Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Andrew Bynum and Future Draft Picks for Luol Deng

As of this morning, Andrew Bynum became the problem of the Chicago Bulls, after trading their All-Star forward Luol Deng to Cleveland for Andrew Bynum and three future draft picks. This move seems to be Cleveland's hope of making the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James left them to take his talents to South Beach. Deng is currently averaging 19 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23 games this season and will have a major impact on this team with his tough defense and ability to score from anywhere on the court. Bynum averaged a bad attitude, little playing time, and inconsistent play. This trade works for this season, but there is only a small chance that Deng stays in Cleveland after this season ends. Bringing in Deng was the equivalent of putting a Band-Aid on a wound that needs stitches and maybe surgery. Sure, it'll help for now, but you might lose the limb long term. They might make the playoffs, but at the cost of three draft picks was a bad move.

Deng wil bring tough defense to the Cavs. Something they need badly.



Deng has been in the NBA and a member of the Chicago Bulls for nine years (currently in his tenth year) and hasn't won a championship or even been to the NBA Finals. At this point of his career I'm sure Deng wants to win a championship and be a major part of that championship team's success. Deng isn't a young player and his best days are more than likely behind him with the amount of injuries he's sustained over the last couple of years. Most recently, Deng has been dealing with issues with his Achilles. An injury he feels occurred this season during the Bulls win against Detroit on November 27th. Deng will most likely go to a championship caliber team missing a piece or a team that will pay him top dollar.

Possible Future Suitors for Luol Deng:

Brooklyn Nets :

An owner with no regard for the luxury tax, and Deng will do what was expected from Paul Pierce.

New York Knicks :

A good player to play alongside Carmelo Anthony. Bringing him in might give Melo a reason to resign after this horrible season the Knicks have had.

Dallas Mavericks :

Big money team and that puts him with Monta Ellis and Dirk Nowinski. This allows Dirk to play a little less and save himself for the playoffs for one more run next season.

Oklahoma City Thunder :

This could be the final piece OKC needs to fill the James Harden void.

Andrew Bynum will more than likely be getting waived by the week's end and will leave Chicago with some extra money for the future on top of the three draft picks they acquired. Chicago made out like bandits and are obviously going to tank this season. The Bulls' will not make the playoffs this season unless Carlos Boozer channels his Utah Jazz youth and skill and Derrick Rose gets robot body parts and comes back this season. The one good thing that will come out this trade is that Bulls will have the rest of the season to groom their younger players for the future and trim some of the fat that they don't need. It's unfortunate for Chicago Bulls fans, but this is going to be a long season.

Lastly, Bynum will more than likely not remain a costless agent long if he is in fact waived by the Bulls. Teams in need of an extra boost will make a play for him before the paint dries on his waiver. That's if he decides to play if he's waived.

Possible Future Suitors for Andrew Bynum:

New York Knicks :

At this point, they could use any help they can get if they plan on making the playoffs. Especially if Tyson Chandler goes down with another injury.

Brooklyn Nets :

Again, an owner who could care less about paying the luxury tax and a team in dire need of a center now that Brook Lopez is out for the season. Even a center who will play limited minutes.

Atlanta Hawks :

I have no clue if they can afford him, but if they pick up Bynum Horford can finally play his natural power forward position when he returns and bring Milsap off the bench or go with three bigs and bruise opponents.

Miami Heat :

The Heat would finally have a legitimate center to battle Roy Hibbert in the playoffs when they meet the Pacers.

Dallas Mavericks :

Why not? It's Mark Cuban and he loves to sign big name players. Bynum could push the Mavs to fourth spot in the west in limited minutes.

I picture Bynum thinking "Hmmm, i wonder what's for dinner" and not caring what's going on in the game.