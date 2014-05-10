Portland Trail Blazers - San Antonio Spurs Game 3: Live Score and Coverage of NBA Playoffs 2014

FINAL: Thanks for tuning in to VAVEL's live coverage

FINAL: 118-103 Spurs take the win. No team in NBA history has ever come back from 3-0 deficit.

4th quarter 1:34: Both teams have subbed in their benches.Game is over for all intensive purposes

4th quarter 2:47: Kawhi Leonard hits a three to bring the Spurs lead to 14

4th quarter 3:33: Robin Lopez picks up his 5th personal foul

4th quarter 4:19: Blazers arent making a dent in the lead, game is almost out of reach

4th quarter: Robin Lopez with the and-one!

4th quarter 6:11: The Blazers have brought the Spurs lead back to 14

4th quarter 6:44: The Blazers are now gaining momentum. Still a chance they can get back in to this game

4th quarter 7:56: The Blazers defense is suffering right now. They need to pick it up

4th quarter 7:56: The Spurs lead is back to 21

4th quarter 8:33: The Spurs are starting to domnate the Blazers on offense

4th quarter 11:15: Lillard is now playing aggressively

end of third: Stotts needs to take Claver and Watson out of the game

end of 3rd: Spurs bring their lead back to 14 points at the end of the 4th quarter

3rd quarter 1:00: The Spurs lead is back to 12 points, Blazers are starting to get sloppy

3rd quarter 1:50: Interesting, the Blazers have subbed in Earl Watson, Victor Claver, and Will Barton.

3rd quarter 2:00: Aldridge is on fire!

3rd quarter 2:47: Blazers have pulled the Spurs lead to 9 points

3rd quarter 2:59: A Lillard steal leads to an Aldridge and-one

3rd quarter 3:57: Batum misses a three, and the Blazers grab 2 offensive boards! How about this energy from the Blazers!

3rd quarter 4:18: The Blazers need Damian Lillard to engage on the offensive end now, and they can take a lead to the 4th

3rd quarter: Nicolas Batum has 11 points in the quarter and is leading the Blazers to their best quarter of the series

3rd quarter 4:30: Blazers are keeping the game at 10 points. Ridiculous stretch of play for them.

3rd Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: A Manu Ginobli and Tim Duncan barrage of threes is countered by some more magic my Nicolas Batum! Spurs now getting sloppy.

3rd Quarter, 7 Minute Left: Wesley Matthews and Batum are rocking down the threes! Down to single digits!

3rd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: The Moda Center is rocking! 10 point game, Lillard is starting to calm down in transition!

3rd Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Portland on a good run. Lead down to 12, as Terry Stotts has made a few minor adjustments, getting their sharpshooters of Matthews and Batum more wide open threes, and opening up space to charge inside.

3rd Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Portland is allowing Parker to shoot the mid-range jumper. That has not been a good idea tonight, as he now has 24.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: We're back! Batum starts us off with a big three. Portland is gunning for the improbable.

Halftime: A pure disaster zone for the Portland Trail Blazers. Tony Parker kept up the pace in favor of the Spurs, and Portland couldn't figure him out. Parker attained 20 points in the 1st half, as most of his shots were accurate. Every player for the Spurs contributed that half except for Aron Baynes, the sudden phenom that has swept the NBA playoffs this year with his excellent play. He will surely contribute in the second half, and he'll be just another problem for the Rose City. Let's take a break, get some Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, and be back in a bit!

2nd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Bingo Ball! Parker has 20 points, and he's saying "Rendez-vous plus tard, Trail Blazers !"

2nd Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: Parker for 3! 20 point lead!

2nd Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: TV timeout. The folks in grey continue to dominate. Portland can't buy a bucket, and a problem they've had all series, turnovers, is rearing its ugly head.

2nd Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Wesley Matthews is trying to be the voice of relaxation on the Portland bench. He's trying to calm down his young squad. However, the Trail Blazers are now down 19, and the crowd is getting restless.

2nd Quarter, 5 Minutes Left: Tony Parker continues to just own Damian Lillard. Parker has blown by the young man several times, showing that although Lillard is a star in the making, that experience in the playoffs will guide you further down the NBA playoffs road.

2nd Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: Patty Mills, the Aussie, is getting in on the Spurs rout of the Blazers. This is becoming a true manifestation of the fact that the Spurs are on a mission for the championship.

2nd Quarter, 7 Minutes Left: Mr. Green! Danny Green with the swishing 3!

2nd Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Wesley Matthews gave Portland a little momentum, but Boris Diaw and Tim Duncan made the layup seem easy!

2nd Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Sorry for the long delay folks, huge technical difficulties. Resolved now. The Blazers are in a major funk now, as they can't seem to buy a bucket. Tony Parker keeps on ripping and roaring.

4:00 1st: Score update: 18-13 Spurs

5:00 1st: Score update 18-13 Spurs. Parker now with 10 points on 6 shots

6:36 1st: The Blazers take the lead on an Aldridge jumper. 8-0 Portland run

7:21 1st: Tony Parker is out to a hot start, as he is 4/4 from field

7:21 1st: Score update: 12-9 Spurs

9:30 1st quarter: Spurs are out to a early 10-5 lead. Parker with 8 points

11:07 1st quarter: Spurs score first points of the game

12:00 1st quarter: San Antonio Spurs win the opening tip

7:28 PM: One of the biggest factors in this game will be the three-point shot. Whichever team gets their three point shot going first will most likely win the game

7:00 PM: More news in the sporting world: Former NBA all-star Tracy McGrady made his pitching debut tonight for the Sugar Land Skeeters

7:00 PM: The key matchup tonight will be the Lillard-Parker matchup. Throughout this series, Parker has dominated to matchup, so expect to see Lillard pick up his game.

7:00 PM: Some big news for the sporting world today: The Rams drafted Michael Sam today, making him the first openly gay player in NFL history

7:00 PM: The Arena is set and the fans are beginning to arrive for tonight's game. We should be in for a thrilling playoff matchup!

6:55 PM: Tonights game is extremely pivotal. No team has ever come back from a 3 game deficit in the playoffs, and Portland will have to avoid that tonight. If Portland loses tonight, it is almost guaranteed that the Spurs will take the series and a sweep wouldn't be out of the question.

6:50 PM: Portland’s bench needs to step up their game in this series, especially with Mo Williams not playing tonight. Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge also need to step up their game if Portland wants to take a win tonight considering most of the team's offensive game goes through them.

6:45 PM:The Spurs key to winning this game is their bench. The Spurs starters are playing exceptionally well in this series, and their bench has been matching their play. If they can keep up their play, Portland will have a hard time keeping the game close.

6:40 PM: The Blazers will play tonight’s game without their 6th man Mo Williams. Williams sustained a groin injury in game 6 of the Portland-Houston series, and re-aggravated it in game 2. Will Barton has played extremely well in the limited minutes that he has received in this series, and he is expected to take a large portion of Williams’ minutes.

6:35 PM: The Spurs dismatled the Blazers with ease in the first two games of the series. Here's a video of what happened in the second game at the AT&T Center where San Antonio topped Portland 114-97.

6:30 PM: The Spurs will play the game with a full roster. We will most likely see more play from the Spurs starters in this game.

6:20 PM: Tonight’s game will be played at the ModaCenter in Portland, Oregon, home of the Trail Blazers. Tip-off will be around 7:30 PST, in a sold out 20,000 fan arena. The Blazers have been posting videos oer the last few days, in an attempt to rile up their fans for the game.

6:15 PM: After game two, Spurs’ all-star Tim Duncan told reporters that even though the Spurs now have a comfortable lead on the Blazers, they can’t let up, stating that "they have though matchups against us, but they have to matchup against us too on the defensive end". Duncan has also stated his concern about the Spurs matchups on the Blazers on the defensive end.

6:10 PM: Portland's PG Damian Lillard stated that “the screens take a toll on your body”, also stating that he would need to step up his game. Lillard has looked tired throughout the series, and he attributes it to San Antonio’s defense.

6:12 PM: If there's something the Blazers need to do tonight is to step their defense up, something quite hard for them considering that's not one of their strengths. Seven Spurs scored on double-digits on Game 2 and that can't happen again if Portland wants to take home tonight's encounter.

6:05 PM: In the first two games of the series, San Antonio has dominated Portland, stopping their all-stars Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge from scoring. Aldridge will have to take a prominent role in game 3. Lillard, on the other hand, needs to score the ball more, as well as doing a better job on the defensive end.

6:00 PM: The Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs will play each other tonight at 7:30 PM PST. It will be a pivotal game 3 matchup, and a must win for the Blazers to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole early against the current Western Conference champions.