Kyle Schwarber will catch in spring training

The 2016 MLB season for Kyle Schwarber was essentially non-existent, playing only a few games before tearing both his ACL/MCL at the start of last season. The team doctors estimated that he would miss the remainder of this past season, though the powerful left-handed slugger came back in time for the fall classic. Schwarber was cleared by team doctors to begin hitting again while the Cubs where playing the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Schwarber spent countless numbers of hours in the cage hoping that he could potentially make it back to the Cubs and play in the World Series, and well he did just that. Not being cleared to field, Schwarber had to take on a different role in the World Series so the Cubs made him the DH. That’s where the fun began in the recovery process for Schwarber, now we're in February and he hopes to be back behind the plate catching for the World Champion Chicago Cubs.

Schwarber in the World Series

Schwarbers surprise comeback for the World Series, turned into one of the most amazing stories in the sports world. Schwarber went 7-17 in five World Series games, his biggest hit was a leadoff single in the top of the 10th in Game 7 against the Indians. The leadoff hit gave the Cubs the lead and helped propel them to a victory in one of the most exciting World Series game in the history of Major League Baseball.

Kyle Schwarber hitting in the 2016 World Series-ESPN

Theo Epstein on the recovery of Schwarber

The Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations, Theo Epstein, told the media "We're going to really go slow with it, like one or two days a week in Spring Training," Epstein also noted that the primary focus is getting him ready to play in the outfield. Theo also talked about the fact that Schwarber will be involved in all the teams catching drills, though he will be limited as far as involvement and he will be closely watched and monitored by the team's catching coach Mike Borzello.

Schwarber will have plenty of time to work out the kinks before the first game of the season on April 2nd. With his hard work and dedication, achieving such task is incredibly easy.