Joining our panel this week is Simon Provan, Mark Litton, and Fred Gillich. With the College and NFL seasons kicking off we play games based on NFL team hashtags and famous traditions in the College world. Our Name 5 Panelist Showdown boasts an epic showdown that holds a few surprises for our panelists and listeners this week.

If you want to be a contestant on the show, visit our website, www.wtssportsquiz.com and sing up today!