Kobe Bryant Signed, Sealed, and Delivered

As of November 25th, Kobe Bryant will remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a contract rumored to be at $48.5 million over the next two years. This is great news not just for Laker fans, but for players looking to become a Laker while Kobe stays a Laker and beyond.

20 year old Vino

Kobe Bryant is currently 35 years old and will be 38 and will have played 20 years in the NBA by the time his contract ends at the end of the 2015-16 season. A normal player at the age of 35 wouldn't get the big money extension that Kobe would, but Kobe isn't your average player. His nickname "Vino" is more than appropriate. Kobe seems to get better with age. Now, will Kobe still be blowing by younger guards or going baseline and dunking on defenders at 37? Probably not. What he will do is develop another part of his offensive game to keep defenders on their toes. Just like when Michael Jordan got older and developed a fadeaway jumper. Kobe Bryant is the ultimate competitor and there is no way he doesn't continue to add parts to his game as other parts deteriorate due to his advancing age. Look for him to develop more post moves than he already has, floaters, and maybe even a sky hook. All moves that don't require a ton of athleticism, but are almost unblockable.

Expect more of this as Vino gets older *IMAGE SOURCE* "lakers.topbuzz.com"

Incoming Costless Agents

It's not a hidden fact that Kobe Bryant has been a difficult player to play with at times. In his younger years, Shaquille O'Neil was traded to the Miami Heat per Kobe's request. The two just couldn't get along. Most recently, Dwight Howard left the Lakers to play for the Houston Rockets. Shaq being traded was good for business. Kobe was to be the future and new face for the Laker franchise. In regards to Dwight Howard, Kobe expects and demands everyone to give the same one hundred and ten percent he does every game. Dwight couldn't take the heat of the Laker spotlight or Kobe's criticism before, during, and after the game. That said, when you do put in your all, Kobe will have your back.

Over the course of the last five years, Kobe has become more of a team player. He looks to get his teammates involved and has started going to bat for his teammates. Whenever trade rumors surrounding Pau Gasol came up, Kobe was the first to say he wanted Gasol to stay and that he was his guy. Now, he actually enjoys watching his fellow teammates have great scoring games. Knowing Kobe will have your back, players will flock to L.A. with hopes and aspirations of getting their first or next championship ring. Players like Demarcus Cousins won't fare as well with Kobe because of his immature antics on the court and inability to take criticism. Guys like Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony on the other hand will jump at the opportunity to play with the Black Mamba. Why? An infinite amount of weight will be lifted off of their shoulders knowing that they finally have help on the offensive end and will be getting exactly what they put in playing with the future hall of fame guard.

All the New Kobe wants to do is win. This will bring in more costless agents *IMAGE SOURCE* "rugusavay.com"

To the Lakers, a year without a championship is a failed season and a superstar costless agent isn't going to sign without knowing that the team they're signing with is a championship team or at least a contender. Kobe still being a Laker means you will always be in the championship conversation. So now a guy like, oh let's say, Kevin Love (who will be a Laker next year) will sign knowing he could potentially be a champion within the next year or so. Now that you have two superstars, a veteran guy or role player or two like an Aaron Affalo signs and you slowly have all the pieces you need for a legit championship run. A guy coming to a team wants to know is that they will be taken care of by the owners and coaches. The two years extension shows the future superstar players that the Laker management will take care of you as long as you are living up to Your potential. This shows that Kobe will retire a Laker and that you could be the next face and legend to have your jersey retired in the Staples Center. There was solidarity shown among the Lakers front office and Kobe Bryant. This is a major thing for any player. You want to know your wanted and are part of the team.

I'm sure Kobe will welcome the best power forward in the league *IMAGE SOURCE8 "zimbio.com"

Father Time is still undefeated

The only negative that comes out of this is Kobe's advancing age. He's closer to forty than he is thirty and obviously isn't getting any younger. We all have to wonder after his most recent injury how long Kobe can play at the level he has been and stay healthy. At 35 Kobe has been in the league eight-teen years. That's eight-teen years of eight plus months of games. He has the best trainers, doctors, nutritionists, etc in the world money can but and so far, they have kept Kobe playing like he hasn't left his prime. Can he keep it up? All signs point to yes. Unfortunately their are two things in this world that remain undefeated. Gravity and Father Time. And not even the Black Mamba can beat him one on one. But I bet you Kobe will still put up forty points on him.

We'll see if he can do this one more time before it's over *IMAGE SOURCE* "youmotivation.com"