responded in the third inning with a RBI double off the bat of Jose Iglesias and a two-run home run by Ian Kinsler.

“We came back swinging the bat well and put runs on the board really quick,” Kinsler said.

The Indians, who already clinched the American League Central division, tied the game 3-3 with the Tigers on hits by Rajai Davis and Santana.

Tigers rookie starter Michael Fulmer went 3 1/3 innings on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was asked about Fulmer potentially pitching in the A.L. Wild Card Game.

"Assuming that we're still in the thick of it, that might be tough to do because we might need him to pitch after Sunday," he said. "I don't know that I would want to ask him to do that. We'll see."

Michael Fulmer is pulled from the game by manager Brad Ausmus | Source: Leon Halip - Getty Images

Though Fulmer left early, it only took Cabrera striking gold in the rain to win it for Detroit.

“We’re in the situation, we gotta win games,” Cabrera said of his 36th home run. “I mean, you gotta go out there and win. That’s it.”

Blane Hardy (1-0) relieved Fulmer and pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball to get the win. Meanwhile, Joseph Colon (1-3) took the loss for Cleveland.

UP NEXT:

The Indians will send left-handed pitcher Ryan Merritt (0-0) to the mound for his first start at the big league level on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Tigers will send lefty Daniel Norris (3-2) to toe the slab.