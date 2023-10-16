2023 MLB Playoffs - ALCS Game 2: Texas Rangers first inning demolition job, enough to go 2-0 up against Houston Astros

Jose Leclerc #25 of the Texas Rangers celebrates a pop up fly hit by Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers have taken game two in the ALCS after beating rivals the Houston Astros for a second day in a row, 5-4 to take an early commanding lead in the series.

Evan Carter #32 and Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Rangers only need two more wins in the series and have up to five chances to do it, they have put themselves in a great position to make a first World Series since 2011.

Jose Leclerc #25 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As for the current defending champions the Houston Astros have now got a lot of work to do, they find themselves in a very tough spot 2-0 down and the team is away from Minute Maid Park for the next three games if the two games are anything to go by, there is a very strong possibility that they might not return to Minute Maid Park unless they get themselves out of this tricky situation.

Story of the game:



It was the perfect start for the Rangers in the first inning as they made four runs on five hits and an error, as the Rangers put the defending champions on the back foot in the early going.

Marcus Semien set the tone for the Rangers by getting a single with the very first pitch of the game, eight pitches later the Rangers were two up and by the end of the inning, they were four to the good. Texas' explosive four-run first inning featured RBI singles from Adolis Garcia, Mitch Garver, and Nathaniel Lowe.

Jonah Heim then hit a first career postseason home run in the third inning, to extend the Rangers lead. There were four runs in the first, one in the third, and no more. Even so, it was sufficient to secure the win.

Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers hits a solo home run during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In fewer than three innings of work, Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who excelled during the last postseason, faltered once more. He struggled from the off and couldn't compose himself, even changing his cleats between innings as he was trying to find some answers to his poor showing.

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After Jordan Montgomery led a shutout of the Astros in Game 1 in Houston, Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings giving up three runs for the Rangers, he also managed to escape a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fifth inning without giving up a score.

Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On a disappointing day for the Astros, the positives were Yordan Alvarez who had a two-home run night, hitting homers in the second and eighth, the Astros managed to reduce their deficit to 5-4, but they would never level the game or take the lead. Alex Bregman scored a run and Astros left fielder Michael Brantley picked up an RBI to set up a tense finish.

But the Rangers held on to go two and will now head to Globe Life Park in very high spirits.

Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the series moves to Arlington. The Rangers, who are currently 7-0 in the playoffs, need just two wins to wrap up the series. They have a great chance of doing that on home turf as their next three games are at home.